The highlighters, lipsticks, and other sultry, glow-creating makeup in Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection are *serious* bestsellers. One product from the original Pillow Talk lineup is sold every 10 seconds. The makeup is glorious and the products sell because Charlotte Tilbury, an MUA herself, knows what people want when it comes to makeup. The original Pillow Talk collection always creates a dreamy glow that makes you look soft-focused and ethereal and, as of Thursday, March 31, there are four new Pillow Talk products to play with. The collection has officially become a party.

If you’re a fan of the brand, you know what you're in for. If you’re new to the Tilbury game, let me break it down: This makeup works and *werks*. The Pillow Talk products create a nude-but-better glow. The dreamy vibe comes from Tilbury’s years of experience. As a makeup artist, she blends and creates custom colors for her clients including supermodel Kate Moss, one of the faces of the Pillow Talk Party line. “When I was using concealer to paint lips and mixing shades backstage in the ‘90s to find the perfect nude, it was Kate I was testing them on!” Tilbury shares exclusively with Elite Daily.

Check out the latest, dreamy additions to the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Party collection below.

What new products are in the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Party collection?

The four latest additions to the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Party collection are an eyeshadow palette, multi-shade highlighter, mascara, and cream eyeshadow pencil. The formulas are tried and true Tilbury magic. You can use these products to make a bold, shimmering statement or create a nearly natural, lit-from-within glow.

Personally, I’m most excited about the Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter ($45, Charlotte Tilbury) because I am dramatic and want my cheekbones to blind everyone around me. More practically, I love that Tilbury’s highlighters aren’t glittery and, despite being a powder formula, really deposit a liquid sheen onto the skin. The highlighter comes in two shades, one cool-toned (Romance Light) and one warm-toned (Dream Light).

Next up in newness is the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara ($29, Charlotte Tilbury) in a new shade of brown, Dream Pop. Normally, I shy away from brown mascara because, as I mentioned, I’m dramatic and I love a dramatic lash, but Dream Pop does what most brown mascaras don’t necessarily do: It makes an impact. The same goes for the new eyeshadow palette, the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams ($53, Charlotte Tilbury). The four dreamy eyeshadow shades in the palette work together in both color and texture to create some truly sultry effects in a range of finishes from smoke to shimmer.

The last new addition to the Pillow Talk Party lineup is the Colour Chameleon ($27, Sephora) eyeshadow stick in Pillow Talk, a pinky neutral shade with highly pigmented shimmer. Ideal for applying a pop of brightness to your lids on the go, this eyeshadow offers serious color payoff for up to 10 hours.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Party Collection

The new Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Party palette, highlighter, and mascara are available now exclusively on charlottetilbury.com. The shadow stick, a Sephora exclusive, will be available on sephora.com on Thursday, April 7.