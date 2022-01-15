Odds are that if you’re searching the internet for the best rings that won’t tarnish, you’re not looking to drop a few hundred dollars at an expensive jewelry store. Instead, you’re probably in the market for cheap jewelry that’s surprisingly high quality, and Amazon has you covered in that department. Obviously, solid gold and platinum rings are significantly more resistant to tarnishing than those made from cheaper materials, but if you’re not looking to spend that much, plated rings or durable metal rings are the next best thing.

When a ring is plated, that means the exterior is covered in a thin layer of another material. (Since that’s the part that touches your finger, it’s a good cost-effective alternative for those with sensitive skin — especially if the ring is lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic, too.) Most affordable jewelry uses 14-karat gold plating to resist tarnishing. Silver jewelry is the most likely to tarnish, which is why you’ll want to look for rhodium- or platinum-plated options for durability if you want the color. Of all the precious metals, platinum is the most resistant to tarnishing.

Still, plating can wear off with time and friction, so another popular tarnish-resistant option is a ring that’s made entirely from a durable non-precious metal. The most popular options are usually titanium and stainless steel, which are much harder (so they’re less likely to warp or dent), and they’re solid throughout (so the plating won’t fade with wear). The best option for you will likely depend on the style you’re looking for and how tough you expect to be on the jewelry.

You’ll find both plated and durable metal rings below, and not one of them will cost you more than $35.

1. This Popular Twisted Rope Ring

This PAVOI twisted band has over 6,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Despite its under-$15 price tag, it’s free from nickel and lead, so it’s hypoallergenic — and it’s resistant to tarnishing thanks to its 14-gold plating in your choice of rose, white, or yellow gold. It has cubic zirconia woven throughout the band, highlighting its delicate eternity design.

Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available finishes: rose, white, yellow

One reviewer wrote: “Purchased rose gold, color is great! Has a nice weight to it, does not look or feel cheap! Have worn it for a week: shower, laundry, beach, hand washing, hand sanitizer and it has NOT turned my finger green or tarnished. Love it!”

2. The Best Stacking Rings — & The Best Value

With this pick, you get three rings for less than $10. Stack one on top of the other or wear them on different fingers. Since they’re made from stainless steel, they’re allergy-free and resistant to tarnishing, but they come in your choice of gold, rose gold, and silver tones. Despite their thin designs, they’re durable enough to resist bending and scratches.

Available sizes: 3 — 10

Available finishes: gold, rose gold, silver

One reviewer wrote: “Wanted some cheap stacking rings, and I'm really happy with them. I had a $30 set last year from a local boutique that tarnished from soap and water a couple days after I bought them. These haven't worn or tarnished. Good find.”

3. A Durable Fidget Ring

Many top-selling fidget rings are usually made from sterling silver, which is a precious metal, but one that tarnishes easily, especially when touched often. This fidget ring, on the other hand, is made from titanium steel, so it’s much more durable. The moon and star band spins inside the base, to help keep you relaxed and more focused during tasks. (Keep in mind that, according to reviewers, they run small so you might want to size up.)

Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available finishes: white, gold, rose gold, gold/white

One reviewer wrote: “It does not turn your finger green at all, it spins perfectly and doesn’t rust. It doesn’t get dirty if wet or anything. I’ve had it for 6 months it’s in perfect condition.”

4. A Triple-Layered Ring With Rave Reviews

Yes, this interlocking ring is made from precious 925 sterling silver (which is vulnerable to tarnishing) — but it’s plated in platinum and finished in rhodium, so it’s extra-durable and tarnish-resistant, too. The thin bands are triple-layered for a stylish look. More than 12,000 reviewers have given it an impressive overall rating of 4.5 stars, making it one of the most popular options on Amazon.

Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available finishes: silver

One reviewer wrote: “I got this ring 4 years ago. It’s beautiful. I wear it 24/7, 365. The shape has not changed, or at least hasn’t changed enough to change the function of the rolling effect/visible to my eye. My finger is not green and never has been. It’s sturdy and comfortable.”

5. A Classic Everyday Ring

You can get it in black, gold, or silver, but this elegant stacking ring is actually made from sturdy stainless steel, so it won’t warp or tarnish. Since it’s flat and thin, its simple design is easy to wear every day, whether alone or pair with the rest of your ring collection. According to reviewers, it’s so durable, it’ll “outlast you.”

Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available finishes: black, gold, silver

One reviewer wrote: “I love this ring! I’ve had it for a couple of months and wear it often and it has not tarnished or faded. Fits well and the inside band is slightly curved so the edges do not feel sharp against your skin.”

6. The Most Popular Moonstone Ring

The sterling silver on this moonstone ring has a layer of anti-tarnish rhodium protection to keep it looking shiny. That said, even if it does fade, it’ll complement the Victorian-inspired style of the band. Reviewers also love the moonstone gem, which is bezel-set and “absolutely gorgeous,” according to one shopper. So far, this one has earned an overall 4.6 stars from more than 12,000 reviewers.

Available sizes: 3.5 — 12

Available finishes: silver

One reviewer wrote: “Bought this over a year ago. I wear it every single day. I'm a bartender so I work with my hands a lot. In and out of water and sanitizer, opening beer bottles and hauling around kegs. It's never tarnished, or turned my fingers green. No scratches or problems with the stone falling out.”

7. This Chunky Initial Ring

Looking for an eye-catching accent that’s personalized? This bold initial ring comes in every letter of the alphabet as well as your choice of gold or silver — and you can even opt to get the inside engraved. For tarnish protection, it’s plated in several layers of either platinum or 18-karat gold, and then sprayed with a protective lacquer to prevent oxidization. Since it’s open on the side, it’s adjustable and fits just about any finger.

Available sizes: adjustable

Available finishes: gold, platinum

One reviewer wrote: “It looks very good! Looks real gold. I have [worn] it 4 times, with perfume and getting slightly wet, and hasn’t tarnished one bit! So great product specially for the price!”

8. The Best Faux-Diamond Ring On Amazon

As previously discussed, platinum and gold are some of the best options out there for tarnish protection, and that’s one of the reasons why it’s so expensive. This Amazon Collection ring is made from sterling silver and plated in either platinum, yellow gold, or rose gold, so it’s both durable and affordable at the same time. Its three cubic zirconia stones are beautifully cut and resemble real diamonds, and according to one reviewer, it’s “worth every penny and then some.” Get it in various carat sizes as well as different finishes.

Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available finishes: platinum, rose gold, yellow gold

One reviewer wrote: “Everyone who sees it thinks it's real. It has lasted more than 6 months so far without any tarnishing or fading (it still needs cleaned of course). GREAT value for the money. Sizing seems to be spot on.”

9. This Ring With Inspirational Words

Finally, there’s this inspirational words ring, which comes in more than a dozen designs and phrases to give you a pick-me-up every time you look down at it. It’s constructed from steel and titanium, so it’s sturdy and tarnish-resistant. Its spiral design is also adjustable, making it less likely that you’ll have to worry about finding the right size.

Available sizes: adjustable

Available finishes: silver, black

One reviewer wrote: “Great value, and extremely durable! I work construction and this ring has held up to some beating and still looks awesome!! Love it!”