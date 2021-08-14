Unless you have access to an indoor tennis court, you probably know how difficult it can be to play your best game on a bright, sunny day. That’s why it’s a smart idea to invest in one of the best tennis sunglasses, which are designed to be durable and lightweight — and they stay put thanks to silicone grips or a neck strap. Most importantly, they offer UV400 protection (meaning, they block 99-100% of UVA and UVB light), and are often equipped with polarized lenses that help minimize horizontal glare so you can see the ball clearly. And, as you’ll see from the range of styles, shapes, and sizes below, it’s now easier than ever to find your aesthetic “match.”

Frames are commonly made from TR90, a thermoplastic resin that’s highly flexible, lightweight, durable, and stress-resistant — it’s the gold standard for sports sunglasses, and most of the picks below have it. Lens-wise, polycarbonate with polarized coating is definitely preferred for sports, since it’s super shatter-resistant. Polycarbonate lenses tend to be on the pricey side, however, so in addition, you’ll find several sunnies below made of TAC (triacetate cellulose). It’s a lower-cost option, though it’s inherently polarized to reduce sun glare — a particular benefit if you’re playing on a hard court.

From slim sunnies to a fashionable set of aviators, scroll on to shop nine of the best tennis sunglasses on the market right now. Pair them with your go-to tennis skirt for a look you’ll feel amazing wearing off the court, too.

01 The Fan-Favorite Tennis Sunglasses RIVBOS Polarized TR90 Sports Sunglasses Amazon $19 See On Amazon Backed by over 10,600+ perfect ratings, these tennis sunglasses are especially loved for their durability, thanks to their TR90 frames that are stress-resistant, lightweight, and flexible. Meanwhile, the lenses are a polarized TAC that resists scratches and shattering, and boast a UV400 rating. A silicone grip lines the nose and arms to help them stay put while you play, but they also come with an optional neck strap for a little extra peace of mind. Plus, this order comes with a hard case for secure storage. Positive review: “Best sunglasses for tennis! I bought these because I live in Florida and play tennis, garden and cycle. I always need a pair because they break. So far these have not broken and they fit very well. The visual clarity is amazing, best glasses I ever owned.” Available colors: 19

02 The Best Premium Tennis Sunglasses Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon $142 See On Amazon If you want the absolute best tennis sunglasses on the market, consider this pair from Oakley, a brand that specializes in sport shades — in fact, reviewers report wearing these cult favorites for all kinds of physical activities, including running and swimming. The lenses are made from the brand’s Plutonite material, a lightweight polycarbonate designed to deliver high-definition optics and block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC light, though this pair doesn’t have a polarized coating. The lenses are interchangeable, however, if you want to grab spares or switch them out for a different color. Similarly, the frames are made from Oakley’s signature thermoplastic that’s molded to be durable, stress-resistant, and so lightweight you’ll barely know they’re on — plus, they’re fitted with grips at the nose and ears for extra stability. Positive review: “This does not fog when you sweat and it is nice. I used it to play tennis and it was good. the sun was right in my eyes and I could play! very comfortable, does not budge and covers the eye area so nicely.” Available colors: 15

03 A Pair Of Chic Tortoiseshell Sunnies From A Classic Sports Brand Bollé Copperhead Shiny Sunglasses Amazon $100 See On Amazon Avid tennis players (and other athletes) often turn to Bollé for high-quality sunglasses designed specifically for their sport. This pair is an especially stylish option, thanks to the amber lenses and sophisticated tortoiseshell frame. Functionally speaking, this pair has polarized polycarbonate lenses treated with an anti-reflective, anti-fog coating; 100% UV protection; and sweat-resistant nose pads and temple tips. The frame is a blend of nylon and resin, so it’s both incredibly lightweight and shatter-resistant. Positive review: “Love these glasses. Needed some that I could wear playing tennis and these are perfect. Also wanted some that are smaller and these fit wonderfully and wrap around the sides a bit. The bridge could be a little closer together but they are unisex and they still don't move, even when sweaty, so it's fine. Love that they're lightweight and the lenses are perfect for preventing glare.”

04 These Affordable Tennis Sunglasses With Cool, Colorful Lenses JOJEN Ultralight Polarized Sports Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re seeking tennis sunglasses that don’t look like tennis sunglasses, consider this popular pair. You have a few stylish color options to choose from, including the graphic, ice-blue-and-white colorway pictured above. But they’re just as functional as they are stylish: Polarized TAC lenses with UV400 protection reduce glare and have an anti-scratch finish, while TR90 frames are touted as “unbreakable,” ultra-light, and flexible. Lastly, silicone grips at the arms and nose offer security (and another pop of color). Positive review: “I wanted a polarized pair of sunnies with rubber tips that I could wear for walking and playing tennis. I didn’t want to spend $200 for sporty glasses and I’m so happy with these! They are extremely lightweight, don’t leave red marks in my nose and don’t slip when I sweat. I bought the blue ones and they’re really cute.” Available colors: 5

05 These Popular Wrap-Around Sunglasses With An Adjustable Nose Grip Hulislem S1 Sport Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $20 See On Amazon Adjustable nose grips make these tennis sunglasses an excellent option if you struggle to find glasses that fit properly. This pair also benefits from wraparound polarized, UV400 TAC lenses that are mirror-flash-coated for extra protection (and they even block blue light). The frames are made from tough TR90, and they’re ventilated at the arms to reduce slippery sweat behind your ears. With more than 7,500 five-star ratings, these are another super-popular and affordable choice. Positive review: “The glasses fit great and I wear them for playing tennis and have had no issues at all with them moving on me. This despite the fact I tend to sweat a lot. The wraparound lenses are great and so much better to have that extra peripheral vision support. I'd buy these again even at double the price I paid.” Available colors: 9

06 The Best Tennis Sunglasses For Smaller Faces Tifosi Alpe 2.0 Sunglasses Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a slim, wraparound design, these tennis sunglasses have been deemed a “great buy” by reviewers with smaller-sized faces. The narrow frame is made from TR90 with non-slip silicone grips, while the lenses are made of scratch-resistant, shatterproof polycarbonate that offer 100% UV protection. Though these lenses are more durable than those made from TAC, you’ll want to keep in mind that they are not polarized, so you may be faced with some horizontal glare as you play. Positive review: “I love these sun glasses because they fit my smaller sized head well. I use then every day and even play tennis in them regularly. They are small enough that they don't fog up from sweating when I'm playing. I lost my first two pair and bought a third pair because I like them that much.” Available colors: 3

07 These Shield-Like Shades With A Removable Strap Bevi Polarized Sports Sunglasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon These sport sunglasses have a shield-like, wraparound design to fully protect your eyes from the sun, while the UV400 TAC lenses keep annoying glare at bay. The frameless lower half adds to the barely-there feel (though the frames are made from TR90, which is notoriously lightweight). Their silicone grips at the nose and arms hold them in place, but the included (removable) strap offers added security. Plus, the cool, colorful gradient lens design kicks them up a notch from a basic pair. Positive review: “I bought these for running and love them. These are lightweight and comfortable and don’t get foggy. Not to mention the great design! I also really like that you get a hard case, micro fiber bag and cloth, and a neck strap. Great product for a great price.” Available colors: 13

08 A Pair Of Stylish Aviators You Can Wear On & Off The Court Carfia Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of everyday sunnies that can double as sports sunglasses, these aviators are a great choice. They have polarized, UV400 polycarbonate lenses for extra durability, while silicone nose pads hold them in place if you’re running around the court. That being said, the frames are made from plastic and metal, so they’re a bit less durable than an option that’s designed specifically for athletics. Positive review: “I mainly got these sunglasses to wear and play with on tennis court. I had several sport pairs before this pair and disliked wearing those ones because I feel the presence of them while playing. This one though is amazing - I barely feel anything while playing a competitive match and 2 hours later, the it still didn’t slip off my nose! Plus these look so fashionable, my friends all said I looked great and can use for driving/going out. I just placed an order for another one!” Available colors: 12

09 A Pair Of Retro-Inspired Sunnies That Are Great For Outdoor Workouts SUNGAIT Retro Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon For another everyday pair that will suffice during outdoor workouts (including tennis), you can’t go wrong with these retro-inspired sunglasses. The round lenses are a polarized, shatterproof composite material with UV400 protection, and the frames are a mix of metal and lightweight TR90 — so while they may not be the top pick for your athletic endeavors, they’ll certainly work in a pinch. And with a 4.7-star average out of well over 36,000 ratings, they’re a serious fan favorite. Positive review: “I use these for when I run outside as I wanted a cheap pair of sunglasses that I wouldn't mind getting scratched up or losing if it came to it. I love these! I actually wear these a lot more often than just to run because they are so comfortable and work great!” Available colors: 22