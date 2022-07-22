If sandals won awards, the strappy sandal would no doubt be voted Most Fun. Whether delicately heeled or thick and sporty, the best strappy sandals give your feet a little room to show off; and whether your style is dressy and chic or casual and cool, there’s a strappy sandal out there right now, waiting to get your feet in on the fun.

When shopping for strappy sandals, first consider the occasion. Are you looking for a party shoe? Try out a high-heeled sandal with dramatic straps that twist all the way up your ankle, or a show-stopping metallic or animal print that’ll rev up even the simplest cocktail dress. If you’re seeking an everyday staple, opt for a strappy style that’s comfy enough to run errands in, and versatile enough to dress up if you’re heading straight from work to drinks. Think a chunky espadrille; an edgy (yet practical) lug-sole platform; or even some Scandi-chic clog sandals.

As is always the case when shopping, consider your own personal style. If you’re a maximalist, a winding gladiator sandal or goth-inspired, on-trend cage sandal is right up your alley. If you’re a minimalist, there are simple, unfussy single- and double-strap sandals that’ll work beautifully into a more streamlined wardrobe.

Ready to add to your shoe collection? Scroll on to shop this season’s best strappy sandals, all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.

01 This Pair Of Simple, Strappy Gladiator Sandals With A Cult Following Rekayla Tie Up Flat Sandals Amazon $21 See On Amazon The ultimate in simple sophistication, these popular flat gladiator sandals (made with a leather lining and suede upper) feature a single, wide toe strap and a delicate wraparound ankle strap. Pair them with cutoff shorts for daytime, or an elegant slip dress for an easy-going evening look during the warmer months. Choose from eight stylish colors, like black, cherry red, or leopard print. Enthusiastic review: “[...] I prefer being barefoot and there sandals are the next best thing, while also being super cute! I brought these with me on a two week trip to Florida and wore them every day, mostly spent walking around. Zero blisters, no slipping, and did I mention.. so.. cute.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

02 Some Chic Strappy Block-Heeled Mules For Day Or Night The Drop Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed out for brunch or cocktails, the strappy mules by The Drop will be equally chic. The three asymmetrical straps are eye-catching but not too extra, so they’ll suit minimalists and maximalists alike. Likewise, the lime green shade pictured can go casual or dressy — you’ll be surprised how well it complements most other colors, including brights and neutrals — though you can always opt for black or white for a more understated effect. The square toe is so on-trend, and that 2.6-inch block heel has an architectural, ultra-thin width. What a welcome, fresh silhouette. Enthusiastic review: “I don’t normally write reviews, but I ordered these shoes as a bridesmaid for my best friend’s wedding, and they were perfect. Extremely comfortable, nice gold color, and I couldn’t have been happier with this purchase. Had other bridesmaids saying they wish they brought them as well. Extremely happy with these shoes. [...] Highly recommend.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 7

03 A Pair Of On-Trend Platform Espadrilles The Drop Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Y2K-inspired platforms are everywhere right now, and these espadrille platforms by The Drop are the perfect way to take the trend into summer. Featuring a 2.25-inch platform and three faux-leather straps that are simple enough to be minimal, but wide enough to make a serious style statement, these sandals are finished by a thick ankle strap with a polished silver buckle. White is the ultimate summer neutral, though all five shades on offer are equally wearable. You’ll wear these versatile shoes with shorts, dresses, and even to that beach wedding you’ve got coming up. Enthusiastic review: “Fit great and very comfortable. The straps are soft yet durable and the height is perfect. I wish I’d found these sooner but they will be my staple in SoCal Fall and next summer. Very impressed by the fit, comfort, style, and price.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 5

04 These Strappy Slide Sandals With Over 41,000 5-Star Ratings Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon No wonder these ultra-comfy, adjustable slide sandals by Cushionaire have over 40,000 perfect ratings. The cork footbed is contoured to mimic the natural shape of your foot, and the insole is lined in buttery-soft suede; so once you break them in a bit, every step will feel like you’re walking on a fluffy cloud. The criss-cross toe strap is an interesting (and extra-strappy) spin on the classic slide sandal silhouette. Plus, reviewers confirm that the quality and durability far exceeds its $30 price tag. If you’re not into the pink color pictured, you have 20 more shades to choose from. Enthusiastic review: “Considering cost, comfort, and fit: these are my everyday go-to’s. The price was reasonable, while the level of comfort and quality was surprising. I particularly appreciate the leather insole and easily adjustable straps [...] This is my first season wearing them, but I do feel they’ll last more than two or three years. Would recommend them without reservation to others looking for this style and price point.” Available sizes: 6 — 12 (available in wide sizes)

Available colors: 21

05 The Strappy Sandal Version Of Your Beloved Doc Martens Dr. Martens Nartilla Sandal Amazon $100 See On Amazon When it gets too hot to wear your tried-and-true Doc Martens boots, break out the brand’s strappy sandals — they’re just as cool as your 8-holes, but much more appropriate for warm weather. The chunky, 1.5-inch platform and windy gladiator straps add instant edge to any outfit; they’re tailor-made for denim and shorts, but they’ll look so good (and unexpected) with a flippy mini skirt or a dramatic, flowy dress. They’re made of real leather, and have that classic yellow Doc Martens stitching, heel loop, and toothy bouncing sole. Heads up: Several reviewers recommend sizing down in these. Enthusiastic review: “IOVE THESE, im a doc marten fan and im so happy I don't have to part with them in the summer lol. order a size down. Im a size 6 and I got a size 5. Super comfortable and looks so cute!!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

06 These Comfortable Strappy Heels That Come In The Prettiest Shades Allegra K Strappy Lace Up Chunky Sandals Amazon $42 See On Amazon That event you’ve got coming up that’ll have you on your feet all day or night? These lace-up sandals by Allegra K aren’t worried about it. Featuring a chunky 3-inch heel with a padded insole, these faux-leather shoes have the delicately winding straps to lend any outfit sophistication; but thanks to the aforementioned heel and padding, your feet won’t have to suffer. And they come in so many pretty shades, including neutrals, pastels, and brights. If you’re daring, try the green for an on-trend hit of color, or the lovely lilac shade above for your upcoming summer weddings. Enthusiastic review: “These shoes are so so comfortable. I was so pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to wear them and keep them on. The heel is just high enough to give that more formal [...] look, but not so high that you regret your life choices with every step. [...] I want them in every color now!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 15

07 These Teva Flatforms You’ll Never Want To Take Off TEVA Platform Sandals Amazon $52 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair strappy sandals you’ll never want to take off, these Teva flatforms have the reviews to recommend them. With an of-the-moment 1.25-inch platform, a cushy EVA footbed, and thick, gorpcore-chic Velcro straps, these effortlessly editorial sandals are proof that fashion can be comfortable. You have 13 trendy colors and prints to choose from, like pure white, metallic champagne, and Aztec prints. Enthusiastic review: “I’ve been wanting to purchase these for the past year and my coworker finally convinced me to do it. I am a platform girlie and I simply cannot wear flats anymore. All of my sandals were flat and unfashionable, so I basically never wore them. I imagined these tevas with so many outfits and they did NOT disappoint!! They’re ridiculously comfortable and so cute!! [...] I basically wear them 5 times a week now that it’s summer and they’re so versatile, they can go with some cute shorts and and t-shirt, a skirt and tank top, or any sun dress!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

08 A Pair Of Strappy Stilettos You’ll Wear To All Your Weddings & Parties SCHUTZ Lovi Sandals Amazon $118 See On Amazon Everyone needs a reliable pair of strappy party shoes in their closet, and these high-heeled beauties by SCHUTZ have “party” written all over them. An on-trend flared heel is complemented by a square toe, and the genuine leather construction is finished in a shimmery gold metallic that catches the candlelight (or disco-ball light) so beautifully. With a 4.25-inch heel (high enough to zhush up even the simplest outfit) and delicate, adjustable criss-cross straps, these sandals can take on basically any print or color in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 3

09 This Timeless Pair Of Gladiator Flats The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Gladiator sandals are always in style; and the faux-snakeskin finish on this pair by The Drop provides a fun, edgy spin on the timeless style. Simple and streamlined, they feature a flat heel and dainty, thread-like straps finished with subtle silver toggles. It’s an effortless day-to-night choice that can dress up, or down, whatever lucky outfit you choose. Enthusiastic review: “I absolutely love these sandals! They are comfortable and so cute. I have worn to weddings, just casual, and happened to be wearing when I got engaged!! So worth it. Good quality too.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 5

10 Some Surprisingly Comfortable Strappy Heels DREAM PAIRS Dolce Open Toe Stilettos Amazon $38 See On Amazon Dance the night away in these strappy heels by DREAM PAIRS, which have earned over 4,000 five-star ratings praising their comfort and style. These faux-leather shoes have cupped heels, adjustable criss-cross ankle straps, and a single, minimal toe strap. The shade pictured is a day-to-night neutral you can easily dress up or down, but you can also go bold with the red satin, punchy floral print, or gold or silver glitter. 3-inch heels that wear like a dream? Yes, please. Enthusiastic review: “I’m 5’10” and do NOT wear heels often so when I do, I need them to be very comfortable and not too gigantic. These shoes nailed it. [...] I wore these shoes at a 6 hour outdoor event with dancing! My feet only SLIGHTLY hurt toward the end of the night, but I was really impressed at how comfortable these were - as long as I didn’t attempt to walk too fast. They’re super cute too!!! And can’t beat the price!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

11 This Pair Of Strappy Heels With An On-Trend Square Toe ISNOM Lace Up Heel Sandals Amazon $46 See On Amazon This season, the square-toe heel reigns supreme; and this strappy style is a particularly fun way to get in on the trend. Made of soft faux leather and with a padded insole, these shoes feature a dramatic 4-inch heel and thin criss-cross toe straps with gladiator-tie ankle straps. They’re the statement-making strappy heels you’ve been looking for. Dress them down with slouchy denim, or dress them up with a slinky dress for date night. Enthusiastic review: “These sandals are the best thing I have worn. O m g! I danced all night on these sandals they are so comfortable, they don’t bother your leg at ALL. And believe me cuz Im a sucker for shoes and I really love to dance. I want to feel so comfortable in my heels and this product satisfied all of my expectations. I could literally run in these. And they’re very easy to put on & off. [...] I love them!!!!!!! Don’t hesitate to purchase them! These shoes are a MUST!” Available sizes: 6 — 13

Available colors: 6

12 These Strappy Snakeskin Sandals With A Rounded Block Heel Sam Edelman Daffodil Heeled Sandal Amazon $87 See On Amazon These strappy sandals by Sam Edelman are a true day-to-night shoe you’ll wear with both casual and dressy ensembles, thanks to an edgy yet neutral snakeskin print and that cool caged toe with a single ankle strap. But the real standout detail is the 3-inch circular block heel. A refreshing departure from your standard, square block heel, it’s high enough to be appropriate for evening, but thick enough to keep you stable (and looking effortlessly cool) while you run around during the daytime. Enthusiastic review: “These shoes fit perfectly! They are comfortable, not too high and the chunky heel makes them easy to walk. I don’t wear a lot of heels so this pair is just perfect for me [...] Perfect pair [for] the summer!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (available in wide sizes)

Available colors: 8

13 These Scandi-Chic Strappy Clog Sandals You’ll Wear All Year Round Soda Studded Wedge Sandal Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you think strappy sandals are limited to hot weather, these clog sandals by Soda will change your mind. Made of faux wood with a synthetic upper, with a single, simple toe and ankle strap, these classic 3-inch heels can take you from cold to hot weather with the addition (or removal) of a pair of thick tights or chunky wool socks. And unlike some strappy heels, which lean all the way to the party side, these timeless clogs would be oh-so happy to accompany you to the office. Enthusiastic review: “These shoes are so beautiful and super comfortable!! Exactly what i was looking for! They are light weight and the block heel makes it easy to walk for hours without discomfort. We did a two-hour photoshoot out in fields and gravel terrain and I had no trouble walking or running in them and didn’t even come close to having any blisters or discomfort (and it was HOT outside)! Highly recommend!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 6