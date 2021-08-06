There’s some great news coming from Charlotte Tilbury, and it’s a mystery. Well, kind of. The cult-favorite brand is releasing a Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box on Monday, Aug. 9, and it’s full of the lust-worthy, high-quality beauty products you’ve come to expect from the brand. The best news of all? Elite Daily readers get a special treat: If you’re reading this, you can shop the Mystery Box early on the Charlotte Tilbury website here. Although no one can say everything in the Mystery Box — hence the “mystery” — here are the details we do know.

Valued at $328, the Mystery Box is actually a steal, retailing for only $164, or 50% off. I can give you a little clue as to what you’ll receive if you snag a box. Each Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box includes the brand’s award-winning Magic Cream Moisturizer ($64, Charlotte Tilbury) and a shimmering, silky Walk of No Shame Luxury Palette ($53, Charlotte Tilbury). These two bestsellers will come alongside a whopping five other products, for a total of seven full-size products in the box. Rest assured, though, the remainder of the contents are guaranteed to be just as luxurious, so you don’t even have to cross your fingers.

Going from being a celebrated makeup artist to creating her own celebrated brand, Tilbury has focused her beauty lines on products that make you both feel and look your best. Her decades at the forefront of the industry have put her at the cutting edge of the beauty world. So, whether you like a tried, true, and timeless approach to your makeup or something more eccentric and bold, this Mystery Box is going to have just the products you need. (And, I mean, who couldn’t use a little more Magic Cream in their lives, truly?)

As if this news wasn’t exciting enough, Charlotte Tilbury is also having its Summer Sale right now. Until Aug. 16, the brand is offering 40% off a bursting selection of the brand’s best makeup and skin care products. It’s truly the season of deals at Charlotte Tilbury.

Remember, while the Mystery Box officially launches on Monday, Aug. 9, you can shop it early right now. With the intrigue surrounding it, it’s sure to stir up plenty of interested folks — so snag one while you have first dibs.