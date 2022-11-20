There are a few fashion staples that will never go out of style, and a pair of classic Ray-Bans are right up there with crisp white button-downs and perfectly worn-in Levi’s jeans. What makes Ray-Bans stand the test of time are their top-notch quality and timeless silhouettes, like their trademarked Wayfarers that complement every face shape, or their classic aviators, originally designed for actual pilots in 1937. No matter what style is your favorite, the best Ray-Ban alternatives will feature those iconic lens shapes and be constructed of similar materials, but they’ll be available at much more affordable prices — and they’ve been vetted by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

What To Look For When Shopping For Ray-Ban Alternatives

Lens Type

Since debuting in 1937, Ray-Ban changed the eyewear game by introducing anti-glare lenses, first to the U.S. Air Force and then to the rest of the world. Nowadays, Ray-Ban offers over a dozen different lens types and treatments to choose from — from their revolutionary G15 and B15 lenses to mirrored, gradient, and chromance — each with their own unique properties, whether that’s reducing glare and eye strain or increasing contrast and color perception.

Most Ray-Ban alternatives won’t be able to deliver quite as many performance features, but you’ll still be able to find lenses with mirrored treatments, and all the options below have polarized lenses. (If you’re unfamiliar with polarized lenses, know that this lens type cuts down glare for better visibility outdoors, but polarization also makes it harder to view digital screens.) More importantly, all the sunnies on this list are equipped with UV400 sun protection.

Frame Material

If you want your sunglasses to last as long as possible, you’ll also want to pay close attention to the construction. Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made with acetate frames, which is lightweight and flexible yet durable. Less expensive materials like resin and plastic will give you a similar lightweight feel and cool, chunky look. Many other Ray-Ban styles — including the Aviators, Clubmasters, Hexagonal, and Round Metal frames — are made from metal. Luckily, there are lots of alternatives out there made from budget-friendly metal alloys, which give them that Ray-Ban look and feel without the hefty price tag.

Whether you’re looking to channel a vintage aesthetic or create one that’s all your own, I’ve scoured listings and reviews to find some of the best Ray-Ban alternatives you can get on Amazon — and every pair costs under $25.

01 The Best Wayfarer Alternative Polarspex Retro Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon A list of the best Ray-Ban alternatives wouldn’t be complete without a riff on the brand’s most well-known style: the Wayfarer. These sunnies have garnered over 14,000 five-star ratings, making them one of the most popular Wayfarer alternatives out there. They have that iconic frame shape (composed of lightweight plastic) and contrasting rivets on either side, harkening back to the original Wayfarer design we know and love. Take your pick from a whopping 60 frame and lens color combinations. Positive review: “These sunglasses rival my polarized $150 wayfarer Ray Ban sunglasses. They're lightweight, stylish, perfect fit, made well, crystal clear, and filters the sunlight quite well for the price.” Frame Material: Plastic | Available Colors: 60

02 Or, These Less Expensive Wayfarer Alternatives Joopin Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon These Wayfarer alternatives are steal at just about $10 a pair. They’re made from sturdy resin with reinforced metal hinges, so they feel much sturdier than you’d expect of such an inexpensive pair. More to love? They’ve garnered over 8,000 five-star ratings with a 4.5-star rating overall, and they come in 74 frame and lens color combinations, including matte, mirrored, glossy, transparent, and tortoiseshell options. Positive review: “I love these sunglasses! I had been wearing Ray Ban's until they got ridiculously expensive so I ordered a pair of these! This is my third pair! And I think I like these even better! They look great and they are light and comfortable as well as being durable! Super item at an even better price!” Frame Material: Resin | Colors: 74

03 The Best Alternative To The Aviator Classics SOJOS Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon The Aviator Classics are one of Ray-Ban’s most iconic styles, and with over 10,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers confirm these aviators are an amazing, less-expensive alternative. Featuring a durable metal frame, this under-$15 pair has the same classic teardrop shop and top bar accent as the original. Plus, they come in a several lens colors, including solids, gradients, and even colorful mirrored options. Positive review: “My aunt owns an optical shop, so I have 50+ name brand sunglasses, but these are easily one of my top 5 favorite pair of glasses. You would never guess these weren’t Ray Bans or some other high end frames.” Frame Material: Metal | Colors: 7

04 A 2-Pack Of Metal Aviators At An Unbeatable Price HJSTES Polarized Aviator Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon For a fraction of the cost of one pair of Ray-Ban aviators, you can get two of these classic aviators for under $25. They have a lightweight metal alloy frame, anti-glare lenses, and anti-slip coverings on the temples for all-day comfort. This order also comes with a handy mini screwdriver for any repairs. And in case you don’t have need for two sunglasses, you can also purchase a single pair within the same listing. Positive review: “I love these even more than my 200.00 Ray Bans. Super light weight and comfortable to wear for many hours -no slipping off the face or nose. The polarized lenses are great in the bright sun and snow!” Frame Material: Metal Alloy | Colors: 20

05 The Best Alternative To The Round Metal Sunglasses WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Channel your inner John Lennon with these timeless round metal sunglasses, a fan-favorite with a 4.5-star overall rating out of over 17,000 total ratings. Featuring a durable metal frame (available in gold, black, or silver) and reflective lenses, these sunnies are the the ultimate accessory to any outfit. With comfy silicone nose pads and grippy temples, one reviewer wrote that the “quality feels so similar” to the Ray-Ban originals. And if you’re down for a pop of color, try their mirrored versions, which come in bright hues like pink, green, and blue. Positive review: “If you're still spending your money on Ray-bans you are seriously wasting it. People always ask/assume these are Ray-bans when I wear them and I am always happy to tell them no and they're a tenth of the cost. These are fantastic and stylish.” Frame Material: Metal | Colors: 7

06 The Best Ray-Ban Clubmaster Alternative Joopin Polarized Semi Rimless Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon Loved by hipsters from all generations, these Clubmaster alternatives have earned over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. These semi-rimless glasses are constructed from metal and resin frames, and are equipped with anti-glare lenses. With 56 color combinations to chose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your unique vibe — and at just about $11 a pop, you may as well get a few pairs to match every outfit. Positive review: “These sunglasses are amazing. Extremely good value for the price. Unless you know what to look for, you couldn’t find a difference between these and their Ray Ban counterparts.” Frame Material: Metal, Resin | Colors: 56

07 Another Great Alternative To The Clubmasters, Available In A Multi-Pack KALIYADI Semi-Rimless Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can get two pairs of these Ray-Ban Clubmaster alternatives, which boast a nearly identical silhouette — as one reviewer wrote, they “couldn’t look any cooler.” The anti-glare, HD lenses offer super-sharp vision, and reviewers love their lightweight feel. Buy a single pair or purchase two- or three-packs for a lineup that will match whatever mood you’re in that day. Positive review: “Amazingly stylish (people ask if they are Ray Bans and say they look great). I have to agree. But more than anything else, they are nice and comfortable. Can’t recommend enough!” Frame Material: Not Listed | Colors: 30