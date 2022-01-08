If you dye your hair, it’s inevitable that, at some point, your roots are going to start showing. Some people love the root-y look; others, not so much. If you fall into the latter category and are trying to stretch out your visits to the salon, it’s wise to keep a root touch-up product on hand. The best root touch-up products come in various forms, from permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes that are designed for DIY use, to temporary solutions like hair powders, sprays, and mascara-like wands. It goes without saying, then, that the best one for you will depend on how permanent of a solution you’re looking for.

If you don’t want to mess around with dyeing your own hair, but want to cover a larger area temporarily, sprays are fast and convenient. If you want very precise, targeted application, a root touch-up powder or mascara may be the better option for you. Temporary powders and wands are also more portable, so they’re your best bet for travel and sticking in your bag to take with you when you’re away from home. You’ll find all of these products and more in this guide to the best root touch-up products, ahead.

1. Best Permanent Root Touch-Up Product

Revlon’s permanent Root Erase hair dye is incredibly easy to use, which is nice for anyone who isn’t used to dyeing their own hair at home. The bottle contains both color and developer, but in two separate sides, so when you pump, the two creams are dispensed together without you having to do any measuring. Pump straight into the included plastic cap, mix them together, and then apply to your scalp with the included brush. The color only needs to sit on your hair for about five minutes, so the whole process from start to finish is done in a snap. And each box contains enough product for up to three uses, so touching up your roots costs you just a few dollars each time.

Available shades: 13

2. Best Semi-Permanent Root Touch-Up Product

Unlike the other products here that only target your roots, Wella Color Charm Demi Permanent Hair Color is an all-over dye that helps blend your roots and adds a glossy finish to your hair. You will need to pair one part of the semi-permanent color with two parts of the brand’s Color Charm Activating Lotion, however. This is still a beginner-friendly product that’s hard to mess up, but it’s probably the most complicated option on this list as it requires measuring and mixing.

Available shades: 17

3. Best Root Touch-Up Powder

Color Wow’s best-selling Root Cover Up powder is perfect for covering up your roots quickly and without commitment, and it only requires a light touch. The soft, shine-free powder offers just a hint of natural tint, which you can then build upon for darker, deeper results. It’s mess-free and easy to apply to your roots, above your ears, and around your hairline without staining your skin. And you can even swim in it without it running; it only washes out when you shampoo. This root-concealing powder comes housed in a mirrored compact with an included, dual-sided brush, so it’s perfect for travel and on-the-go use.

Available shades: 8

4. Best Root Touch-Up Spray

This popular root cover-up spray from L'Oreal Paris is a fast and effective way to conceal unwanted roots. Just shake the can, hold it about 4 to 6 inches from your scalp, spray it on and slightly past your roots for a natural effect, and you’re good to go. This water-resistant spray is one of L’Oreal’s most popular products on Amazon, with over 30,000 five-star ratings and counting. You get two bottles in this $20 order, so you’ll be set for a while.

Available shades: 11

5. Best Root Touch-Up Mascara

Made with all sorts of nourishing ingredients like argan oil, green tea, panthenol, aloe, and vitamin E, Mineral Fusion’s Gray Root Concealer is an extremely gentle root cover-up product that both conceals your roots and moisturizes your hair. The applicator is double-sided, with a mascara-like spoolie on one end and a doe-foot brush on the other, which allows you to both comb the product through your hair or apply it directly onto your roots before brushing it out. Some people even use this product on their brows.

Available shades: 4

6. Best Root Touch-Up Product For Thinning Hair

This multi-tasking spray from Toppik conceals the appearance of unwanted roots, thinning hair, and even bald patches — just be sure to spray it at least 6 inches away from your head for the most natural-looking results. The brand says that the spray is water-resistant, so if you get a little sweaty that’s fine, but it’s not waterproof, so it won’t stay put if you go swimming or find yourself caught in a heavy rain. Amazon reviewers praise its light, fresh scent, its hair-boosting effects, and how easy it is to use. One person wrote, “I’ve tried many, many products to help make my baby fine hair feel thicker and this is my favorite. It helps me style it easier, since each hair is plumper,” while another reported that it “Gives some lift & body to my fine hair also.”