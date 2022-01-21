Britney Spears’ Veri Peri Lavender Hair Is *So* On Trend

Stars, they’re just like us! Even us laypeople know the feeling of being bored and taking it out on our hair. As someone who has bleached her brows, dyed her hair countless times, and even shaved it all off one point, I get it. And clearly, so does the queen of early 2000s pop. In need of something fresh, Britney Spears dyed her hair lavender on Jan. 20.

“Here’s me with purple hair,” Spears wrote on Instagram, posting a video of her posing in her bathroom with her new ‘do. Her hair is in a high, very curly ponytail that reaches her waist with her curtain bangs framing her forehead. Although it's hard to determine the exact shade, it looks very similar to Pantone’s color of 2022, Very Peri. Through the purple, you can still make out highlights of her signature blonde hair.

What led Spears to this change? “I’m bored, ok?” she wrote. “Very bored so my nail girl said to do it !!!! Girl... I did it but not sure I like it.” Personally, I love it and it’s a great color to try out. “Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives,” Pantone wrote on its website when it announced the color of the year for 2022. I don’t know what Spears has planned for the rest of her new year, but this is the kind of energy I’m going to be channeling all through 2022.

To pull the entire look together, Spears paired her hair with a $100 little black dress with a deep V and red knee-high boots. She, of course, also had on her signature dark eyeliner around her entire eyes and eyebrow-reaching lashes. If you need a going-out look, Spears is giving a masterclass from her bathroom.

While fans are used to seeing Spears with her blonde hair, she’s been known to play with colors every once in a while. In 2021, the “Oops I Did it Again” singer dyed her hair rose gold in May and, later in September, took on a two-toned, blonde-and-fire-red ‘do. However, neither of these colors lasted long, so it’s likely Spears’ Very Peri purple is only a fleeting look.