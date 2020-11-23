Like most things in life, shopping for cruelty-free skin care products can feel unnecessarily complicated. That's because within the United States, terms like "cruelty-free" and "not tested on animals" have no official legal definition, and then there's the whole vegan versus cruelty-free matter, as well. To make things simple, you'll find six of the best cruelty-free hand creams on the market rounded up ahead. Since cruelty-free labelling on cosmetics isn't legally regulated in the U.S., these products have all been certified by third-party organizations to ensure that they're truly cruelty-free.

The most well-known, and reliable organizations that certify brands as cruelty-free are Leaping Bunny and PETA. But if a brand/product has been certified by NATRUE, a European organization, rest assured that it's cruelty-free as well. Not only do the NATRUE label requirements strictly prohibit animal testing, but animal testing for cosmetic purposes has been explicitly banned in the EU.

Another thing to keep in mind is that cruelty-free and vegan are not the same thing. So if you're committed to only buying vegan personal care products, note that cruelty-free doesn't necessarily mean vegan, though lots of cruelty-free products, including all six hand creams on this list, are vegan as well.

Don't worry about getting hung up on the complexities, though, because the research has already been done for you: Scroll on to shop six of the best hand creams out there right now, all of which have been certified as cruelty-free by trusted organizations.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

2. The One For Your Home Avalon Organics Moisturizing Coconut Hand & Body Lotion $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This big, 12-ounce, pump-top bottle from Avalon Organics is ideal for keeping on your bathroom counter or nightstand. Key ingredients include aloe, coconut and avocado oils, and shea butter — some of the most nourishing botanicals out there. This hand cream has been certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Standard, which is basically as close to an organic certification as a non food-grade product can get in America. Like the Yes To lotion above, it has a coconut-y scent, but this one is all natural — you'll find no synthetic fragrance in here. Cruelty-free certification: Leaping Bunny

Leaping Bunny Vegan: Yes

4. The Citrusy One Andalou Naturals Clementine Hand Cream $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If vanilla and coconut scents aren't for you, pick up this Andalou Naturals Clementine Hand Cream. The invigorating, citrusy fragrance comes courtesy of clementine extract and orange peel oil, while ingredients like aloe, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and sea buckthorn work to heal, soften, and protect your hands. Profits from this purchase go towards supporting nonprofit initiatives that are centered on women and girls' empowerment, in case you need another incentive to buy this all-natural hand cream. Cruelty-free certification: Leaping Bunny

Leaping Bunny Vegan: Yes

6. The Almond One Weleda Soothing Sensitive Skin Almond Hand Cream $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Weleda's almond hand cream is ideal for people with dry, sensitive skin, thanks to its gentle, NATRUE-certified formula and barely noticeable scent. The consistency is just right — neither too thin nor too rich — so it'll help heal cracks and soften your skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. Cruelty-free certification: NATRUE

NATRUE Vegan: Yes