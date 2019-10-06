Leggings have become so much more than a workout pant. These days, you can just as easily wear the athleisure look to brunch as you can to the yoga studio. The best leggings offer style and utility, and the best leggings with pockets take that utility a step further by providing easy access to all your everyday essentials, smartphone included. Plus, with pocketed jeggings and tailored work leggings in the mix, there's even more reason to wear these comfortable pants every chance you get.

To find the best leggings with pockets for you, it's helpful to think about the placement of the pockets themselves. Do you want dual side pockets to conveniently access your phone, keys, and credit cards, or do you prefer a back zippered pocket to keep your gear secure no matter how rough the terrain you're treading over? There are even some legging below with hidden waistband pockets for storing all kinds of necessities sleekly out of sight, from protein bars to chapstick.

If you're looking for a great pair of travel leggings, you'll want a pair that provides compression to help aid circulation, and if you're seeking warm leggings the material should be thermal, like fleece or neoprene. Of course, if you're looking for a great pair of workout pants, those are made with sweat-wicking synthetic fabrics like polyester, spandex, or nylon will help keep you dry. For everyday leggings, a ponte knit is typically thick enough to pass the squat test, and thanks to its use of rayon, polyester and spandex, and will hold its shape over time.

With all that in mind, it's time to start shopping. All of the leggings here are highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Ones With A Cult Following: A Pair With Dual Pockets & More Than 9,000 Reviews ODODOS High Waisted Leggings $18 | Amazon See on Amazon The ODODOS High-Waist Yoga Pants have earned a 4.1-star Amazon rating and garnered more than 9,000 customer reviews, and it's easy to see why. The soft leggings are made of a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex fabric blend designed to contour to your body. The dual pockets are perfectly placed (one on each side) and welcomingly deep. One reviewer even noted, "After my run I celebrated with champagne. Low and behold.... these pants fit a [whole] bottle of champagne in the pocket!" Available in a wide range of sizes and colors, you can also choose from three different dyes (either solid, heather, or space dyed), and two different lengths (capri and full). Plus, since they're made with four-way stretch fabric and flatlock seams, they offer chafe-free mobility. Fans say: "At first I thought the slant of the pocket opening [was] odd since it's higher in the back but quickly realized it's actually a great design as it helps the phone stay in your pocket when sitting. ..." Available Sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

Available Colors: Wide Range of Color Options

2. The Best Squat-Proof Leggings With Pockets Baleaf High-Waist Yoga Pant $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews, these thick, non-see-through Baleaf Ankle Legging are beloved for their opaqueness, with one reviewer noting: "For the price you’re paying, these are a steal. They are extremely cute & comfy & the best part..... squatproof!" Available in both full-length and capri styles, the sleek leggings provide complete coverage and feature flat, ergonomic seams for irritation-free movement. While there's a hidden mini pocket in the waistband for your keys or credit cards, if you're looking for exterior pockets, the ODODOS pick above is your best bet. Fans say: "These leggings are my perfect everyday leggings that double as gym/workout leggings, they are thick and durable and tight and not see through. Definitely squatproof." Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: Wide Range of Color Options

3. The Best Running Tights With Pockets Sudawave Running Tights $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Runners will love these Sudawave Running Tights. Featuring high-performance fabric (a blend of polyester and lycra) and multiple pockets, including a small zippered back pocket, and dual side pockets (big enough to store a smartphone), these mid-rise tights are available in full, capri, and short lengths. Fans say: "Lifesaver! So much better than strapping my phone to my arm. Pockets are deep, strong, and I haven't had any issues with the fabric being too thin or seams not holding." Available Sizes: Small - XXX-Large

Available Colors: Black, Navy, Cherry, & Gray (plus a 'Snow Spot' option for shorts)

4. The Best Everyday Leggings: A Knit Pair With Back Pockets Daily Ritual Knit Leggings $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-waisted skinny legging from Daily Ritual look polished thanks to the seamed front stitching and dual back pockets, and are ideal for the office, running errands, and everything in between. Made with a ponte knit, these leggings will hold their shape while offering just the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort. And since they're available in a wide range of sizes and inseams — and in several muted hues — they can accommodate many different body types and style preferences. Fans say: "My leggings are always tearing, or they thin-out, or they look cheap... But THESE leggings are amazing. The pleats, stitching, and REAL pockets (no annoying fake pockets!) make the pants look nice enough that I can get away with wearing them as business casual. They're also so incredibly comfortable." Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (& as Short, Regular, Long)

Available Colors: 7 Different Colors

5. A Capri With A 360-Degree Tubular Pocket To Store Just About Anything Sport-It Capri Leggings With Pockets $27 | Amazon See on Amazon These capri leggings from Sport-It feature an innovative pocket solution: There are two inner slits at the front of the waistband that open to a secure, 360-degree pocket (basically a built-in runner's belt without the bounce!). Store your phone (even larger ones), keys, cash or credits, workout fuel, and more. The high-waisted leggings are made with a nylon-spandex blend and the smoothing waistband offers slight compression. Fans say: "[...]I absolutely love the 360 pocket waistband! Most other workout clothes with the waistband pocket are small and hold maybe keys. This one goes all the way around and holds my keys and IPhone 8 and could hold more without being uncomfortable. I use mine for running. [...]" Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: Black, Blue, Khaki, Plum

6. The Best Warm Leggings With Pockets Yogipace Fleece-Lined Yoga Tights $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed for staying warm in 30 to 50 degree (Fahrenheit) weather, these water-resistant, fleece-lined leggings are perfect for active days when it's cold out. Made with a comfy blend of polyester and spandex, these leggings feature both a hidden waistband pocket and a back zippered pocket. While they have a lower waistband (a little below mid-rise), the elastic waistband comes with an interior drawcord so you customize the fit. Fans say: "Got these for a trip to iceland and it was really comfy and warm. It rained half the time I was there and the leggings never felt uncomfortable, wet or dry. Loved the pocket in the back feature, I always stored my credit card in there. Super Useful. All pants should have this feature!" Available Sizes: XS - XXL

Available Colors: Black

7. A Pair Of Compression Leggings That Are Great For Travel Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're planning on embarking on a long flight, compression leggings can help increase circulation and reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis. These compression yoga pants from Dragon Fit offer a snug, yet comfortable fit, and the best part: there are multiple hidden pockets around the waistband for easy access to all your flying essentials, from chapstick to tissues, as well as side pockets for your smartphone and more. The four-way stretch fabric is made of a nylon-spandex blend that's breathable yet non-see-through. With their high-rise waist and body-contouring shape, it's easy to see why these leggings have earned high ratings from travelers and fitness devotees alike. Fans say: "These leggings are awesome! They are so soft and smoothing, and the amount of compression is great. I do wish they were a teensy bit higher waisted for my long torso, as well as a bit longer. Im 5'7" and they sit right above my ankles. Some people might like that, that's just my personal preference. I love the large inner phone pocket. Fits my galaxy s9 perfectly. I will be buying another pair for sure!" Available Sizes: Small - X-Large Available Colors: Nine different colors/styles

8. The Best Plus Size Compression Legging With Pockets KQUZO Plus Size Compression Workout Leggings $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a great pair of sweat-wicking leggings in plus sizes, look no further than these compression leggings from KQUZO. Not only do they boast a pocket for easy smartphone access, they also feature max compression for a secure fit. The four-way stretch fabric is a blend of polyester and spandex, and the high-rise waist offers a nice, snug fit. Fans say: "I ordered these leggings because I needed something to give me support in my lower legs. I they definitely do that! Comfortable enough to wear around the house and nice enough to wear shopping. The contrasting thread on the leggings is a nice touch and I absolutely LOVE the pocket for my phone." Available Sizes: 1X - 4X

Available Colors: Five different black styles

9. The Best Jeggings With Pockets No nonsense Denim Leggings With Pockets $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You'd be hard pressed to find a more comfortable pair of jeggings than these No nonsense denim leggings. Made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and featuring a mid- to high-rise fit, these jeggings offer stretch while still maintaining their shape. While the front pockets are fake, the back pockets are real and deep enough to hold a smartphone. Fans say: "[...] The color is realistic, and I like that they have pockets in the back for cell phone, etc. I tried wearing skinny jeans and found them very uncomfortable by the end of the day. I could wear these all day and not feel the pinch or bind. [...]" Available Sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: Black, Dark Denim, White

10. A Pair Of Bike Shorts With Pockets DILANNI High Waist Athletic Shorts $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've embraced the athleisure workout short trend or you're looking for a pair of breathable bike shorts for your next ride, these DILANNI High-Waist Athletic Shorts offer performance in style. They feature two side pockets, a high-rise waist for coverage and light compression, and a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric made from mostly of nylon. Fans say: "Perfect fit, soft and comfortable. Very stretchy and very [convenient] with the side pockets." Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 12 different colors/styles

11. An Affordable 2-Pack That Amazon Reviewers Love Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants (2-Pack) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.8-star rating after more than 200 reviews, this two-pack of high-waist workout leggings delivers exceptional bang for your buck. You can choose from different color combos, including black and navy and black and wine red, and each pair of legging comes with two outer pockets and one inner pocket at the waistband. The polyester and polyurethane fabric blend offers four-way stretch and light compression. Fans say: "I love these! They fit true to size, the pockets are roomy enough for my Note9 and the waistband holds them up with my phone in the pockets, but it doesn't cut into my waist painfully at all. One of my favorite pair of leggings. Will reorder for sure. [...]" Available Sizes: Small - X-Large

Available Colors: 9 different colors, as well as full-length and capri combos

12. The Best Stirrup Leggings With Pockets Witkey Power Flex Stirrup Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These buttery smooth high-waisted stirrup leggings are great for wearing with shoes to prevent any riding up. They come with a convenient outside pocket on one side, and the stretchy polyester and spandex fabric promises to be both sweat-wicking and lightweight. The high waist features a 4.5-inch elastic waistband that offers slight compression. However, one important thing to point out is that these leggings come in a variety of styles (including non-stirrup options) and some do not have pockets. If pockets are a priority, make sure to select a color/style with pockets listed! Fans say: "Product is great price. Kinda like 70’s stirup pants. Like high waist." Available Sizes: XS - L

Available Colors: Navy blue, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Black