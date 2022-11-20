We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
There are a few fashion staples that will never go out of style, and a pair of classic Ray-Bans are right up there with crisp white button-downs and perfectly worn-in Levi’s jeans. What makes Ray-Bans stand the test of time are their top-notch quality and timeless silhouettes, like their trademarked Wayfarers that complement every face shape, or their classic aviators, originally designed for actual pilots in 1937. No matter what style is your favorite, the best Ray-Ban alternatives will feature those iconic lens shapes and be constructed of similar materials, but they’ll be available at much more affordable prices — and they’ve been vetted by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
What To Look For When Shopping For Ray-Ban Alternatives
Lens Type
Since debuting in 1937, Ray-Ban changed the eyewear game by introducing anti-glare lenses, first to the U.S. Air Force and then to the rest of the world. Nowadays, Ray-Ban offers over a dozen different lens types and treatments to choose from — from their revolutionary G15 and B15 lenses to mirrored, gradient, and chromance — each with their own unique properties,whether that’s reducing glare and eye strain or increasing contrast and color perception.
Most Ray-Ban alternatives won’t be able to deliver quite as many performance features, but you’ll still be able to find lenses with mirrored treatments, and all the options below have polarized lenses. (If you’re unfamiliar with polarized lenses, know that this lens type cuts down glare for better visibility outdoors, but polarization also makes it harder to view digital screens.) More importantly, all the sunnies on this list are equipped with UV400 sun protection.
Frame Material
If you want your sunglasses to last as long as possible, you’ll also want to pay close attention to the construction. Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made with acetate frames, which is lightweight and flexible yet durable. Less expensive materials like resin and plastic will give you a similar lightweight feel and cool, chunky look. Many other Ray-Ban styles — including the Aviators, Clubmasters, Hexagonal, and Round Metal frames — are made from metal. Luckily, there are lots of alternatives out there made from budget-friendly metal alloys, which give them that Ray-Ban look and feel without the hefty price tag.
Whether you’re looking to channel a vintage aesthetic or create one that’s all your own, I’ve scoured listings and reviews to find some of the best Ray-Ban alternatives you can get on Amazon — and every pair costs under $25.