Whether because of genetics or the weather, a sweaty scalp can happen to anyone. And while you may be tempted to simply cover up your greasy roots with dry shampoo, that's not a substitute for washing your hair (and can actually lead to buildup and an itchy scalp if you're overdoing it). Instead, reach for one of the best shampoos for sweaty scalps, which should include gentle clarifying ingredients like apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and salicylic acid, which can all be helpful in removing dirt, oil, and product buildup without stripping your scalp.

When you have a sweaty scalp, the salty residue it leaves behind can lead to dry hair, and can also cause dryness and itching. If you're noticing this, you'll want to look for a shampoo with hydrating ingredients as well, such as castor oil, coconut oil, or panthenol. You can add more moisture to your hair with styling products like a leave-in conditioner, too.

And don't forget that how you wash your hair matters. You want to concentrate your shampoo (particularly if you're using a clarifying shampoo) on your scalp only so as not to dry out the lengths of your hair. Following up with your conditioner is when you'll want to focus on the ends of your hair. This will not only help to keep the lengths of your hair moisturized, but it will also prevent your scalp from becoming or looking oily and flat (something sweaty scalps are especially prone to).

1. Best Clarifying Shampoo For Sweaty Scalps

If you have naturally oily hair, the Ouai Detox Shampoo is strong enough to cut through sweat and grease, yet gentle enough not to dry your hair out. The sulfate-free formula uses apple cider vinegar to gently remove dirt, oil, buildup, and hard water deposits without messing with your scalp's pH balance. The clarifying ingredient doesn't weigh down hair, and it has natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help with symptoms of scalp irritation, like itching and flaking. To increase your hair’s smoothness and elasticity, hydrolyzed keratin and glycerin have also been included in the formula.

Beneficial Ingredients: Apple Cider Vinegar, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Glycerin Size: 10 oz. Sulfate-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: "[…] I've been using tape-in hair extensions for about three years and often have issues with oily scalp, sweaty hair (I work out regularly), and waxy product build-up. […] During the first use, I noticed how well it lathered up with a soft feel that didn't weigh my hair down. […] After blow drying, my hair felt totally clean and soft without looking dry or stripped. It looked shinier and fresher for longer, and the itchy scalp stopped. […]"

2. Best Cooling Shampoo For Sweaty Scalps

For a shampoo that hits your scalp with a cooling sensation as it thoroughly washes away sweat, try the OGX Hydrating + Teatree Mint Shampoo. Tea tree oil, which has natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, is the main active ingredient in here, and it works to effectively cleanse the scalp while reducing signs of irritation. Peppermint oil is responsible for the shampoo’s refreshing, cooling feel, and hydrolyzed milk protein works to leave your hair feeling smooth and moisturized.

Beneficial Ingredients: Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Hydrolyzed Milk Protein, Peppermint Oil Size: 13 oz. Sulfate-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: "Love the smell. My hair leans towards oily, especially in the summer when I sweat a lot, and this shampoo clarifies it without stripping it dry."

3. Best Shampoo For Sweaty, Acne-Prone Scalps

A sweaty scalp can cause acne, and even a condition called folliculitis, which results from inflamed hair follicles. In that case, you might benefit from a stronger shampoo like the CLn Healthy Scalp Shampoo. Developed by a physician, this shampoo uses two key ingredients to help users maintain a clear scalp: salicylic Acid and sodium hypochlorite. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that you might already recognize from your skin care products. The gentle exfoliator lifts away pore-clogging debris that can cause buildup and acne. Sodium hypochlorite can help with scalp conditions like folliculitis and eczema as it is a disinfectant that cleans without stripping the scalp of its natural oils. While this ingredient is one of the (many) components in household bleach, CLn notes that it's used in low levels and the shampoo is hypoallergenic, so it won't irritate your scalp.

Beneficial Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Glycerin, Sodium Hypochlorite Size: 8 oz. Sulfate-Free: No

Relevant Review: "If you are here to find a solution to folliculitis, you have now found it. For years, I rode competitive motocross in the Arizona heat, and the constant sweating inside my helmet probably caused my folliculitis in the first place. […] After using the product literally only three days in a row, my scalp is completely clear. The pain is completely gone, the redness and swelling is gone, and for the first time in 12 years, I have clean, clear skin on my scalp. […]"

4. Best Shampoo For Curly, Sweat-Prone Hair

L'Oréal Paris created this shampoo with curly textures in mind, to cleanse both the hair and scalp while helping to lock in moisture. The brand’s Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo uses salicylic acid to help exfoliate away dead skin cells and buildup that can be caused by excessive sweat. To add extra moisture to curly hair, which naturally tends to be drier, the brand included a mix of hydrating ingredients like glycerin, castor seed oil, and hyaluronic acid in the formula. It's also sulfate-free and silicone-free, so it won't strip color-treated hair or weigh down your curls.

Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin, Salicylic Acid, Castor Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid Size: 16.9 oz. Sulfate-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: "[…] It makes my hair feel very clean, and removes the oily residue after a long, sweaty day's work. I was impressed with the product, especially for the price. […]"

5. You May Also Like: This Moisturizing Scalp Treatment For Sweaty Scalps

When a sweaty scalp exacerbates (or even leads to) itchiness and/or flaking, you may want to try incorporating a treatment into your hair care routine. Briogeo's Scalp Revival Mask pairs detoxifying and antimicrobial ingredients with plenty of soothing and moisturizing ingredients to help reduce irritation after just one use. Charcoal powder and tea tree oil work to remove buildup and flakes, while niacinamide and aloe vera offer soothing and hydrating benefits. Your hair will also be left feeling moisturized, thanks to a blend of coconut oil, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol.

Beneficial Ingredients: Glycerin Coconut Oil, Charcoal Powder, Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Oil, Biotin, Peppermint Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Arginine, Panthenol Size: 6 oz. Sulfate-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: "[…] This product literally gets rid of any product build-up and grossness. I only really use this when I feel my scalp has a lot of product build-up/grime. It gets rid of it immediately and leaves my hair feeling so clean."

