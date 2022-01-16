“Combination” hair is hardly uncommon, so if you need a shampoo that’ll tackle both your dry ends and oily scalp, you’re in the right place. According to hairstylist and salon owner Jessie Lee Montague, the best shampoos for an oily scalp and dry ends are free of sulfates, since sulfates can exacerbate dryness, and you may want to avoid silicones as well, since those can contribute to a greasy scalp over time.

Montague says that sometimes her clients get oily scalps from shampooing too frequently, so you may want to try washing your hair less often if you’re dealing with greasiness at your roots, counterintuitive though it may seem. How you use your shampoo matters, too. The American Academy of Dermatology suggests concentrating your shampoo only on the scalp, where you need it the most, and not applying shampoo elsewhere (you’ll still get the its benefits when you rinse your hair). Conversely, only apply conditioner towards the middle and ends of your hair, and try not to get it anywhere near your scalp. If you have very dry ends, try applying a hair mask on your ends only, in lieu of conditioner.

Bustle beauty editor Adeline Duff has another tip for dealing with an oily scalp and dry ends. “Just like how some people use different masks on their face at the same time to treat different concerns (e.g. an oily, congested T-zone and dry cheeks), I follow a similar approach with my hair, which is mostly dry, but quickly gets oily at the root. To tackle both concerns at the same time, I use a purifying or volumizing shampoo on the top of my head, and a richer moisturizing shampoo towards the bottom. It works!”

Whatever approach you decide to follow, you can do so with any of the shampoos featured ahead, all of which are sulfate- and silicone-free.

1. Best Daily Shampoo

One job silicones excel at is smoothing down unwanted flyaways and frizz, which is why you’ll see silicones in all sorts of leave-in conditioners and smoothing serums. However, you can still get similar benefits without silicones via other ingredients, like the patented Healthy Hair Molecule in Living Proof’s No Frizz Shampoo. The formula aims to reduce humidity-induced frizz as it fights off dirt and oil to give your hair a gentle clean, and it leaves hair feeling smooth and soft, but not heavy or weighed down, from root to tips. This is a great daily shampoo for just about everyone, and it comes in two sizes: 8 ounces (featured above) and a massive 24 ounces, which comes complete with a pump dispenser.

2. Best For Curly Hair

For curly hair that’s on the thicker side, SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo is a wonderful choice. Free of both sulfates and silicones, it adds much-needed moisture to dry, curly hair thanks to ingredients like shea butter, coconut and neem oils, and silk protein. It also has a slightly sweet, tropical scent its (many) devotees love, and it rings up at less than $10 for a large, 13-ounce bottle. Just be sure not to use too much shampoo, since it is on the richer side.

“[...] I usually straighten my hair but when I do decide to wear it naturally curly- this stuff helps more than any other product I have ever used. It moisturizes without weighing it down or making it greasy,” one Amazon reviewer reported.

3. Best For Damaged Hair

If on top of dryness, you’re dealing with damage, try Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo. As its name suggests, this nourishing blend of coconut, algae extract, and panthenol will help strengthen and repair your hair, whether you’re dealing with damage from dye, keratin treatments, excessive heat styling, or something else. Like the shampoo above, this one is on the richer side, so you don’t need to use a ton of product. To really double-down on repairing your dry ends, consider splurging on the brand’s best-selling hair mask, also from the Don’t Despair, Repair! line.

4. Best For Thin Hair

Restoring moisture to dry, color-treated hair without weighing it down can be tricky if you have thin hair, which notoriously gets limp and oily easily. Pureology’s Hydrate Sheer Shampoo, however, was designed with your exact hair type in mind. Made with the brand’s signature AntiFade Complex to prevent your color from fading, this sulfate- and silicone-free shampoo lightly hydrates without being at all heavy, and it leaves behind a lovely, herbal scent. It even comes in a tiny 1.7-ounce size for when you travel.

5. Best Clarifying Shampoo

Exfoliate your scalp with Love Beauty And Planet’s Delightful Detox Shampoo, which is made with bamboo charcoal to soak up oil and bergamot to support healthy hair growth. Though clarifying shampoos are notoriously drying (which is why they’re designed for occasional, not daily, use), this formula lacks the sulfates that often lead to added dryness, so it isn’t too harsh. Instead, plant-based surfactants provide the deep, satisfying clean, and coconut oil gives dry hair plenty of much-needed moisture and shine. This is a great shampoo to use once every week or two to keep your roots free of excess product buildup and oil.

6. Best Peppermint Shampoo

When it comes to controlling excess oil production, Montague likes to turn to peppermint oil for people with oily scalps. That’s the key ingredient in Pacifica’s Rosemary Purify Invigorating Shampoo, which is free of both silicones and sulfates. It works to clear up congested, oily scalps with a blend of willow bark and rosemary leaf oil, in addition to peppermint oil, and it leaves hair feeling fresh and clean, but not stripped or dry. The minty scent is an especially nice touch for morning showers. Just be sure to follow up with a rich conditioner on your ends.

Expert:

Jessie Lee Montague, owner, Hair Story salon