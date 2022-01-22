Whenever I wear clogs, I feel like I’m getting away with something. They’re so comfortable — the footwear of choice for many nurses, after all — but they instantly lend a look to whatever I’m wearing. Whether high-heeled or low, open-toe or closed, the best clogs are always making a sartorial statement.

When shopping for clogs, consider craftsmanship first. A classic Scandinavian clog often features a real leather upper stapled to a real wood base; high quality materials crafted by hand will make a pair of clogs, however simple, feel special. Though there are plenty of options made of faux materials (including unexpected ones, like neoprene), depending on your preferences. Another helpful thought can be where, and how, you’d like to wear your clogs — it’s a shoe with range, after all. They can double as a slipper or indoor shoe, if you prioritize the comfort for which this shoe style is best known; there are even clogs that are waterproof enough to serve as an easy-to-wear alternative to a rain boot.

Next, consider style. Of course, a low-heeled, close-toed clog is the classic. (This style goes way back; a pair even shows up in a Vincent Van Gogh painting.) A higher heel channels a ‘70s vibe, while a block-heel slide offers a fresh, modern take on the centuries-old style. Details like metal studs, buckles, and unexpected colors and materials, like metallics and animal print, instantly jazz things up. But the beauty of clogs is that they’re not just trendy — they’re totally functional, too. If you’ll be on your feet for hours on end, look for features like adjustable straps, ergonomic footbeds, and grippy soles.

Once you’ve selected your dream clogs, you get the fun of styling them. Wear yours with a striped button-down and some flares like Freddie Mercury; or, if you’re feeling dainty, try them with a sweet print dress to tap into the resurgence of twee fashion. And don’t forget the socks!

With that primer in mind, scroll on to shop 15 of the best clogs available on Amazon.

01 This Swedish Lotta Clog That Is So Classic Lotta From Stockholm Classic Oiled Clog Amazon $69 See On Amazon This low-heeled mule by Lotta From Stockholm is the epitome of a classic clog: It has a low 2-inch heel, an open back, and an oiled nubuck leather upper stapled to a genuine alder wood base — and it’s made in Sweden, which feels extra special. No matter how you style it (with or without socks; with pants, skirts, or dresses), the versatile style and low heel would be perfect for days when you want to feel comfortable, but still want to feel put together. The oiled leather will only look better with age, too; these are shoes that can’t just withstand wear and tear, but are all the better for it, so go ahead and wear them daily. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: Brown; Natural Leather; Taupe; Black

02 The Cult-Favorite Crocs With A Newfound Fashion Following Crocs Unisex Classic Clog Amazon $40 See On Amazon Comfy, supportive, and ugly-in-a-good-way, Crocs haven’t always been known to score fashion points; but recently, they’ve become the unexpected darling of fashion it-people. (If you want to feel like Ariana Grande, pair them with socks and a short, flippy skirt.) They have a supportive back strap for security and slip-resistant soles, so you can securely dash around town on errand days. The ventilated toe box will keep your feet cool in the summer, and the waterproof construction makes them a great pick for the beach. With a pair of thick, fuzzy socks, you can wear them through the colder months, too — and they come in so many fun colors. Lime green, anyone? Available sizes: 4 — 19

03 Editor’s Pick: A Pair Of Birkenstock Clogs Lined In Cozy Shearling Birkenstock Boston Shearling Clogs Amazon $165 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with pair of classic Birkenstock clogs, but this furry pair are particularly fabulous for the colder months, as Elite Daily editor Caroline Goldstein can attest. “I finally gave into the furry slides trend with a pair of shearling Birks, and I can confidently say they’re among my best purchases of the year. The luxurious shearling lining adds some polish to my WFH uniform (to be clear, that’s glorified pajamas). When I wear them out for errands, or even to dinner, I like to tone down the granola vibe by pairing them with polished basics, like dark denim, cashmere sweaters, and tailored wool coats.” While the fur lining means these aren’t a year-round clog, depending on where you live, they are a great transitional piece. Style with cute chunky socks and a denim skirt, or some cropped overalls; maybe add a shearling-lined denim jacket. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5 (available in narrow)

04 These Faux Fur-Lined Clogs With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews ChayChax Waterproof Fur-Lined Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon These top-rated clogs by ChayChax have earned over 10,000 five-star ratings and reviews. It’s easy to see why they’re so popular, since they really demonstrate the versatility of the clog shoe style. They’re waterproof, so you can dash out for rainy day errands knowing your feet will be warm and dry, but they’re a great indoor option, too — the plush lining mimics that of a house slipper, and the rubber, anti-slip sole will be quiet indoors. The design taps into the so-ugly-they’re-cute Crocs craze of late; these would look adorable with a chunky sock and a flippy skirt. In addition to being comfy and stylish, these have the added bonus of being incredibly affordable. How wonderful, to find a shoe that’s comfortable on the wallet and the feet. Available sizes: 4-5 — 11-11.5

05 A Plantar Fasciitis-Friendly Pair of Clogs Available In Wide Sizes Dansko Professional Clog Amazon $125 See On Amazon These clogs by Dansko have over 15,000 five-star reviews, so they’re a verifiable cult-favorite. Long favored by those in the healthcare and food service industries for their ability to improve a long day on your feet, these clogs are made with comfort, support, and stability in mind. The low, 2-inch heel and .75-inch platform will keep you balanced. A padded instep, roomy toe box, and cushy foam insole offer support and comfort, even when standing for hours at a time. They’re made from real leather, too, so they’ll stand up to years of wear. You’ve got more than 90 fun colors and patterns to curate your look, and you can customize your fit as well, by choosing either wide or narrow widths. This comfort can be a lifesaver for those with conditions like plantar fasciitis; one reviewer wrote, “I went to Dansko after a struggle with plantar fasciitis—have never had another flare! I work 4 x 12 shifts a week, my legs and feet only survive thanks to Dansko. Dansko is the benchmark— expensive and worth it!” Available sizes: 3 — 12.5-13 (available in narrow and wide)

06 These Swedish Clogs That Come In 28 Unique Patterns & Materials Bjork Maja Open Back Leather Clog Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you want a classic clog that feels just a little extra, look no further than these clogs by Bjork. They’ve got the low 2-inch heel and open back of a classic Scandinavian clog, but they also have a wider toe box, which means these clogs will keep you comfy. And they’re made with real leather, so you know they can last you for years. It’s the pattern, color, and material options that really set these clogs apart, though. There are so many fun combinations, from sweet polka-dotted red, to multicolored florals, to metallic croc-embossed. The cow print option is an incredible alternative to the more ubiquitous leopard, and would look just right with a cropped chunky sweater and some wide-leg pants. Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 10.5-11

07 A Pair of ‘70s-Inspired Clog Sandals Made Of Buttery-Soft Suede Mia Abba Clog Sandals Amazon $99 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something that feels fancy, but worry about a clog slipping off, this is the clog sandal for you: The Mary Jane-style ankle strap makes these a sweet, playful choice, and offers the stability you crave when you slip on a 3.5-inch heel. The olive green color and suede upper feels so very ‘70s in all the right ways, but there are plenty more wonderful color options, like silver and tangerine. Pair with shorts and a bucket bag for warmer temps, or tights and a chunky scarf when it’s chilly out. Available sizes: 5 — 11

08 The Classic Clogs With An Adjustable Back Strap WHITE MOUNTAIN Being Clog Amazon $62 See On Amazon If you want a classic Danish-style clog but prefer a little extra security than the traditional slip-on style provides, check out these genuine leather clogs from White Mountain. The adjustable back strap will keep your foot secure, and they have a low heel and cushioned insole for added comfort. The treaded rubber outsole will help prevent slipping; perfect for wet days when you still want to dress up. This leopard print version would pair so well with chunky textures when temperatures drop. Available sizes: 6 — 11

09 These Budget-Friendly Indoor/Outdoor Clogs Bigant Mercy Mules Amazon $23 See On Amazon Reviewers praise these clogs for their comfort. One reviewer wrote: “my feet felt this instant relief from the support I didn’t even know I needed...something tells me I’ll be getting a second pair so one set can be house shoes and the other garden shoes. I didn’t realize how fatigued my feet are and now I don’t want to take them off!” If you’re the sort to find yourself running in and out of the house constantly, and don’t want the hassle of a shoe change, these are just right. The mule design means they’ll be easy to slip on and off; and that covered toe, waterproof EVA material, and molded footbed offers protection and comfort for when you’re working in the garden or kitchen. But choosing these clogs for their comfort in no way means you’re sacrificing style; this classic design can easily transition from the garden to some raw-hemmed denim and a loose cardigan for brunch. Available sizes: 5-5.5 — 10-10.5

10 These Clog Sandals With A Chic Block Heel Dansko Maci Sandal Amazon $81 See On Amazon The block heel of these Dansko Maci Sandals offer a chic, modern spin on a traditional clog. The 1-inch wood base and stapled nubuck leather upper are all iconic Swedish-style design, and a leather-covered, molded EVA footbed infused with memory foam will keep you comfortable. That wide, low heel will dress up warm-weather outfits without ever feeling too formal. There are neutral color options for every mood, from clean white to the denim-like teal pictured above. Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 11.5-12

11 These Clog Wellies From A Classic Brand Hunter Original Play Clog Amazon $75 These clog wellies by Hunter are perfect for those days when you need to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. The slip-on style can be on or off in a jiff, and the heel clocks in a little lower than many clogs — approximately 1.5 inches — which can offer added stability when dashing out into wet, slippery conditions. The slight elevation combined with a flat sole lends the appearance of a wedge. Hunter has been making rain boots since 1856, and their historic attention to detail is reflected in the reviews. One enthusiastic buyer wrote: “Many clogs don't offer support, or they rub in places..not so these. They feel great, even for hours ! No rubbing or slipping around, and the fact that they offer me an extra inch or so of height is a wonderful added bonus :-)” And while you can’t go wrong with classic black, the bubblegum pink color would be heaven on a gloomy day. Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 These Sky-High Platform Clog Sandals You Can Wear To A Party Allegra K Open Toe Platform Slides Amazon $38 See On Amazon For party-ready vibes, step right into these open toe-sandals by Allegra K. The extra-high heel measures close to 5 inches, the platform hits almost 2 inches, and the faux suede upper is embellished in gold studding, so they’ll dress up any outfit — they’d look especially fun paired with a fun jumpsuit, or some high-waisted flares. You get to choose from some really great color options, as well; the bottle green feels very “Las Vegas in the ‘70s,” while the dusty pink is perfectly on-trend. And just because these have an open toe doesn’t mean they’re only suitable for warm weather; pair with cute socks or tights when it’s nippy out. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

13 The Heeled Clog Sandals That Are So Versatile Cushionaire Sloan Faux Wood Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon These clog sandals are the epitome of versatility. They have a foam sole, and an insole padded with comfort foam, so they’ll be comfy when you’re standing for hours at a party. And because they’re designed with an eye toward comfort, they’ll perform well in lots of other situations, as well — wear them with a dress to the office, or out running errands. The chunky block heel is 2.5 inches, which is high enough to read as a heel (and means you can play dress-up), but not so high that you’re limited to more formal looks. The adjustable ankle strap will keep your feet secure, and the open toe design will look great all year long; just add tights in cold weather. (The white shade would be especially chic with candy-colored socks and a puffer.) Available sizes: 6 — 8

14 These Unique Clog Rain Booties With A Nautical Design Xtratuf Legacy Clog Amazon $110 See On Amazon These nautical rain clogs will make you want to book a trip to Cape Cod. Perfect for damp climates, these fully waterproof booties are made of lightweight yet durable neoprene to keep your feet dry, and the slip-resistant outsole offers stability on slick sidewalks. An arch support insole keeps you comfy while you take long, moody walks along the coast (or run errands). That stripe at the base and ankle is so perfectly nautical; a striped bateau top or thick fisherman sweater and a netted shopping bag will be the perfect dash of Jane Birkin-on-holiday. Available sizes: 6 — 11

