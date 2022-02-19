Leggings are an essential part of any cozy wardrobe, but for those of us who live in colder climates, some are just not warm enough for year-round wear. Luckily, there are many pairs of leggings specifically designed to keep you snug as a bug no matter how cold it gets. The best warm leggings for winter are made with cozy linings, or thick and/or naturally insulating fabrics to keep you comfortable in cold weather. As you shop, consider your personal style, your ideal rise (whether that’s a low-, mid-, or high-rise), and any other functional features you might find useful like pockets.

First, take a look at what the leggings are constructed with. Many winter leggings have dual-layer designs or are lined with fleece, making them incredibly warm while maintaining the appearance of traditional leggings on the outside. Plush linings can, however, add a bit of extra bulk. If you’d prefer a thinner-feeling legging that’s still warm, consider ones made of microfleece (which is a bit thinner than traditional fleece) or a pair made with naturally warm materials, including velvet, merino wool, and waffle fabric. Thick cotton blends can also be warm — and budget-friendly to boot.

Before buying, think about how and where you’ll be wearing your leggings. When using leggings as a base layer, warmth will be the most important thing to consider, since they’ll largely be hidden. For activewear, consider leggings with more pockets to carry your keys and other essentials, moisture-wicking fabrics to keep you dry, and/or water-resistant designs to protect you from the natural elements. On the other hand, if you’re using them as tights, you might prefer your leggings to be more basic and streamlined, skipping out on features like extra pockets so that they sit nicely under clothing. And if you’re looking for stylish leggings, follow your personal aesthetic and consider taking some faux leather, stretchy denim, or patterned pairs for a spin.

Below are some of the best leggings for winter, available in a wide range of fabrics, rises, and colors, so you can find just the right fit and look for you.

01 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Come In 8 Different Sizes ZUTY Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for your ideal fit, these high-waisted leggings come in eight different sizes to choose from. Beyond that, they’re fleece-lined for maximum warmth and feature two side pockets and a handy-dandy hidden waistband pocket to stow away your essentials. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 9 One reviewer raved: “Love these leggings! They are super soft and the top stays up and doesn’t roll down. These are ‘squat proof’ so no worries about being see through. These will be my favorite winter leggings as almost all my others are cropped and this hit just right at the ankle. Add to cart now! You won’t regret it.”

02 A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Thick Leggings Under $15 Hanes Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon Boasting more than 15,000 ratings on Amazon, these fan-favorite low-rise leggings are made of a heavy blend of 90% cotton and 10% polyester. They skip pockets and, according to one reviewer, “they are warm and well-made but not too thick to be worn under clothing.” Another shopper confirmed their comfort and performance in cold weather, describing the leggings as “warm for these east coast snowy winters where I am. And for under $15, they’re a solid bet. Warmth factor: Thick cotton-polyester blend fabric

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2 One reviewer raved: “I purchased these to wear beneath my uniform. I work as a courier so I am outside all day. Living in New England presents many different challenges as far as weather goes. I am very pleased by the quality and warmth of these leggings I would recommend them to anybody looking for an under layer. They are warm and well-made but not too thick to be worn under clothing. They were exactly what I was hoping for.”

03 These Editor-Approved Waffle Leggings Fruit of the Loom Micro Waffle Premium Thermal Bottom Amazon $13 See On Amazon For warmth without adding much bulk, consider these editor-loved waffled thermal leggings. They’re made with a cotton-polyester blend and feature small bumps in the fabric to help trap heat and keep it close to your body. Reviewers have described the rise as low, and since they don’t have pockets, they’re perfect for easy layering. Plus, they’re also available in packs of two. Warmth factor: Thermal waffle fabric

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 6 Editor praise: “I bought these leggings to wear as a base layer under jeans, and I’m so glad I did. They’re super basic, but they add a whole lot of warmth for how thin they are. And I love that they’re not super tight around the legs like my activewear and fashion leggings tend to be.” —Wesley Salazar, editor at Elite Daily

04 A Pair Of Warm Compression Leggings For Winter Workouts Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings Amazon $40 See On Amazon Featuring a double-layered construction with a brushed interior, these Under Armour leggings should keep you warm as you move. Along with welded seams and sweat-wicking capabilities, these are perfect for cold-weather workouts. They have no pockets, and reviewers have reported that the waist comes in somewhere between mid- and high-rise. Warmth factor: Dual-layer fabric with a brushed interior

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3 One reviewer raved: “I ran in these for a 50Km race through the mountains at below freezing temps. There was a river crossing component, too. These leggings were warm and quick to dry. Only wish they were a little higher waisted, they hit right below belly button for me, I’m 5’8.”

05 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With Zippered Pockets RBX Active Plus-Size Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are equipped to the max with pockets. They have an open phone pocket and a zippered pocket on each leg. Carrying your essentials securely and hands-free wherever you go will be easy as can be. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 2 One reviewer raved: “RBX makes the best plus size legging, and these do not disappoint. They are thick enough to smooth where I need, fit well in the waist and do not ride down at all. The pockets are a plus, especially the small zipper enclosure. I have them in black and will be ordering another pair in navy.”

06 A Pair Of Water-Resistant Leggings With Lots Of Pockets Willit Fleece-Lined Water-Resistant Leggings Amazon $31 See On Amazon These high-waisted, fleece-lined leggings are treated with a water-repellant finish, making them ideal for combatting rain or snow while outdoors in the winter. They have two deep side pockets, a hidden side waistband pocket, and even a zip-up pocket on the back of the waistband to keep items super secure. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8 One reviewer raved: “We are visiting Seattle and walking around a lot. It’s about 40 degrees and pouring but these are keeping me nice and warm! I’m definitely pleasantly surprised. We went into the mountains yesterday and it was in the teens. I wore these with snow pants and I was nice and warm the entire day. Definitely recommend for colder weather.”

07 These Comfy Cotton Leggings With A Fleece Lining ZERDOCEAN Plus Size High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a go-to pair of cotton leggings for lounging, running errands, or layering under skirts or dresses, and these ones will be the perfect pair to don in colder weather. The thick fabric is made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex, plus it’s lined with cozy fleece — so the leggings should feel both breathable and comfortably stretchy. They’re high waisted and have no pockets. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 3 One reviewer raved: “These leggings are super comfy and warm. If you are looking for leggings with a plush fleece interior, these are for you. The leggings are thick and perfect for cold weather outings. The size is also spot on, I’m a 1x (size 16/18) and they fit fine with a bit of stretch. A must for plus size ladies looking for fleece lined leggings.”

08 A Pair Of Microfleece Leggings In Fun Patterns Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging Amazon $35 See On Amazon Columbia is a brand that’s well-known for high-quality outdoor gear and garments, so you know these mid-rise leggings will be great for cold-weather hikes and adventuring. They’re made entirely of microfleece, meaning they are made of polyester like fleece but are a bit thinner, so they’ll likely be easier to move in. Since they don’t have pockets they’re easy to layer under another pair of pants or wear them on their own when you can carry essentials in a bag or jacket pocket. Warmth factor: Microfleece

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4 One reviewer raved: “These are my favorite cold weather hiking piece of clothing that I purchased this year. They are so warm. I hiked in 4 degree F weather with these as my mid layer and my thin quick dry hiking pants as outer layer and I was warm.”

09 These Machine-Washable Merino Wool Leggings Minus33 Merino Wool 803 Franconia Midweight Bottom Amazon $75 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a warm and effective base layer without pockets, these 100% merino wool leggings are a great choice. The wool is warm yet moisture-wicking. Unlike most merino wool garments, these are machine washable and dry-able — making them super easy to care for. Additionally, they have a UPF rating of 50+ to help protect your legs from the sun’s rays. Reviewers have reported that the rise is somewhere between mid-rise and high-waisted. Warmth factor: 100% merino wool

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6 One reviewer raved: “These are amazing.I live in Boston and not only does it get very cold, but super windy as well. I have tried long johns, I have tried wearing leggings, stockings, leg warmers, etc etc but my legs are ALWAYS cold in the winter. I got these the other day and today I stepped out in-8 temperature (and super windy) and I WAS FINE. I am not even going to comment on whether they look ‘Fashionable’ or not, because that is not why you purchase these. If you want to be WARM, buy these.”

10 A Pair Of Warm Jeggings To Replace Your Usual Denim HUE Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings Amazon $54 See On Amazon For the look of your most stylish skinny jeans — but with way more warmth — try these fleece-lined jeggings. They have faux front pockets but functional back pockets, and reviewers have reported that they’re a true mid-rise. One shopper who described the leggings as “stretchy, warm, and super comfy” even claimed: “I don’t immediately want to take them off as soon as I get home, which says a lot.” Style and comfort, all in one. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3 One reviewer raved: “Love these jean/jeggings. I wear Hue daily at work. They are sooo comfortable but look like jeans. These are lined and warmer during the cold weather. I deliver flowers, in and outside several times a day. These are warm enough to keep the cold wind away, but not too hot while I am driving or inshop working. They move so easily with my body, and just seriously recommend these pants.”

11 These Water-Resistant Leggings Made For Temps As Low As 10 Degrees BALEAF Fleece-Lined Water-Resistant Leggings Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fleece-lined and water-resistant, these warm leggings are ready to accompany you on your next winter workout in temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit. But, with they’re comfortable high-waisted design, they’re equally suited for lounging if that’s more your vibe. They don’t have any side pockets if you’d prefer a more streamlined look. Their only pocket is a zippered one on the back of their waistband. Reviewers have recommended sizing up. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4 One reviewer raved: “Great quality, great fit, warm... beyond my expectations!! Will definitely buy again in every color.”

12 The Warm, Water-Resistant Leggings In 5 Inseam Lengths Yogipace Water-Resistant Thermal Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you’re particular about inseam lengths or have a tough time finding leggings that are short or long enough for you, try these fleece-lined leggings. They’re available in five inseam lengths: 25, 28, 31, 34, and 36 inches. All of the options are high-waisted and water-resistant, and they come equipped with a side pocket, hidden waistband pocket, and a hidden drawstring. The manufacturer suggests these will be of most use between 20 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large, including 25-, 28-, 31-, 34-, and 36-inch inseam options

Available colors: 2 One reviewer raved: “These are great winter leggings for the Pacific Northwest, where it’s cold and rainy but people love the outdoors anyway. The side pockets are deep enough to hold a large phone and the fleece lining keeps me warm. The water resistant fabric is a bit shiny for my taste but looks ok. I love that they make their clothes in tall and petite sizes.”

13 This Fleece-Lined Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings 90 Degree By Reflex Faux Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stylish yet warm, these high-waisted fleece-lined leggings have a faux leather outer so you can rock a cool look while staying toasty. They come in neutrals like black for wearing with almost anything, as well as bolder colors like red and orange if that’s more your style. They have a 25-inch inseam, which one reviewer does report looking a bit cropped, so that’s something to keep in mind. The manufacturer also recommends sizing up for the best fit. Warmth factor: Fleece lining

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7 One reviewer raved: “Awesome pair of leggings! Kept my legs warm @ Disneyland! I got many compliments on them! And the colors were so fun!”

14 A Pair Of High-Waisted Velvet Leggings Cemi Ceri Velvet High-Waist Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want your leggings to help you stand out even as you battle the cold, look no further than these velvet leggings, available in lots of bright colors and neutrals, as well as crushed or smooth velvet. They are high-waisted but don’t have pockets, and hand washing is recommended. Warmth factor: Velvet

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 15 One reviewer raved: “Absolutely LOVE these leggings. Fit as expected and they are stunning. Very rich looking. Nice quality in both fabric and stitching. Will be buying more of these. So soft and comfy too for cold winter months. Slide on like butter.”