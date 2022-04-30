Whether you want to take a breather from your traditional strapless bra with pesky underwire or you require something specific for a particular outfit, there’s no shortage of innovative options on the market. The best strapless bra alternatives offer varying degrees of coverage and support without sacrificing comfort. As you shop, consider the shape of your top or tops you’ll be wearing it with whether you’re trying to completely hide the bra or simply want a cuter, more comfortable option.

If you’ll be wearing tops with cutouts or backless pieces and you don’t want your bra to show, adhesive bras, pasties, or boob tape can offer some coverage and support. These alternatives feature sticky backings — just bear in mind that most of these options have a limited life span and are made for short-term and infrequent use, and they probably won’t be as supportive as a real bra, strapless or otherwise.

For non-adhesive options, the options are plentiful. A stretchy bandeau bra can work under a myriad of silhouettes, including clothes that show off your shoulders or have barely-there straps. Additionally, bralettes and certain sports bras can work great under tank tops and racerback tops, especially when they come with convertible straps you can customize for different looks. While a bralette or sports bra won’t be strapless, you might not mind if their straps or pretty details (like lace or silk trim) peek through. Alternatively, you could try adding a pair of invisible straps to a convertible bra you already have — I’ve included a set of those below, too.

Another alternative to a strapless bra is wearing a top that has some kind of built-in coverage or support. These tops typically include a built-in bra or lining, and they can be very versatile and comfortable.

Scroll down to check out the best strapless bra alternatives you can shop on Amazon.

01 A Stick-On Bra That Comes In 7 Sizes lalaWing Adhesive Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of silicone, this stick-on bra comes in cup sizes ranging from B to F. It can provide coverage and lift, and can blend seamlessly under backless tops or tops with lower-cut sides. The adhesive backing is even made to be sweat-proof — one reviewer raved that it “stayed put even through my sweat and 100 degree heat!” Between uses, you can rinse the bra, then reuse it once it’s clean and dry. The bra also comes with two storage bags, a roll of nipple tape and stickers, plus dust-proof film. One reviewer wrote: “This product is incredible. I’ve used several different brands of these bras and they all lacked somewhere; the adhesion, the comfort, the quality, the instructions. This bra’s adhesion amazed me.” Available sizes: B — F | Available colors: 4

02 A Pair Of Fan-Favorite Pasties You Can Reuse Nippies Skin Adhesive Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want something even more discreet than a full stick-on bra (and are okay with less support), opt for a pair of reusable pasties. These are made of 100% silicone with a waterproof adhesive backing, so they stay firmly in place when in use. Multiple reviewers have described them as “very sticky,” and each pair is reusable up to 30 times. They have seamless edges and a matte finish that allows them to go undetected under your top. No wonder these pasties have a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 18,000 customers have chimed in. One reviewer wrote: “Amazing. I’ve tried other nipple covers but could never get them to stay or not show through clothes. These do both! Even in a white silk shirt you can’t see them, looks so natural. Lasts all day, even in a sun dress in the hot sun and sweating. Never moved. And washable!” Available sizes: Small — Large | Available colors: 3

03 A Value Pack Of Disposable Adhesive Pasties Geyoga Nipple Cover Pasties (30-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want to save a few bucks, consider this value pack of budget-friendly, disposable pasties. The pasties stick to the skin with adhesive and have a flower-petal design to make them blend in underneath your clothes. While they have a teeny bit of padding, don’t expect them to be as thick as the reusable pasties featured above. Each pair is only good for a single use, but that also means you won’t have to clean them. Plus, they’ll only set you back $15 (or less), and they come in packs with all one color or different hues as well. One reviewer wrote: “Super surprised at how well these worked. They were super comfortable and quite easy to remove- they didn’t fall off through any movement however. Also they didn’t have a weird sticky residue left on them or on my skin when I took them off which made it really pleasant on the skin when removing them. These were a great experience and I’m glad I bought so many for the future.” Available sizes: One size | Available colors: 5

04 A Roll Of Adhesive Body Tape Laneco Boob Tape Amazon $13 See On Amazon This roll of boob tape looks unassuming, but you’d be surprised at how versatile it can be. The tape can be maneuvered in a number of ways: You can use it as you would regular pasties or wrap it over your shoulders for more support. For less than $15, you get a 23-foot roll, along with a pair of reusable nipple covers. The tape is latex-free, and reviewers have reported that it stays in place until you peel it off. According to the manufacturer it works for cups A through G. One reviewer wrote: “As someone who’s never used boob tape....wow, I am SHOOK. Had this tape on for 12 hours and my boobs have not moved! Bridesmaid (size 34DD) in 90 degree weather, running around, dancing, and partying and the girls have stayed put. Could not recommend this product enough.” Available size: One size | Available colors: 1

05 A Set Of Stretchy Bandeau Bras TOP LEGGING Bandeau Bra (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for coverage under tops with low-cut necklines or large armholes but don’t want to deal with sticky covers, a bandeau bra can come in clutch. According to some reviewers, the bandeau is even so comfortable, they wear it as an everyday bra. It’s made of a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, and the wireless design makes it extra comfy. One reviewer wrote that it’s “very comfortable” — so much so that “you may forget you have it on.” One reviewer wrote: “I bought 2 sets of these for wearing under jumpsuits with low necklines. I wear a lot of Free People jumpsuits and they are beautifully designed, yet ten to have very deep necklines. These provide comfort and coverage without taking over the aesthetic of the original jumpsuits. [...] These are not supportive. I wasn’t looking for support. They are wide banded and extremely comfortable. [...] I also wear them under sundresses with large armholes with the same results; coverage without overpowering the original look.” Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus | Available colors: 43

06 A Convertible Bralette With Pretty Lace Accents Bali Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This convertible bralette is so pretty, you might not mind if it peeks out from your top. The lace design looks delicate but is reinforced with padded cups for coverage and support. The convertible straps allow you to wear the bra regularly or as a racerback design, too. Not just lovely to look at, many reviewers agree it’s comfortable enough to wear as an everyday indulgence. One reviewer raved: “Perfect fit, comfy, cool, not itchy!” If you’re averse to lace, it’s also available in plain option with a mesh design. One reviewer wrote: “Finally a pretty supportive bralette for bigger busts! No wires, minimal padding, love the convertible straps. Super comfortable. Looked for months for something like this, will be buying more colors for sure.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 15

07 A Silk Triangle Bra With Barely There Straps SilRiver Silk Triangle Bralette Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made of silk and spandex, this triangle bralette is a treat to wear when compared with a traditional strapless bra, and one reviewer described the material as “heavenly.” The ultra-thin straps will be barely noticeable under tank tops or spaghetti-strap dresses (though don’t expect the bra to offer a ton of support). To add to its comfort, the bralette is wire-free while the hook-and-eye closure allows you to adjust the band so it fits snugly yet comfortably. One reviewer wrote: “I used it one for 3 days straight on a vacation, I felt comfortable and supported enough, the straps are actually worth showing, I hate those that look like a bra. The material looks more expensive than it was, I would totally buy it in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 6

08 A Set Of Bralettes With Thin, Convertible Straps Kalon Demi Padded Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you want something simple but cute, take a look at this bralette. The thin, convertible straps can sit nicely under tank tops or racerbacks. But if they do peek through? No harm, no foul — they come in a range of pleasing colors, from earthy to bold hues. The bralettes are made with a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex with padding to provide coverage and some light support. One shopper described: “These are great everyday bras. Very comfortable. No wires or heavy padding, just simple comfort.” With every purchase, you’ll receive a set of four in color-coordinated options. One reviewer wrote: “These are the only bras I'll wear. So comfy and I like that I can wear tank tops and low-cut shirts without my bra showing. I prefer wearing them without the pads so it's great that the pads are removable.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 14

09 A Pair Of Invisible Straps For Convertible Bras Invisible Clear Bra Straps Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you want the security of straps but the invisibility of a strapless bra, these bra straps offer the best of both worlds. The transparent straps have a matte finish, and one shopper attested that “you can barely see them.” As a plus, they work underneath a variety of different clothing items. The adjustable straps come in six different widths — from narrow to extra wide — and its tarnish-resistant alloy hooks work with most convertible bras. One reviewer wrote: “These things are fantastic! I usually hate clear straps but I bought these to wear with a cosplay. I wore them all day with no discomfort! Because the straps are matte instead of shiny they’re truly invisible too.” Available sizes: 6 mm width (Narrow) — 15 mm width (Extra Support) | Available colors: 1

10 A Convertible Sports Bra That’s Great For Racerback Tanks Panache Underwired Sports Bra Amazon $62 See On Amazon For an extra-supportive option that you can wear under racerback tops, consider this sports bra. It has thick straps that are cushioned for comfort — and thanks to a J-hook closure, the bra can disappear under some racerback tops. While most reviewers like to wear this bra to work out, others have mentioned the bra is comfortable enough to wear outside a sweat session. As one reviewer explained that it “holds everything firmly in place, but is still comfortable to wear all day.” One reviewer wrote: “Comfortable and great-looking. I find myself wearing this bra even when I’m not working out! It’s that comfortable! I wear a 34F and the adjustable racer hook on the strap hardware gives me a little extra support while jogging. Love it!” Available sizes: 28A — 40JJ | Available colors: 37

11 A Cropped Tank With A Built-In Bra The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sure, this longline bra is made with sports in mind, but it can also double as a cropped tank. The built-in bra has enough support for high-impact activities, and one reviewer summarized that it is “perfect to layer, wear alone, and provides decent support and coverage.” If you’re looking for a bra you can wear on its own or layered with a shirt on top, it’s a great alternative to a stuffy strapless bra. One reviewer wrote: “Super cute top that you can wear to work out or for daily use [...] the built-in shelf bra makes it easy to go braless and feel comfort with support. I got two different colors!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available colors: 15

12 A Double-Lined Bodysuit In 18 Colors ReoRia Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sleek, chic, and designed to be worn bra-less, this cult-favorite sleeveless bodysuit makes dressing up that much easier. It can be worn without an added strapless bra, thanks to an extra layer of lining on the chest. Shoppers have likened it to swimsuit material, and one reviewer described, “My favorite price of clothing I’ve bought from Amazon,” adding, “It’s also double layered in the boob area so if you don’t want to wear a bra you don’t have to!” (If you’re worried about nipple coverage, you can always add some pasties underneath, too.) Plus, the thong design of the bodysuit cuts down on at the bottom too. One reviewer wrote: “OMG i am obsessed with this top! I was looking for a body suit I could wear without a bra, and this is it!! Seriously so comfortable it feels like I'm not wearing a shirt [...] I already ordered more colors.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 18