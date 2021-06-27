Water shoes are the best way to keep your feet protected from shells, rocks, and even crabs, making them a must-have beach accessory. The best water shoes for the beach have rubber or rubber-like soles, are easy to put on, and have quick-drying designs.

When buying a pair of water shoes, the first thing to consider is whether you'd prefer sandals or full-coverage shoes. Some sandals have simple designs that are easy to throw on, while others provide more protection and arch support. Sandals also let your feet breathe, and some even have quick-drying straps for added comfort. Drying is even more important for full coverage shoes, so you’ll want to choose ones made with mesh or drainage holes, so they can dry quickly. Water shoes are also great at keeping rocks out as they are usually made from either breathable mesh or full-coverage synthetic fabric.

Whichever type you go with, be sure to opt for soles made from rubber or materials like EVA, a type of foam. Both can help protect your feet from sharp objects, but if you’re going to a particularly rocky beach or plan on climbing jetties, look for shoes that also have deep tread to give you more stability. If you just want to enjoy a fun day on sandy shores, you may prefer shoes that are more stylish than secure, so you can look as chic as you feel.

Most water shoes are easy to put on, so you don’t have to waste any precious beach time. Some can be simply slipped on, while others have hook and loop closures or bungee straps that can be tightened for a more secure fit.

Skip the stubbed toes this summer with picks from this list of the best water shoes on Amazon.

1. The Editor’s Pick

Material: Lycra

Sole: rubber

These popular water shoes boast over 12,800 five-star ratings on Amazon from fans who love how secure, durable, and surprisingly stylish they are. They have a super breathable Lycra mesh upper and a treaded rubber sole that offers stability even on rocky terrain. There are also drainage holes in the bottoms of these shoes, so they’re very quick to dry even after being completely submerged in water. They have a bungee lacing system for a secure fit.

One Elite Daily editor raved: “I wear these kayaking, swimming, and on beach hikes, and they’re the best water shoes I’ve ever owned. I’m constantly asked about them when I wear them out, and they’re actually really cute and comfortable, too.” — Carina Finn

Available colors: 42

Available sizes: 4.5 Women/3 Men — 15 Women/13.5 Men

2. This Classic Water Shoe

Material: EVA

Sole: EVA

These Crocs water shoes are both trendy and comfortable. Made from EVA foam, they feel soft while also providing essential support for your feet. They’re also waterproof and can float, so if you forget to use the optional heel strap and lose one in the water, you can just wait for it to pop back up. This popular shoe is a fan favorite on Amazon with a whopping 175,000 five-star ratings.

One fan raved: “My absolute favorite shoe for working in the yard and going to the beach. I can jump in the pool with the shoes after working in the yard and make it totally cleaned off and dry instantly. They're the most comfortable and quite protective when working in the backyard”

Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 4 Women/2 Men — 19 Women/17 Men

3. A Retro-Inspired Teva Sandal

Material: recycled polyester

Sole: rubber

Add some retro style to your summer look with this Teva water sandal, which has a 90s-inspired rainbow color palette. These Tevas have a molded EVA midsole for comfort and a rubber outer sole for durability. They also have two straps made from quick-drying recycled polyester with hook and loop closures, which make them easy to throw on any time. They come pre-treated with Microban to help prevent unwanted odors, and they’re available in 35 colors.

One fan raved: “Currently out in Costa Rica and needed shoes that would withstand all of the water - rain, waterfalls, beach, etc. These are absolutely perfect!!! [...] I've dressed them up, dressed them down, and they just look super cute.”

Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 13

4. This Budget-Friendly Water Shoe With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon

Material: polyester and spandex

Sole: anti-slip material

These cheap water shoes provide full coverage for your feet, no matter where your beach day takes you. Made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex, they have a secure slip-on style with a tab on the back for easy use. The sole is made from rubber and has tread, so it not only offers protection from sharp objects, but also gives you some added traction. This lightweight shoe can be folded up, making it easy to pack for beach vacations.

One fan raved: “This is my second pair. The first pair didn't get worn out, but after a summer in and out of water, I was ready for a new pair of water shoes. I was delighted to find the exact same pair online. They are thin, and thin-soled, but the sole does have a fair amount of texture so they give good traction. They are easy to pull on and off and have a little tab in the back to help with that. They are comfortable immediately and there is no chafing. The black is a nice dark black and the rainbow stripe looks bright. I hope they keep making these.”

Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 4-5 Women/3-4 Men — 12.5-13 Women/12-13 Men

5. An Athletic Sandal From A Well-Loved Brand

Material: textile

Sole: rubber

Designed by a river guide, these Chaco sandals are a great choice for both relaxing at the beach and water sports like kayaking. The inner sole has webbing to give your feet better traction, and the non-marking outsole has Chacogrip tread for better traction. To make sure this shoe stays securely on your foot, it has ankle straps that can be adjusted with the buckle closure, as well as a strap that wraps around your big toe.

One fan raved: “I use these as beach walking shoes and they are super comfy. They are heavy enough that I don't worry about something going through the sole of the shoe and into my foot.”

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 12, some wide sizes available

6. Some Neoprene Water Socks For Cooler Waters

Material: neoprene

Sole: rubber

If you’ve ever had to get out of the water because of cold feet, these neoprene water socks are the pick for you. Designed by a New Zealand surfer and dad, these shoes are made from 3-millimeter thick neoprene, which will keep your feet warm while you surf, SUP, or swim. They have a strap around the ankle to keep them securely on your foot and a flexible rubber sole for comfort. Note that the sole may not be able to stand up to hot asphalt, so it’s recommended that you wait to put these socks on until you’re at the beach. The brand cares about customer satisfaction, which is why these socks come with a guide to show you how to use and care for them, as well as a 12-month guarantee.

One fan raved: “I live in Northern Michigan. I tried the BPS Storm Socks for out for the first time last night (Oct 31). I took the paddle board out on the lake for the first snow storm of the year. It was about 30 degrees and blizzard like conditions. My feet felt great and barely got cold (only 1 or 2 toes starting to get cold at the end of the 45 minute paddle). Really impressed with these things.”

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7. A Secure Sandal That’s Great For Water Sports

Material: polyester

Sole: synthetic

Another great choice for anyone interested in water sports, this secure sandal provides full coverage on your toes as well as arch support, giving you both protection and comfort. The rubber outsole has razor sipping, which is a high-performance treading, and the sole has flex grooves to give you more flexibility and ground contact. These sandals also have straps that are made from polyester with a hydrophobic mesh lining, and they are secured with a bungee closure that’s easy to tighten. To keep your feet feeling (and smelling) fresh, this sandal is treated with organic odor control too, so you don’t have to sweat about your sweat.

One fan raved: “Perfect for a two week beach vacation! Great to wear into the water where there were broken sea shells and rocky areas! Very comfortable to wear all day.”

Available colors: 22

8. This Shoe That Can Go From Beach To Trail

Material: synthetic

Sole: Vibram rubber

If you think that the best hikes end at the beach, this hiking water shoe is the pick for you. It has a hiking boot design with mesh sides to let water flow in and out, and it’s a great choice for rougher beaches thanks to the secure lace tie closure and a Vibram rubber outsole with tread. This vegan-friendly shoe also has a foam insole and a UniFly midsole to give your foot the cushioning it needs.

One fan raved: “This is my second pair of Merrells I am beyond happy with my decision these work great for hiking for the beach for the pool and so much more. super comfortable and easy to clean.”

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9. A Quick-Drying Shoe That Comes In So Many Colors

Material: fabric

Sole: rubber

This quick-drying water sneaker looks great at the beach, but you can also wear it on a run or while running errands. The top of this shoe is made from mesh, so you can wear it in the water, and the EVA rubber sole has drainage holes to help you dry off when you get out. The bungee closure helps to ensure that your shoes won’t kick off when you’re swimming in rough surf. This option has a sleek gray color that works well with any outfit, but it’s also available in a rainbow of other colors, including rose red, yellow, and dark purple.

One fan raved: “Ok so this is a very nice water shoe. The nicest quality I have seen in the market. Although there was few reviews, I decided to give it a chance. It's exactly like the picture, even the color. Very pretty. I actually used it on my Cancun trip at a water park, and boy I had the nicest water shoe in the whole park. It's also very comfortable. So it won't disappoint you. For the size though it runs large, I had to order a size smaller. I am 8.5, 7.5 was the right fit.”

Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 6 — 11

10. This Sporty Water Sneaker

Material: synthetic

Sole: EVA rubber

Like the previous pick, this water sneaker is an excellent choice for both on and off the beach because it has a classic sneaker design that people won’t even know is meant for the water. Once you do step in the ocean, the mesh top and the drainage holes in the EVA sole will let water flow in and out freely, so you can wear them comfortably. These sneakers also have supportive arches and a sticky rubber sole with tread to give you better traction. Be sure to check out all the 12 color options too, which range from simple neutral tones to bright blues and purples.

One fan raved: “These shoes work well playing volleyball in the pool. They have enough support that I can walk to the beach and walk on the beach in comfort. I like them.”