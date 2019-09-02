35 Of Beyonce's Most Killer Outfits That Prove She's The Only Queen Among Us

There are some celebrities whose knockout looks you could count on two hands. But rounding up Beyoncé's most stunning outfits? That's a nearly impossible feat. The artist has been on the scene for two decades and has had so many hit singles and albums that the number of stages and red carpets she's stepped out on is big enough to jumble the brain. Of course, there's been a killer look to go along with each one of those occasions, so you can imagine that her outfit repertoire is pretty unparalleled.

Also important to note is that Beyoncé's style has always been refined to perfection. While so-called naked dresses, gowns dripping in jewels and embellishments, and mermaid silhouettes have constituted many of her red carpet looks, each one has its own unique spin to it. And when she does eschew her glamorous gowns for something a bit more unexpected, it's always a visual treat. Below, treat yourself to 35 of Beyoncé's most show-stopping looks. Spanning from present day all the way back to 2003, the list is a walk down memory lane and will remind you of many moments that made the performer the straight-up icon she is today.

01 Lion King Premiere, 2019 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You better believe Beyoncé looked like a golden queen at the premiere of the new live-action The Lion King movie. Draped in a shimmering metallic dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic train, the singer showed fans what royalty looks like.

02 Coachella, 2018 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let us never forget the greatest Coachella headlining performance there ever was. Dressed in a collegiate sweatshirt that paid homage to HBCUs and fringy holographic boots, Beyoncé completely shut it down, all while championing Black excellence.

03 Grammy Awards, 2017 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If we ever needed proof that Beyoncé is a literal angel, this fashion moment was it — golden halo and all.

04 MTV VMAs, 2016 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This ice blue dress is everything! Regal, whimsical, and sexy, the intricate gown takes after the woman wearing it.

05 "Lemonade," 2016 Courtesy of Beyonce/Youtube Need I even explain? This yellow dress will forever mark one of the most epic projects and moments in Beyoncé's career.

06 Met Gala, 2016 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Literally, no one else on Earth could wear a latex dress and make it look this good.

07 Met Gala, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That ponytail, though. Naked dress, mermaid silhouette, and major embellishments, all in one. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé made this look hit it way out of the park.

08 Grammy Awards, 2014 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This bob will forever remind me of the "Drunk in Love" music video. Its blunt shape perfectly contrasts this romantic white lace dress.

09 Met Gala, 2013 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doesn't she almost look like a walking ember? This dress was beyond fire.

10 Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2013 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Super Bowl Halftime Show hasn't seen a performance as good as Beyoncé's politically charged spectacular in 2013.

11 Met Gala, 2012 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to Beyoncé to rock ombré before it was even a thing.

12 Met Gala, 2011 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black and gold seem to be her favorite colors to wear, and it's easy to see why.

13 MTV VMAs, 2011 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember this iconic moment? While wearing this purple sequin blazer, Beyoncé revealed to the world that she was pregnant with her first child, Blue Ivy. Sob!

14 Grammy Awards, 2010 Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The fit of this dress is absolute perfection. It's crisp, smooth, and a gorgeous departure from Beyoncé's more elaborate fashion choices.

15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 2009 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simple as this look may be, I just had to include it. Because hot tamale, she looks damn good.

16 MTV Europe Music Awards, 2009 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's crazy how some dresses from a decade ago can transcend time and still remain as gorgeous and relevant now as they were in their original heyday.

17 The Academy Awards, 2009 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mermaid meets brocade. This Beyoncé outfit just oozes elegance.

18 The Beyonce Experience Tour, 2007 Jo Hale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No one can perform in a literal sequin gown like Bey. I'm sorry, I don't make the rules.

19 The Pink Panther Premiere, 2006 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This dress is so mid-2000s, and I am so here for it. The pink silk, the mesh overlay, the embroidered flowers — it's all so good.

20 Grammy Awards, 2004 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TFW you match all five of your Grammys.

21 Harper’s Bazaar August Cover, 2021 In Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons issue in August 2021, Beyoncé brings back her “Daddy Lessons” Western style. Her crocheted Valentino sweater doesn’t skimp on the fringe. However, the devil’s in the details: a Stetson, leather gloves, and a chunky Tiffany’s necklace.

22 Party in the Park, 2000 Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images Even in 2000, Bey was ahead of the times. Now, 21 years later, people are still rocking similar bandana tops.

23 Grammy Awards, 2021 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Grammys are pretty much Beyoncé’s party, and she stunted in her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture leather dress. The dress had built-in gloves, with, in Bey style, gold nail details added.

24 Instagram, 2021 Pants for days. These wide-leg floral pants are a scene-stealer, but Bey styled them well with a tied-up, white button-down and tinted shades. It’s the perfect look for a daytime date.

25 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, feathers. Bey is ready to take flight in this look, but if you pay close attention, you’ll also note the Egyptian hieroglyph print detailing this top.

26 Instagram, 2021 This pink, mesh jumpsuit with orange details is a look in-and-of-itself, but Bey took it a step further with a corset to match.

27 On the Run II Tour, 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bringing back the early ‘00s holographic print, this look is the ideal combo of comfy and seductive. Big, cozy jacket and sexy thigh-high boots? Sign me up.

28 Dangerously in Love Tour, 2003 Gie Knaeps/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This red-and-gold look from 2003 has me feeling “Crazy in Love.” Like a true 2000s It Girl, the belly button ring is on full display.

29 On the Run Tour II, 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Accessories to the max. Bey pulled out every accessory stop with this logomania, jewel-encrusted look.

30 Adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2, 2020 Courtesy of Adidas Yes, ‘60s ski resort, go off! All that’s missing is a puffer, one of those fur caps, and a muff.

31 TIDAL's Second Annual Philanthropic Festival, 2016 Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Bey is doused in gems in this nude illusion dress. There are so many details in this look, it’s impossible to list them all, but my favorite is the high neck loaded with intricate lace.

32 British Vogue December Cover, 2020 Only Beyoncé could strike this pose in a mesh bodysuit.

33 Instagram, 2019 When going out on the town, the artist usually wears black and gold palettes, but d*mn if Beyoncé doesn’t slay in this wavy, color-filled pantsuit. Where can I buy one?

34 Instagram, 2021 This white pantsuit literally redefines the concept of drippin’ as Bey has chains covering the suit like she’s the coolest chandelier ever brought to life.

35 Golden Globes, 2003 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let’s just take a moment to marvel at baby Bey and see just how far her style has come. She and her style will live on as iconic forever.

From 2000 to now, Beyoncé stays the absolute, most fashionable star in the world.