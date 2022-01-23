A moisturizing shampoo that’s sulfate-free is the best shampoo for keratin-treated hair, Carolyn Aronson, a professional hairstylist and CEO/founder of It’s A 10 Haircare, tells Elite Daily. “I would recommend avoiding harsh stripping shampoos and [sticking] to those with low to no sulfates,” she says. Ahead, you’ll find five great, sulfate-free moisturizing shampoos to keep your keratin-treated hair healthy and strong. But first, a few words of advice from the expert.

“If you don’t want to style your hair as much because you use heat, which can be drying to [hair] that’s already chemically treated, then a dry shampoo is a good alternative to over-washing and styling,” Aronson explains, but she also points out that it’s not necessarily true that washing less often preserves your keratin treatment for longer. “The keratin treatment actually restructures the hair [typically with a formaldehyde derivative] and it is done in a permanent way. So, only the new growth is going to be curly and you can’t stop the hair growing from your head.” Instead, she says to focus on keeping your hair clean and healthy by using gentle, good-quality shampoos that are sulfate-free, and regularly applying a deep conditioner, too.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best shampoos for keratin treatments, all available on Amazon.

1. Best Under $10

L’Oreal makes some of the best drugstore sulfate-free shampoos, and their EverCreme shampoo is especially ideal for hair that’s dry, damaged, or has undergone a chemical treatment (like a keratin treatment). Rich oils from apricot kernel, grape seed, and camelina seed make this shampoo feel creamy and luxurious, and even though it’s sulfate-free, it still whips up into a nice lather. The formula is also made without other harsh salts and heavy ingredients that can weigh your hair down, so it’s left feeling smooth and nourished, not greasy or dry. If you need a new conditioner, too, you can buy the shampoo/conditioner set for less than $15.

2. Best Under $20

If you’re comfortable spending a bit more money, amika’s The Kure shampoo is another great option for keratin-treated hair. This sulfate-free shampoo helps “kure” and prevent breakage with a mix of plant-derived butters, omega fatty acids, antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn, and other vegan ingredients. It also provides immediate benefits, so your ends should feel softer and your hair should be smoother after each wash. If your hair is really dry or damaged, consider picking up the brand’s matching hair mask to use after shampooing.

3. Best Under $30

In the prestige category, Moroccanoil’s Moisture Repair shampoo is one of the best shampoos you can buy for dry, color-treated, or keratin-treated hair. Argan oil is the star ingredient in here, which is rich in good-for-hair nutrients like antioxidants and fatty acids, but this sulfate-free shampoo also contains keratin to further strengthen and repair damaged, processed hair. Sold in three sizes (including a handy travel-friendly bottle), this shampoo boasts Morccanoil’s signature fragrance — a blend of warm, sweet, and spicy notes like amber, musk, and florals.

4. Best Fragrance-Free Shampoo

The fact that this shampoo is fragrance-free may be a particular selling point for some, but it’s also ideal for people with oily scalps, since its gentle clarifying formula, which comprises apple cider vinegar, lactic acid, rosemary, and sage, works to refresh and deep-clean your hair (sans sulfates, of course). It’s also free of silicones and other harsh/heavy ingredients, so this is a nice, gentle choice for people with fine hair and sensitive skin, as well. This shine-enhancing shampoo can be used regularly, or as a once/twice weekly clarifying treatment (rotate it with any of the other shampoos on this list).

5. Best From An Indie, Black-Owned Brand

Support an independent, Black-owned brand by picking up a bottle of Oyin Handmade’s Honey Wash Hydrating Shampoo. Made with honey, of course, as well as other nourishing ingredients like quinoa protein, green tea, aloe, hemp seed oil, and jojoba, this sulfate-free shampoo still offers a rich lather, and you only need a bit of product to get the job done. This mild shampoo is also free of silicones, and has a slightly sweet, citrusy scent. It’ll leave your hair feeling soft, refreshed, and clean.

Expert:

Carolyn Aronson, CEO/Founder of It’s A 10 Haircare and licensed hairstylist