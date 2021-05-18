Taking over the red carpet with her family, Charli D’Amelio stunned at the MTV 2021 Movie Awards. The two sisters, alongside their parents Heidi and Marc, arrived at the second night of awards to present Best Host and plug their upcoming series, The D’Amelio Show. If the family had a theme throughout their outfits, it was definitely metallic, although each member had their own twist — and, of course, rocked their own black masks.

Fans of the TikTok star may be more used to seeing D’Amelio in relaxed loungewear, but she came to slay on the red carpet. Her dark silver, sequined mini dress was simple but eye-catching, sparkling more than a disco ball in both the spotlights and camera flashes. She paired the look with some seriously towering black heels. For her only accessory, D’Amelio wore a pair of hoops that were mostly hidden by her loosely waved hair. To match her dress’ glimmer, the 17-year-old wore silver eyeshadow with nude lip gloss to ensure the look was all about the metallic. Overall, the glitzy, streamlined look will become your favorite summer going-out look.

D’Amelio’s sister, Dixie, was also a standout. Her full-metallic, bodycon dress was totally futuristic, and her slicked-back hair only added to the effect. Despite the fact the two TikTokers are famous for their dancing and social media presence, it’s clear “style icons” are next on their resumes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony was actually a two-day affair, with the second night focused on unscripted entertainment, making it the perfect setting to release a sneak peek of The D’Amelio Show. The reality show aims to offer insight into what the family’s newfound fame has been like, as well as all the new opportunities coming their way. The eight-part series will air on Hulu, although the release date still hasn’t yet been revealed.

Due to her skyrocketing fame, this is definitely not the last time you’ll see D’Amelio eating up a red carpet. Of course, you can always see her more relaxed ‘fits being featured on her TikTok.