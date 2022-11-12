Brow trends have come and gone over the past few years, with ‘soap brows’ — a technique for creating full, feathery brows that stay in place all day long — being the latest craze. The best soap brow products are glycerin-based bar soaps, but you can also use certain waxes and gels to achieve a similarly fluffed-up effect.

What To Look For In A Soap Brow Product

Glycerin soap is most commonly used in the soap brow technique (hence the trend’s name). Although sensitive skin can benefit from a dermatologist-tested bar soap, some soaps contain surfactants that can strip oil from skin — something to keep in mind if your skin is prone to dryness. If you don’t want to use soap but still want full, fluffy brows, opt for a brow wax with heavy-duty hold. (You could also use a brow gel, though some pros oppose this method.)

How To Do Soap Brows

With every soap brow product, application is simple — just use a spoolie to comb the product through your brows, following the natural direction in which your brow hairs grow. You can apply most waxes and brow gels directly from the pan or tube with a spoolie, but with glycerin soaps, you’ll want to first dampen the bar soap with water or a hydrosol spray, then, rub the spoolie onto the soap to collect the product. After that, comb the spoolie through your brow hairs to set them in place for the day.

1. Writer’s Pick

Pros:

Easy to wash off.

Doesn’t require any water to apply.

Comes with a double-sided spoolie brush.

Cons:

Speaking from experience, the applicator is small and easy to lose in larger makeup collections.

The PaintLab Brow SculptSoap is a staple in my morning routine because I don’t always have time to go through the soap bar application process in the few minutes I have before I start my day. This heavy-duty yet washable gel comes with a spoolie (that I use to brush the product through the front and center of my brows), and an angled brush (that I use to direct any stray hairs into place, especially around the arch and tail of my brows). The clear soap doesn’t feel sticky or uncomfortable, and it doesn’t need to be activated with water, making it an all-around great option for just about anyone.

2. Best Glycerin Soap

Pros:

Dermatologist-recommended.

Fragrance-free.

Is the most cost-effective, and lasts the longest.

Cons:

To apply this product onto your brows, you’ll need to buy a separate spoolie and use some water.

If you do have time in your routine for the bar soap process, consider Neutrogena’s Facial Cleansing Bar. This glycerin soap locks brows into place for all-day wear and gives you the option to have a two-in-one brow product and facial cleanser for less than $5. What’s more, the soap is dermatologist-recommended and made without fragrance and harsh detergents, making it safe to use on sensitive skin. This is also the largest soap brow product on this list (and the cheapest), so it will last for what may seem like a lifetime.

3. Best Waterproof Wax

Pros:

Waterproof.

Doesn’t require any water to apply.

Cons:

Can be hard to remove at the end of the day with a traditional makeup remover.

This clear eyebrow wax is ideal for achieving a soap-brow look while leading an active lifestyle. It adds fullness and depth to the brows without any residue, and will not melt during intense activity since it’s waterproof. This is also great for people who like to add extra hold to their other brow products — if you use a brow pen or pencil to fill in sparse areas, finishing off with this melt-resistant wax will help your brows last all day long.

4. Best Brow Gel

Pros:

Versatile, budget-friendly brow gel.

Easy to store since the spoolie is inside the tube itself.

Cons:

Some pros are against using brow gels for the soap brow technique.

If you like the look of fluffed up brows but aren’t necessarily committed to the soap brow technique, try The Brow Glue from NYX. This gel offers the same lightweight feel as a traditional brow gel but it holds hairs in place just as well as a bar of soap or brow wax would. Plus, since this tube comes with a spoolie attached, there’s a very small chance you’ll lose the tool in your makeup collection.

5. Best Travel-Friendly Brow Soap

Pros:

Comes in a travel-friendly compact.

Cost-effective.

Doesn’t require any water to apply.

Cons:

Does not come with a spoolie, but rather a brush — it still works, but might take extra effort to brush the product into coarse brow hairs.

For those who prefer a travel-friendly option, Makeup Revolution’s Soap Styler is worth considering. This product comes in a wax form that doesn’t require a hydrosol spray or water — apply the wax to your brows with the included brush for a wispy, feathery finish. Plus, this compact comes with a travel-friendly mirror that’s useful for on-the-go application and touchups throughout the day.