Workout gear should be designed with performance, comfort, and style in mind, and some athletes find running skirts to be the perfect blend of all three. The best running skirts are quick-drying, lightweight, and come in a range of styles, colors, and lengths as unique as the runner who wears them.

Running skirts are usually made from a blend of polyester, spandex, or nylon, so they’re moisture-wicking, lightweight, stretchy, and breathable. Most options have comfortable elastic waistbands, and some have adjustable drawcords so you can find the best fit. Most running skirts have built-in shorts that provide coverage while you move and help prevent chafing, but you can also opt for skirted leggings if you want even more coverage. What’s more, some skorts have grippy silicone hems to help the shorts stay in place. Most running skirts also have pockets where you can stash your phone, keys, and other essentials — some even have pockets large enough for tennis balls.

In addition to fit and the number of pockets, there are a few other features worth considering. For example, if you run at night, you might want a skirt with reflective details. Alternatively, if you jog on sunny days, you may like a skirt with proven UPF sun protection.

From short skorts to skirted capris, the best running skirts are sure to suit your style. Find your favorite below.

01 The Fan-Favorite Running Skirt BALEAF Athletic Skort Amazon $28 See On Amazon This polyester-spandex running skirt has earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and comes in a ton of colors, all with reflective details that make you more visible when running in low-light conditions. The moisture-wicking, quick-drying skirt has an elastic waistband with a drawcord for an adjustable fit. There’s also a hidden waistband pocket. The mesh shorts underneath the skirt have two side pockets big enough for a phone, one with an earphone cable hole. One reviewer’s take: “The shorts are a flexible mesh that didn't ride up and was very comfy for long distance running. It looks super cute and I only wish I had bought more pairs. I just did 8 miles and no chaffing or riding up, so BIG WIN!” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

02 The Skort With A Stay-Put Silicone Hem BALEAF Running Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon The breathable mesh shorts of this athletic skort have silicone dots along the hem to keep them from riding up as you run. The lightweight skirt is made from nylon and spandex (with a polyester-blend liner), and it features a high-rise elastic waistband, an adjustable inner drawcord, and stylish pleats at the back. The waist also has a back zipper pocket and a small hidden front pocket. Plus, the shorts have a phone pocket with an earphone cable hole and a ball pocket, so they’re great for playing tennis, too. One reviewer's take: “This skirt is so soft and comfy and the shorts fit great… there is a band to keep from riding up, but not super tight and the mesh is breathable but covers well.” Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

03 A Highly Rated Running Skirt At A Great Price Oalka Athletic Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sweat-wicking, quick-drying skirt has more than 4,000 reviews and an affordable price tag, which all helps make it one of Amazon’s best-sellers. The polyester-spandex skort has an elastic waistband with a hidden front pocket and a phone pocket at the back, but there’s no drawcord to adjust the fit. However, the breathable mesh shorts do have side pockets and there are over 20 colors and styles to choose from, making this a solid all-around choice if you want to spend a little less. One reviewer's take: “Two things I want out of a skirt: no thigh chafing and pockets! I bought this skirt in every color for a recent vacation. I was not disappointed. The length of the mesh skort is the perfect length and doesn't ride up when I walk. No thigh chafing at all.” Available colors and styles: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

04 This Skirt With A Scalloped Hem HDE Skort Amazon $35 See On Amazon The tulip skirt of this lightweight skort is made from wrinkle-resistant polyester, while the stretchy shorts are a breathable nylon-spandex blend. The longer shorts are designed to stay in place and reduce chafing while running. The skirt has two exterior side pockets, and the elastic waistband has a hidden adjustable cord as well as a small pocket. One reviewer's take: “The material is great, heavy swim-suit type material with awesome 4-way stretch. The pockets are deep and can actually hold stuff [...] The length is great on both the skirt and the built-in short, which are long enough not to roll up.” Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

05 This Running Skirt That Comes In Lots Of Prints Ekouaer Skort Amazon $26 See On Amazon In addition to solid colors, this running skirt comes in a variety of fun prints, including tie-dye, floral, and geometric designs. It’s earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings and is made from a breathable, moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend. The shorts have one mesh pocket that’s large enough to fit a smartphone, and there’s a convenient headphone cable hole. Though it’s not adjustable, the skirt does have an elastic waistband that stretches. One reviewer's take: “These are my favorite skirts for running or just wearing around on the weekends. Cute, high waistband so they stay in place, and the shorts don't ride up so no chafing.” Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

06 A Longer Running Skirt With UPF 50+ Sun Protection Yogipace Knee Length Skirt With UV Protection Amazon $41 See On Amazon This running skirt hits just above the knee on most people and UPF 50+ protection, which blocks out 98% of the sun’s rays to keep you safe and comfortable on long runs. The breathable, moisture-wicking skirt is made from a polyester-spandex blend and has an elastic waistband with an adjustable cord. This style has two side pockets on the skirt and two pockets on the shorts. Other styles in this listing have different pocket options. One reviewer's take: “This skirt is perfect for walking or running. It feels light, it wicks away sweat, and it protects your legs from the sun.” Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

07 The Skirt With Built-In Leggings ANIVIVO Skirted Legging Amazon $28 See On Amazon To make running more comfortable in the cold months — or if you prefer more coverage — this running skirt has built-in capri-length leggings. These skirted leggings are made from polyester and spandex, so they’re lightweight and quick-drying. The skirt’s waistband is adjustable for the best fit, and though there are no pockets on the skirt itself, the leggings have two pockets, including one with a headphone slot. A popular Amazon pick, this running skirt has earned more than 1,400 five-star ratings. One reviewer's take: “I love these skirted capri leggings. I have now bought three of them [...] I usually have to pull up my leggings but these just sit at my waist and I won't have to worry. I love the fabric, too. Very silky.” Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

08 A Knee-Length Skort With A Drawstring Waist JACK SMITH Athletic Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This knee-length running skirt is made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex with breathable mesh shorts underneath. The elastic waistband has an adjustable drawstring closure and two small hidden pockets. The skirt itself also has two exterior side pockets. It comes in a ton of colors and in sets with matching tops, and the skirt has earned more than 2,800 five-star reviews. One reviewer's take: “I really like the length for walking/running but they are nice enough to wear for work in the hot summer months or to a nice outdoor event. I like that they don't bunch up when walking and that the shorts fit nicely and aren't noticeable under the skirt at all.” Available colors and styles: 38

Available sizes: Small — 3X

09 This Cute Tiered Skirt HEAD Tennis Skort Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a tiered design, this cute running skirt has a ton of personality while still being easy to move in. The polyester-spandex skirt and the attached shorts are moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It has an elastic waistband, but it does not have a cord for adjusting the fit. There are no pockets, but this skirt is a lightweight, fun option. One reviewer's take: “Great skort for running. Material is quality and lightweight. [...] Shorts are not too tight but are snug enough not to ride up. No chafing areas on a 9 mile run.” Available colors and styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large