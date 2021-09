From the baby pink cropped two-piece to the half-up, half-down pigtails, Charli D’Amelio’s 2021 MTV VMAs look is a vision straight out of the ‘90s. The TikToker snuck onto the VMAs red carpet at the last second with her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, and her sister and fellow TikToker, Dixie D’Amelio. With the stunning attention to detail in every part of D’Amelio’s 2021 VMAs look, this outfit deserves a closer peek.