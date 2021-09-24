Of the many things rapper Doja Cat is known for, her bold, eccentric makeup looks are at the top of the list, nestled between her genius bars and chart-topping hits. She regularly sets the beauty community abuzz almost every time she posts an intricate makeup look on her socials, and her Vogue Beauty Secrets video, where she shared the step-by-step tutorial for her signature “egirl makeup look,” catapulted the style from its alternative roots to its current mainstream popularity. Above all else, it’s her fearlessness and versatility — from Doja Cat’s classic natural glam at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to the extravagant eye makeup she consistently serves on red carpets — that make her a beauty force to be reckoned with. And Doja Cat’s new makeup line with BH Cosmetics is proof.

It makes sense fans have long clamored for a makeup collection from the artist. But good things take time, and finally, Doja Cat’s time has come. Launching Sept. 25, the collection, made in partnership with BH Cosmetics, includes a complete makeup brush set; an assortment of lip products (tints, glosses, and a lip balm); mini eyeshadow palettes; an eyeliner; a mascara; and the pièce de résistance: a 36-pan eyeshadow palette boasting vibrant blues, rich browns, and a shade of green Doja included because she can “never seem to find it anywhere.”

Courtesy of BH Cosmetics

The artist drew inspiration from nature and the four elements of matter — earth, water, air, and fire — when conceptualizing the makeup line. “That’s why there are these really rich pinks and forest greens and just all the different colors of flowers,” Doja tells Elite Daily. “I knew that I wanted these palettes to be full of color to open a door for people who want to explore more colorful looks.”

Courtesy of BH Cosmetics Courtesy of BH Cosmetics Courtesy of BH Cosmetics Courtesy of BH Cosmetics Courtesy of BH Cosmetics INFO 1/5 PREV NEXT

Take one glance at Doja Cat’s Instagram or even a quick listen through her most recent album Planet Her, and you’ll know two things: Her vibe is other-worldly, but she’s a chameleon in every sense of the word — and her BH Cosmetics collection reflects that. The enormous palette, Doja’s favorite piece from the collection, is a makeup playground bursting with possibilities for those who love to play with color, try out vibrant monochromatic looks, and apply intricately layered eyeshadow. At the same time, the palette’s contrasting neutral, earthy shades were intentional.

“What’s great about this collection is that there are all these bright colors to choose from, but you still get a few neutrals in there. The smaller eyeshadow palettes have these sort of elemental themes (earth, fire, wind, and water) to them,” says Doja. “I mix the shimmery bronze and copper shades in smaller with the browns from the larger palette. You can kind of mess around.”

Doja Cat wasn’t always the fearless makeup prodigy she appears to be now. Reflecting on her own journey with beauty, she recalls struggling with finding her footing when it came to eyeshadow. “I always had a curse, kind of, where I didn’t know how to do more colorful eyeshadow looks,” she says, although you’d never know it. “That’s why I’d always do graphic liner,”

As much as she adores makeup, even Doja is guilty of not washing her makeup brushes as often she should, much like you or me. This might explain her feeling of never having enough makeup brushes, which she says is a reason for adding a brush set to her BH Cosmetics collection. “But I do [have enough makeup brushes] at the same time, because I never clean them. So I’m always excited about new brushes.” Understandably, the 10-piece Metamorphosis Brush Set is loaded with powder, contour, blending, and multiple eyeshadow brushes, so you’ll be strapped and ready for any look… even if you forget to clean your other brushes.

Doja’s level of makeup prowess on Instagram might seem unattainable at first. After all, it looks like the product of years of professional training. But there’s hope for all of us yet. Doja taught herself how to do makeup like everyone else on the internet: through trial and error and a marathon of YouTube makeup tutorials. In the process, makeup quickly became one of her creative outlets — and this collection is her way of sharing the joy and comfort it brought her with the world.

“I get an urge to want to go crazy at certain times with my makeup,” she says. “I love to experiment with combinations of color. I can spend, like, four hours at a time doing eyeliner looks and redoing them, and wiping it off, and redoing it; it’s important to me to be able to create in that way. It’s just my other way of expressing whatever thoughts I have in my head.”

Sign up on the BH Cosmetics website to be notified the minute the collection drops on Sept. 25.