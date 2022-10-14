The 15 Best Waffle Knits To Keep You Comfy All Year Round

Once the cooler weather hits, I swap out my swimsuits for sweaters, coconut-scented candles for spicy cinnamon, and of course, grab my first of many pumpkin spice lattes. But perhaps my favorite thing about transitional weather is that I get to wrap myself in the coziest (not to mention the cutest) waffle knits. From classic henleys and sweaters to cozy robes and shorts, the best waffle knits are lightweight enough to layer without overheating. And that cozy texture provides just the right amount of warmth.

When you think of a waffle knit, a henley, slouchy sweatshirt, or thermal undershirt is likely what comes to mind — and you’ll find plenty of those styles listed ahead, which all make for good, breathable base layers for all your cold-weather activities.

But the knit shows up in other styles, too, making the texture both a comfy closet staple and a statement piece, depending on your vibe. Oversized, chunky sweaters in bold colors make a style statement; a chic monochromatic set makes for cozy travel or lounge ensemble; while pajamas or a spa-inspired robe are perfect for curling up on the couch and watching a spooky movie. And if you want the effortless feel of waffle in a more polished silhouette, a waffle romper or split-hem turtleneck can see you through everything from a day at the apple orchard to a rooftop happy hour.

Whether it’s a breezy fall day, a frigid winter morning, or a rainy spring afternoon, keep scrolling for the best waffle knits that are cute, cozy, and versatile.

01 This Lounge-Worthy Matching Set In A Micro-Waffle Knit ZESICA Waffle Knit Lounge Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Cute and comfy is the name of the game when it comes to matching lounge sets, and this one made from a micro-waffle knit is no exception. Featuring a long-sleeve crewneck top with cuffed sleeves, and matching shorts with an elastic drawstring closure and pockets, this ultra-cozy set is made from 100% rayon with a relaxed fit. If you need to step out for errands, just throw on a denim jacket, layered necklaces, and some cute sneakers, and you’ll look perfectly put-together, without compromising on comfort. Helpful review: “It's a thick, cozy waffle material that you will want to lounge in all day & night! I'm a work from home mama so I don't really get dressed up everyday.. this is such a great alternative because I still feel cute but am also comfortable! Great set all around. Highly recommend!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

02 An Oversized Waffle-Knit Pullover That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Adreamly Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon According to several reviewers, this super-soft waffle-knit pullover is an amazing alternative to the popular South Side Thermal Top from Free People — and the best part is, this one is less than half the price (and it’s earned well over 5,000 perfect ratings). Featuring ribbed cuff details and a slightly longer length, this oversized top can be worn as a classic V-neck or off the shoulder for a more sultry look. The best kind of basic, this is perfectly soft and slouchy for wearing around the house, but you can also dress it up with a pair of dark-wash denim, heeled booties, and great jewelry for dinners out. Helpful review: “You need this in your fall wardrobe. I got it and instantly jumped back on here and ordered two more colors. My favorite shirt for the fall hands down. I did order 2 sizes up [...] cause I really wanted it big and baggy for skirts and leather leggings” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

03 This Off-The-Shoulder Romper That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Waffle Knit Romper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Never thought you could get away with wearing a waffle knit on a night out? You’re about to be proven wrong (and you’re welcome). Whether you dress it up or down, this waffle-knit romper is the definition of versatility. The elastic off-the-shoulder design, lantern sleeves, and drapey shorts are unexpectedly chic, but the drawstring waist and waffle knit (made of 100% polyester) are pure comfort. Just swap your slippers for some platform booties and you’re ready to go out out. Choose from six rich shades, like chocolate brown (pictured), forest green, and dusty maroon. Helpful review: “This romper is so cute and comfy. You can dress it up or down for any occasion [..] Has a drawstring waist so you can tighten for better fit. This will be one of my go too staples to dress up this fall.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

04 This Chunky Open-Front Waffle Cardigan With Roomy Pockets MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to class or on your way to pick apples at an orchard, cooler weather calls for waffle-knit cardigans like this one, which one reviewer wrote is “not too heavy and not too light.” With two roomy pockets, small slits on either side, an open front, and a mid-length hem, this 100% acrylic cardi layers perfectly over a plain white T-shirt or a classic black turtleneck, thanks to its slightly oversized fit. Style tip: Try cuffing the sleeves for an extra-chic look. Helpful review: “Love this so much I own it in 3 colors! Launders beautifully & is soft & comfy. Perfect for the office when A/C is cranked. I live in Arizona—this is perfect for outside most of the year & inside during summer. Raglan sleeve fits over everything, even another lightweight, fitted sweater or a sweatshirt.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

05 A Pair Of Classic Waffle-Knit Pajamas At An Amazing Price Amazon Essentials Snug Fit Waffle Pajama Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get ready for some R&R in this waffle-knit pajama set, made from a cozy and breathable blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester. These fitted long johns have a comfy elastic waistband and elastic cuffs that keep help keep the cold out and the heat in. And they’re not just for inside the house — they also layer well beneath jeans or sweaters on a freezing winter day. And that under-$20 price tag just can’t be beat, especially considering how much wear you’ll get out of each piece, both separately and together. Helpful review: “I love these and am currently wearing them under my jeans and shirt. They provide me the layers I need to stay warm in frigid temperatures. I also wear them as pajamas. I can turn the heat down at bedtime and they provide added warmth to my blankets.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

06 This Waffle-Knit Button-Down Shirt With An Adorable Tie Detail OLRIK Waffle Knit Tie Front Button Up Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made for more than just lounging, waffle knits can also be incredibly stylish, like this flowy, V-neck button-down shirt with a cute tie closure. Made from a blend of 80% polyester and 20% spandex, this stretchy, drapey shirt has long sleeves and is slightly longer in the back for added coverage. Considering how comfy and versatile these tops are, you’ll want to pick up a few. (You’ll also find short-sleeve styles in the same listing.) Helpful review: “I’m not exaggerating when I say I ordered this in every color (except tan) and in both shirt and long sleeve. I love this shirt!! [...] The v neck gives me a nice neckline and it’s the perfect length. In back it covers enough that I can wear leggings and not feel exposed and the front is low enough with the ties to look dressy enough for work, yet it works great with jeans too. Can’t say enough good things about this shirt!!!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 32

07 A Long-Sleeve Thermal That’s Great For Layering During The Colder Months Fruit of the Loom Micro Waffle Thermal Tee Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Waffle knits make for great basics, like this long-sleeve thermal crewneck from Fruit of the Loom. Made from 80% recycled polyester and 20% cotton, this shirt is thoughtfully designed to feel as light as air against your skin, from the tag-free design to the flat-lock, anti-chafe seams. But it’s also incredibly warm, thanks to the micro-waffle weave and cuffed sleeves that help retain heat. The slim-fit silhouette layers under just about everything, but it’ll keep you toasty all on its own, too. Helpful review: “I love wearing a light waffle weave shirt around the house. They're just enough to keep the chill off my arms if I'm just sitting, and light enough to not be overly warm if I'm doing housework. And this is one of the best so far. Very soft, good quality for the price, and nice colors. I'm going to add a second one to my next order.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 10

08 This Versatile Short-Sleeve Shirt That Works For Every Season IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This easy-to-style scoop-neck short-sleeve top — made from polyester and spandex — is perfect for transitional weather. The rolled sleeves add a little bit of interest, and the length and slightly slouchy fit are perfect for tucking into any bottom. When it’s extra-cold outside, wear it over a fitted turtleneck or under a chunky sweater for a cool, layered look that keeps you warm. Helpful review: “Love this shirt as both a ‘good for work’ and for just lounging around the house. It is a heavier fabric, but also super soft, and the waffle design is a nice subtle design feature. The weave of the fabric is dense, and seams are sewed well.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

09 This Chic & Cozy Waffle-Knit Turtleneck That Can Be Styled So Many Ways KIRUNDO Split Hem Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon Usher in the colder weather with this beautiful waffle-knit turtleneck. The viscose, polyester, and polyamide construction has a medium weight, which means you’ll be warm and cozy without getting overheated, and the side-split hem adds a little bit of interest (and a cool breeze). Pair this oversized sweater with a tailored skirt and knee-high boots for a night out, or with leggings PJ pants for a cozy night in. Helpful review: “I absolutely love this turtleneck sweater! It is so soft and so warm. Plus, the waffle knit is just so cozy. I love all the color options [...] This sweater will pair so nicely with leggings and boots in the colder months. I have a feeling I'll be living in this piece all season long! I highly recommend this piece!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 A Button-Down Cardigan That’s Giving Back-To-School Vibes IN'VOLAND Button-Down Knit Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading back to school or just dressing like it, this chunky waffle-knit cardigan with a button-down closure is giving major academia vibes. Perfect for cozying up next to a fireplace and reading a good book, this 100% acrylic, relaxed-fitting sweater is breathable and lightweight yet oh-so cozy, making it the perfect layering piece for autumn and beyond. Helpful review: “Both light and cozy!? [...] I honestly thought this would make a great fall cardigan for both work and lounging around the house in and in Texas it is hot Hot HOT at the moment yet this still felt light enough to still walk around the house in! I’m genuinely in shock as I thought it would be a lot heavier on but it’s truly light not to mention very soft on too. It fits true to size (typically an 18) Definitely a 10/10 recommend” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 5

11 This Waffle-Knit Tank You’ll Reach For All Year Long MOLERANI V Neck Henley Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Just because the temperatures begin to rise, doesn’t mean you have to put away your waffle knits. This waffle-knit tank top with quarter-length buttons is sure to be a staple during the warmer months. Made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, it’s long enough to tuck in, lightweight enough to keep you cool, and versatile enough to style with just about anything, from jeans to workout shorts. The short-sleeve styles in this listing are also ideal for warmer weather, but you’ll want to hold onto them when it’s cold out, too — they’re the perfect shell underneath your coziest sweaters. Helpful review: “This shirt is so cute! I bought my true size and it is slightly long and loose, but it’s amazingly comfortable and the length makes it cute with leggings. The black is solid and it isn’t sheer nor is it heavy.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

12 This Waffle-Knit Henley Pullover With A Roomy Fit Saodimallsu Oversized Long Sleeve Knit Jumper Amazon $43 See On Amazon A stylish alternative to your favorite sweatshirt, you won’t be able to stop reaching for this warm and roomy waffle-knit pullover. With henley-style quarter-length buttons, slouchy sleeves, a rounded collar, and slide slits that make it easy to tuck into a pair of jeans, this knit pullover comes in 20 show-stopping colors, from mustard yellow to apple red and pumpkin orange. Helpful review: “Love the color and fit! Slouchy but not swallowing. Thick enough to not be see through and feel cozy but not stuffy. Not itchy at all!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

13 A Cute & Casual Waffle-Knit Lounge Set Arwser 2 Piece Waffle Knit Lounge Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Ideal for lounging, traveling, or working from home in style, this waffle-knit loungewear set features a short-sleeve V-neck shirt with quarter-length buttons, plus a pair of matching cuffed joggers with an adjustable drawstring waistband and pockets. Since it’s made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, you’ll feel cute and cozy, no matter how long you’re sitting in that office chair (or lounging on that couch). It comes in six easy-to-wear neutrals, like ecru (pictured), black, and olive green. Helpful review: “These pajamas are FANTASTIC!! [...] The fabric is so soft [...]Theyre also very loose and streetchy, my sister who wears a 2x was alos able to put the pants on, BUT it also fit my niece who wears a small! I love the versatility and the stretchy-ness that they provide [...] I cant recommend them more!” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

14 This Spa-Inspired Waffle-Knit Robe For Self-Care Days Turquaz Lightweight Long Waffle Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Level up your self-care game and slip into this waffle-knit robe that will make you feel like you’re at a resort spa. Made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester, this full-length robe is lightweight yet still feels warm and cozy, and it’s durable enough to stand up to several runs through the washing machine. Plus, it has two spacious patch pockets, a classic tie closure, and the perfect roomy fit. Helpful review: “To say this is the most comfortable gown would be an understatement. This bundle of linen that so lusciously wraps around the body warms the skin to the touch and comforts the mind body and soul all in one. This Turquaz Linen lightweight robe is everything one could desire and imagine in their dream spa day outing, but you could get all within your cozy home.” Available sizes: One Size, Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11