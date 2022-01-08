When it comes to a comfortable sports bra — think stretch, soft fabric, and minimal structure — it’s often these exact qualities that typically makes them less supportive. For those with a larger cup size, that can be an issue. Luckily, the best yoga bras for large busts still offer plenty of comfort, but combine that with some key features that make it significantly more supportive.

The first thing you’ll want to look for is increased coverage. Longline sports bras, styles with higher necklines, and bras with thicker straps are all better-suited to keeping larger busts supported while helping to distribute weight across the shoulders. Next, look for features that make the bra more structured. Sometimes, that means underwires (yes, they make sports bras with underwire), but if you’d rather go wire-free in the name of comfort, you can find alternative support in the form of seams, padding, and compression fabric. Finally, look for adjustability: Your average sports bra might not have adjustable straps or hook-and-eye closures, but if you often have trouble finding the right size, these qualities can help you tweak the fit so it works for your body.

These 10 sports bras come with varying combinations of those supportive features and are still super comfortable to wear — which is why reviewers with larger busts can’t stop raving about them.

1. The Overall Best Yoga Bra For Large Busts

There are several reasons why the Panache sports bra is the top pick for larger busts: For one, it surrounds the breasts with underwires and a structured material that remains comfortable, but still reduces bounce by 83%, according to the brand. For another, it’s fuller coverage with its thicker straps, mesh panels, hook-and-eye closure, and wide band, but it’s still plenty stylish with its sweetheart design and countless color and pattern options. Finally, it’s soft and available in a wide range of sizes — and since they go by band and cup measurements, you’re a lot more likely to find a good fit.

Available sizes: 28A — 40KK

One reviewer wrote: “I'm a short person with huge bosoms. [...] No seriously, this sports bra is hands down the best sports bra I have ever owned. How much do I love it? This is the 7th one I've purchased and I'm getting ready to order another.”

2. The Best Value In Supportive Yoga Bras

When it comes to multipacks of sports bras, you’re not likely to find much support for larger cup sizes — but these racerback sports bras are the exception. While they don’t have any wires or adjustable closures, they’re more supportive than most due to their racerback straps, removable pads, and stretchy compression fabric. Since you get five bras for less than $40, they’re also an incredible value. No wonder they have over 50,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. You can also get these in smaller pack sizes and other colors.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I wear a 42 DDDD/F in a normal bra. I don't need to tell you that that's an impossible size to find and very expensive. [...] I can't say enough good things about these bras. I would totally be a company promotor, that's how much I love them.”

3. A Popular Seamless Sports Bra For Just $10

When you’re intentionally looking for a bra without pads, clasps, wires, or seams, most designs will fall short in terms of support. The Champion Freedom bra, however, has gotten thousands of thumbs up from those with larger busts. Two-ply fabric with four-way stretch and thick racerback straps all come together to offer moderate support, and there’s even built-in mesh ventilation to keep you cool and dry. Most importantly, since it’s seamless and chafe-free, it’s comfortable enough to sleep in.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “This champion sports bra is a secure hold for larger breasted women. [...] By far the most comfortable bra I have tried in [years] of cycling.”

4. A Supportive Sports Bra With A Plunging Neckline

This high-impact sports bra has wider racerback straps, vertical seams along the chest, four-way stretch fabric, and a thick longline band, all of which make it supportive without sacrificing comfort. It also has removable pads and a plunge neckline, which is why reviewers have called it their “new favorite.” Get it in your choice of three colors: black, green, and pink.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Great workout bra for big busted girls. I love how this bra is soft, comfortable and it’s great for HIIT workouts! I was able to keep the girls in one place while working out.”

5. The Most Supportive Strappy Yoga Bra

This is not your average strappy sports bra. The Yvette criss-cross bra is supportive enough for large cup sizes and even high-impact activities because it has structured cups in the front and a thick hook-and-eye-closure band in the back. The fabric is also comprised of three layers: a chafe-free inner layer, a sweat-wicking middle layer, and a breathable outer layer, so you stay comfortable, dry, and cool. Finally, because this bra comes in nine colors, all with eye-catching interwoven straps, it’s one of the most stylish options around.

Available sizes: Small —5X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “THIS THING IS AMAZING! I bought this after spending hours reading about different sports bra brands online, and was happy to see Amazon had them. I’m a 40DD or more depending on brand. Use the sizing chart they show. I got a 2XL and it’s perfect. And it’s nice-looking with a cool color.”

6. The Best Longline Yoga Bra For Large Busts

Longline sports bras are great to wear as tank tops with high-waisted bottoms and crop tops when paired with a lower waist — but their amplified coverage also means more support for larger busts. This full-coverage sports bra has a longline band and a higher neckline, not to mention thick racerback straps that won’t slip off of your shoulders and will more evenly distribute the support. The nylon-spandex material offers plenty of compression while still wicking sweat and moving with you, and it has removable pads for additional support. You can get it in just about any solid color imaginable, too.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I am a yoga teacher and practice in the studio daily. I am a 34 DD with a small waist and I ordered a large and this was perfect. Usually larges fit in my bust area but is huge and a bit baggy everywhere else but this fit like a glove and not too tight at all. It is so soft and comfortable. I wouldn’t run in it but yoga and low impact exercise is perfect. I also love that it is high cut.”

7. A Supportive Bra With Less Coverage

If you’re looking for a sports bra that covers less without compromising on support, consider the Champion Show-Off sports bra. True to its name, it has a lower neckline, thinner straps, a smaller band, and an open racerback with a keyhole, but it’s still built for bounce control during high-impact activities thanks to its well-structured compression fabric. It also has a hook-and-eye closure and the straps are front-adjustable for convenience.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I can't recommend these bras enough. They are supportive without being completely restrictive. They keep you in place for heavy workouts, though I mostly use for yoga and spinning. I'm a 34DD and got the large- great fit.”

8. The Best Front-Zip Sports Bra

Front-closure bras can definitely be more convenient to put on, but their benefits don’t end there: They’re usually more structured for bigger busts and the front zipper also doubles as a stylish accent. According to reviewers, this Yvette front-zip bra is big-bust-friendly thanks to its sturdy fabric, wide padded straps, and supportive full-coverage shape. It’s also plenty breathable and comes in your choice of four colors.

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “Finally something that works for a DDD. I have been looking for a sports bra to eliminate as much bounce and motion as possible as I'm largely busty. While this (for me) didn't eliminate ALL the bounce, it made a much larger impact than any other bra I've tried so far.”

9. A Lighter Support Bra Customers Love For Yoga

According to reviewers, the Just My Size Pure Comfort bra is comfortable enough to sleep in — and many do — because it “offers decent support” without padding or wires and results in “no shoulder pressure at all” thanks to its thicker straps. The nylon-spandex fabric uses ample stretch and knit-in panels to accommodate a larger bust, and while it’s not the most supportive bra on this list, it’s definitely one of the most comfortable.

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Thanks to my research, I trusted the size chart and then didn't panic when I pulled the bra out of the package. I'm not a small person, and before you put it on, this bra looks like it was made for a child. However, it stretches wonderfully and the snugness is perfect. These bras are really thin, so I wouldn't wear it out of the house under anything except a nice thick sweatshirt, but it's perfect for home. It has also made a huge difference in my yoga practice. [...] I've had one for about two months and just bought two more.”

10. A High-Impact Sports Bra In 10+ Colors

Finally, there’s the SYROKAN underwire sports bra, which has been deemed “the most supportive sports bra” by one enthusiastic reviewer. It has foam-lined underwire cups and thick racerback straps that are adjustable. Much like everyday bras, it goes by band and cup sizes and has a hook-and-eye closure in the back — but it’s still great for high-impact workouts because it’s breathable, moisture-wicking, and chafe-resistant.

Available sizes: 32B — 42F

One reviewer wrote: “I ordered the 36E and it is a perfect fit! It is supportive while running, lifting, and doing yoga and does pretty well at wicking the sweat. And the price is unbeatable for a large cup sports bra!”