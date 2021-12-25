Once upon a time, shopping for vegan skin care products was a tiresome endeavor. Not anymore, though — these days, vegan shoppers have almost endless options to choose from, whether searching for an animal-friendly face serum or, in the case of today’s subject, a neck-to-toe moisturizing lotion. Since your options aren’t limited anymore, the best vegan body lotion for you will depend entirely on your skin type, budget, preferred consistency, and of course, the all-important scent (or lack thereof). From rich, thick body butters to lightweight, fragrance-free lotions, you’ll find options to suit any preference, ahead.

To get the most out of your body lotion — and this counts for face lotions, too — be sure to apply your moisturizer onto damp skin. This way, the existing moisture on your skin will get locked in by the lotion, thus rendering it more effective (and this is an especially crucial tip for people with dry skin).

With that one key piece of advice in mind, scroll on to shop seven of the best vegan body lotions on the market right now. And if you’re interested in more animal-friendly skin care products, be sure to check out these vegan shampoos and conditioners, the best vegan sunscreens, and these hand creams that are both vegan and cruelty-free.

1. Best Line Of Vegan Body Lotions

When it comes to eco-conscious skin care products, Weleda is a go-to brand for me. Most of their products are NATRUE-certified, all of their products are cruelty-free, and many of their products — like these body lotions — are vegan (the exceptions are their products that contain honey or beeswax). The line includes an unscented body lotion for sensitive skin; a refreshing version that smells of citrus; an extra-hydrating formula made with nutrient-rich sea buckthorn oil; and the “pampering” lotion, which features wild rose extracts. You can’t go wrong with any of these German-made body lotions, each of which comes packaged in a bottle made from over 97% recycled materials.

2. Best Value

For just over $10, you get 12 ounces of product in this bottle of Avalon Organics body lotion, which makes it an excellent value (and if you’re someone who really goes through body lotion, you can get a 32-ounce bottle for less than $20). Aside from that selling point, it’s a great lotion in its own right, with an NSF-certified formula that’s cruelty-free, biodegradable, and vegan. Choose from four scents: coconut, lavender, peppermint, or lemon, which each come housed in a handy pump-top bottle.

3. Best For Itchy, Irritated Skin

Though most of the body lotions on this list are safe for sensitive skin, ACURE’s Everyday Eczema Lotion takes things a step further with its unscented formula that’s rich in colloidal oatmeal, a soothing ingredient that’s been used for decades to treat skin conditions such as eczema, xerosis, chickenpox, and the like. This vegan and cruelty-free lotion, which boasts an aloe vera juice base (another incredibly hydrating and soothing ingredient), is also made with shea butter, squalane, and several plant-derived oils, including olive, sunflower, safflower, and sea buckthorn.

4. Best Body Butter

If you prefer rich butters to lighter-weight lotions, try this Andalou Naturals Kukui Cocoa Body Butter. Unlike most body butters, which have to be scooped out of a tub, this one comes in a convenient, squeeze-tube bottle. It’s made with two incredibly nourishing, plant-derived butters — cocoa and shea — while aloe vera and argan oil provide even more moisturizing benefits. This vanilla-scented lotion also comes in rose and lavender versions, if those sound more up your alley. All of them are vegan, cruelty-free, made with almost 100% naturally derived ingredients, and enriched with good-for-skin antioxidants.

5. Best For Face & Body

My love for Mustela knows no bounds, but the brand really hit it out of the ballpark with their line of ECOCERT/COSMOS-certified-organic skin care products, which includes this ultra-gentle face and body cream. The vegan formula is safe for use on the most delicate skin — even that of babies — and it can be applied to both your face and body, making it the ideal one-step product for post-shower use. Despite being so gentle, it’s still nice and hydrating, thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and olive oil. It has a lightweight texture, too, so it absorbs into your skin almost instantly.

6. Best Splurge

People love — like, really love — Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which, despite its name, can be used all over your body (not just on your backside). It’s an extra-rich, heavy-duty moisturizing cream — the texture is akin to a thick body butter — and it makes your skin feel firm, smooth, and soft. The key ingredient in here guaraná extract, which is naturally rich in caffeine and purportedly has stimulating and circulation-boosting benefits, but what fans really love about this cream is its heavenly fragrance — a dessert-like blend of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio. If your budget allows, it’s worth joining the ranks of over 17,000 Amazon reviewers (and several BDG editors) who sear by this decadent lotion.

7. Editor’s Pick

I’ve been buying Pacifica’s Indian Coconut Nectar body lotion for years now — I’m obsessed with its slightly sweet, tropical-inspired scent (though I don’t deny that the gorgeous packaging is what initially made me pick up a bottle). Made with rich butters derived from shea trees and mangos, as well as almond oil and vitamin E, this lotion manages to be intensely nourishing, yet neither too greasy nor thick. (Though it calls itself a body butter, it definitely feels more like a medium-weight cream.) It’s sold alongside a bottle of the matching hair and body mist — for less than $30, it’s a pretty good value, though you can also buy a bottle of the lotion individually through Whole Foods on Amazon. Both the lotion and the mist are vegan and cruelty-free (and in my opinion, the set makes an incredibly nice gift).