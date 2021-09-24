If you’ve recently gotten a keratin treatment like a Brazilian Blowout, it makes sense that you’d be researching keratin-safe dry shampoos. According to Maya Smith, founder & CEO of The Doux, “Sulfates should be avoided when hair has been treated with keratin straighteners because they tend to erode the shiny finish that adheres to the hair when it has been coated in keratin,” she tells Elite Daily. However, sulfates aren’t typically found in dry shampoos — so, to be quite frank about it, the best dry shampoo for keratin-treated hair is the one you like. That said, Warren Tricomi hairstylist Joni Tussing, who specializes in keratin treatments, tells Elite Daily that she prefers starch-based dry shampoos because they’re lighter than clay-based ones, and tend to leave less buildup.

Though over-washing can impact your hair, don’t skip shampooing completely, says Smith. It’s still important to properly cleanse, condition, and rinse your hair with water to help retain moisture and prevent breakage or even hair loss while brushing. Smith explains, “While keratin treatments do help to strengthen the hair, the keratin coating can also make the hair feel brittle, so it is important to hydrate consistently to maintain the hair’s elasticity.” You can further protect your hair by avoiding chlorine and salt water, wearing a hair scarf at night, and shampooing two to three times per week.

To see all the best sulfate-free, starch-based dry shampoos for keratin-treated hair, scroll down.

1. Expert’s Pick

Tussing is just one of many fans of Batiste’s range of popular and affordable dry shampoos; the brand even has the best-selling dry shampoo on Amazon. If you want a little bit of fragrance — but not an overpowering amount — try Batiste’s Bare Dry Shampoo, which contains a light, fresh blend of floral, citrus, vanilla, and leafy green scents. This, like all of the dry shampoos on this list, uses rice starch to reduce oil on the scalp and give hair a volumizing boost. Fun fact: Every Batiste bottle is recyclable.

2. Best Dry Shampoo For Oily, Keratin-Treated Hair

If you’re prone to an oily scalp or hair that looks greasy after a short period of time, but don’t want to mess with your keratin treatment by shampooing too frequently, care for your hair on those in-between days with Klorane’s Dry Shampoo With Nettle. The dry shampoo uses rice starch, corn starch, and nettle extract to soak up oil and refresh limp hair, and it leaves behind a clean, subtle scent. In addition to the full-size bottle, it comes in a mini, 1-ounce bottle that’s handy for travel.

3. Best Fragrance-Free Dry Shampoo

Plenty of people like the addition of fragrance in a dry shampoo, which, unfortunately for those who don’t, makes finding a scent-free version difficult. But if you do prefer fragrance-free hair products due to allergies or personal preference, No Nothing Very Sensitive Dry Shampoo is a great, unscented option. Rice starch takes care of grease at the roots, and the colorless formula means there’s no white residue left behind. This simple dry shampoo is very gentle (and vegan, as a bonus), so it shouldn’t irritate those with skin sensitivities.

4. Best Dry Shampoo Powder For Keratin-Treated Hair

If you prefer a non-aerosol powder instead of a spray, Hair Dance Dry Shampoo is another extremely gentle option. This alcohol-free dry shampoo contains just a few (naturally derived) ingredients, including rice starch to soak up oil, colloidal oatmeal to soothe skin, and lavender oil to give it pleasant, herbal scent. You can use this dry shampoo one of two ways to absorb excess oil and boost volume: Either shake some into your hands and then rub it into your roots with your fingers, or apply it directly from the bottle onto your scalp. Either way, be sure to brush it through your hair so it blends in invisibly. Due to its ultra-mild formula, this is another excellent option for those with allergies or sensitive skin.

5. Best Dry Shampoo For Dark Hair

Dry shampoos are typically white, and though they’re meant to disappear after being brushed through thoroughly, some users with very dark brown or black hair find that they still experience visible product left behind. Moroccanoil’s dry shampoo for dark tones has a hint of tint so there’s no concerns about white residue, and for people with lighter hair, they have a light tones version, as well. This is made with rice starch to absorb excess oil and argan oil — the hero ingredient in all Moroccanoil products — to provide UV protection, add moisture, and enhance shine. Also like all Morrocanoil products, this dry shampoo features the brand’s iconic spicy-sweet fragrance.

Experts:

Maya Smith, Founder & CEO, The Doux

Joni Tussing, hairstylist at Warren Tricomi Salon in Greenwich, CT