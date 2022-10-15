If your feet roll inward when you walk, you may experience chronic heel pain. That’s where the best walking shoes for overpronation and plantar fasciitis with ample support in the arch and a cushioned heel come in. In order to help me find the right kind of support for your needs, I got in touch with an expert on the matter: a podiatric foot surgeon.

The Expert

Suzanne Levine (D.P.M., RPT, PC) is a New York-based aesthetic podiatrist and Board-certified podiatric foot surgeon specializing in aesthetic foot treatments and non-invasive procedures. Dr. Levine is also the founder of Millennium Podiatry.

What To Look For In A Supportive Walking Shoe

“When you walk, you place 2.5 times your body weight on your heel,” Dr. Levine explained in an email to Elite Daily. Since “overpronators tend to have flat feet,” and therefore a sagging arch, “the plantar fascia takes the brunt of that.” Consequently, the best walking shoes for overpronation and plantar fasciitis will cushion the heel and support the arch at the same time.

According to Dr. Levine, a supportive walking shoe for overpronation and plantar fasciitis will have the following features: “good arch support,” a “strong heel cup,” and a “rigid footbed” to prevent rolling of the foot (so skip the flimsy or overly cushioned materials). It also helps if the shoe is available in a range of sizes, including wide options, since a good fit is paramount to proper support and narrow shoes may worsen plantar fasciitis.

Shop The Best Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis & Overpronation

1. The Expert-Recommended Walking Sneaker

Pros:

Podiatrist-recommended

Premium orthotic insoles

Arch booster and heel support

Lightweight

Cons:

Some reviewers report that they’re not the most durable

The Orthofeet Coral sneaker is Dr. Levine’s first pick because it has a “great insole,” and it’s “not too heavy.” In fact, according to both the brand and the reviewers, this shoe is recommended by many podiatrists, all thanks to its arch booster and carefully designed orthotic insoles (with multiple cushioning layers). It also offers a stretchable knit upper, plenty of heel support, a wide toe box, and easily adjustable laces, all while remaining lightweight and relatively sleek.

One reviewer wrote: “Best sneakers! I have hammer toes, fallen arches, and plantar fasciitis. I have worn these shoes every day since I got them and have not had any problems.”

Available colors: 7 | Available sizes: 5 — 12 (available in Narrow, Wide, and X-Wide)

2. The Expert-Recommended Slip-On

Pros:

Three-zone support (heel cup, forefoot cushioning, arch)

Convenient slip-on design

Great reviews

Cons:

Some buyers found the heel tab uncomfortable

Dr. Levine also recommends these Vionic Brisk Jada shoes, which are less than $100 and have earned an overall 4.4-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews. According to Dr. Levine, they offer “lots of support” in the form of a podiatrist-designed footbed with three-zone comfort: a deep heel cup, supportive forefoot cushioning, and a mid-sole with arch support suitable for flat feet. While they slip right on without any need for knots or clasps, the elastic bands hug the foot from all around, ensuring a comfortable, secure fit while you’re on the move.

One reviewer wrote: “LOVE THESE! Wonderful support and fantastic arch. Love these shoes. Vionic cured my plantar fasciitis.”

Available colors: 3 | Available sizes: 6 — 10 (available in Wide)

3. The Budget-Friendly Walking Shoe

Pros:

Less than $40

Convenient slip-on design

Extremely comfortable and supportive, according to reviewers

Cons:

Doesn’t come in wide options

These slip-on walking sneakers aren’t a direct recommendation from our expert, but they’re an affordable option that mimics the designs of the two recommended pairs above — and, according to reviewers, they’re very effective for foot issues. On the top, you’ll find a mesh, sock-like upper and elastic, no-tie laces, both of which stretch to accommodate your foot from all angles. Inside, the cushioned footbed supports and absorbs shock from every part of your sole, and the underside has a thick, slip-resistant outsole for stability.

One reviewer wrote: “Since I have plantar fasciitis and ankle impingement issues, I was skeptical that these would provide enough support. However, I have found them to be wonderfully supportive. The soft bed of the shoe is perfectly comfortable for my tender foot. I may get another pair but want to see first how well they hold up. Great price! Comfortable shoes!

Available colors: 18 | Available sizes: 5 — 13

4. These Supportive But Stylish Walking Shoes

Pros:

Fashionable nubuck design

Offers support and style simultaneously

Cons:

Price

Sizes aren’t too precise so it might be harder to find the perfect fit

If style is a priority of yours, the ECCO Soft 7 is meticulously designed to be comfortable and supportive while looking great. It’s not marketed as a plantar fasciitis shoe, but the insole shape (including impressive heel and arch support) make it a favorite among reviewers with foot issues, including those with overpronation and/or plantar fasciitis. It also comes in six colors, all made from genuine nubuck leather, so it’s breathable, durable, and trendy.

One reviewer wrote: “These are super stylish in the gray, and they are by far the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned that are actually very cute. They're durable, sleek, and great for travel. I have plantar fasciitis and when I travel I walk anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 steps a day. These shoes give perfect support for my terrible feet, and they look great with skinny jeans and leggings.”

Available colors: 6 | Available sizes: 4-4.5 — 12-12.5

5. The Running Shoe You Can Walk Around In

Pros:

Specifically designed for overpronation

Suitable for running

Comes in tons of colors, sizes, and width options

Cons:

Price

It’s technically a running shoe, but the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 checks every qualification on Dr. Levine’s list: a cradled heel, plenty of arch support, and a stable, well-designed footbed (with GuideRails designed to keep your knees and hips in alignment). The upper is 3-D printed to offer structure without excess bulk, plus the shoe is offered in narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes so you can find the perfect fit. While this isn’t a direct recommendation from our expert, reviewers — including many with overpronation and/or flat feet — can’t stop raving about how supportive and comfortable it is.

One reviewer wrote: “These shoes provide the best support for me. My feet overpronate when I walk, which causes shin splints and other feet issues. I have had many injuries to my feet in the past due to wearing shoes that did not provide the proper support for my gait. Brooks Adrenaline GTS are the only sneakers that are not only comfortable to wear and provide support for my achy feet; they are nice-looking shoes. These are the only brand and style of athletic shoes that I will continue to wear on a daily basis.”

Available colors: 24 | Available sizes: 5 — 13 (available in Narrow, Wide, and X-Wide)

