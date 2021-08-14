When it comes to one-and-done outfits — whether you’re looking for the ultimate lounge dress or need a statement number for a major event — absolutely nothing beats a fabulous dress that fits just right. The best plus-size dresses come in every conceivable style and are ridiculously comfortable so you can wear them all day (or all night). From swingy T-shirt dresses you’ll live in on weekends to black-tie showstoppers, there’s a piece below for every dress code.

If you’re in the market for a new casual dress (or two) that you can wear without a second thought, look for flowy fabrics that offer so much ease. That doesn’t have to mean boring: You can get everyday dresses with plenty of fashion points by opting for easy accents like ruching or cold-shoulder cutouts. If you’re looking for a truly versatile dress, though, stick with simple shapes like wrap dresses, tank styles, or T-shirt dresses that serve as a blank canvas for your accessories.

For work or internships, you’ll want something with a little more structure. Crisp crepe, tailored seams, and the ever-popular sheath dress all exude the executive authority you want. Since you’re not an automaton, opting for classic styles with a single flourish ensures your personality shines through while adhering to the requirements of the job, and certain designs can pull double-duty at cocktail hour.

Without a doubt, you’ll have the most fun shopping for special occasion dresses, where you have free rein to indulge in embellished textures and eye-catching cuts. Formal events may call for a more conservative cut, like a midi dress with applique sleeves or a beaded cocktail dress topped by a flowy chiffon cape. But if it’s your birthday or New Year’s Eve, take the opportunity to go all out in sequined mini dresses and bodycon outfits.

From best-ever basics to summery maxis, cozy sweater dresses, and everything in between, these are the 23 dresses Amazon shoppers can’t stop wearing.

01 A Two-Piece Bodycon Dress To Mix & Match Iymoo Plus-Size Two-Piece Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This showstopping two-piece dress offers a lot of bang for your buck: You can wear the skirt or top separately during the day, then bring it all together after dark for an effortless yet high-impact look. The cropped tank is cut like a longline sports bra, while the skirt carries the style with a sash tie knotted in front. Shoppers adored the fabric — a blend of cotton and polyester — and many reviewers remarked that it was soft and stretchy. “This was the most comfy outfit but still looked put together ! I wore it to Vegas, and two of the waitresses complimented me, it’s Vegas, so they see a lot of dresses !” one reviewer raved, adding, “It made me feel so good ! I haven’t worn a crop anything since I was a teen, and I felt so good in this!!” Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

02 ​​An Easy Maxi Dress Made For Low-Key Days Nemidor Plus-Size V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This T-shirt maxi dress with pockets looks and feels like a full-body version of your softest tee, which is exactly what you want for lounge days around the house — but it’s nice enough to leave the apartment if you want coffee. It has a V-neck and dolman sleeves with a split hem so you can actually stride, or you can knot it up out of the way entirely when you want something different. The back is stylish, too, with a deep V that’s kept in place with a narrow strap so it won’t slip off your shoulders. Shoppers praised the polyester knit for being ultra-comfy with a nice drape. “This dress is a gem,” one fan gushed. “It's roomy and the pockets are deep enough for my phone and glasses. The fabric is soft and lightweight. If you want a slouchy, oversized look size up 2 sizes. I will likely order in other colors. Yay!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

03 A Midi Dress With Corner Office Vibes Floerns Plus-Size Short Sleeve Plaid Pencil Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This midi pencil dress is super sharp and comes in menswear-inspired patterns for some serious executive energy. Elbow sleeves, a mock neck, and kneecap hem all wear well through multiple seasons, but you’ll especially love it as a transitional piece when the weather's getting chilly. Its polyester-spandex blend is comfortable and substantial so it looks nice and crisp. “This is one of my absolute favorite work dresses of all time! I feel like Joan from Mad Men every time I wear it,” a fan raved. “The fabric is stretchy enough to hug your curves, but not cheap looking. It's thin enough to be comfortable, lightweight and breathable, while still being opaque and good quality. Oh, and it doesn't wrinkle!!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

04 This Satin Slip Dress That’s Having A Major Moment The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon The satin slip dress has been trending hard these days both on and off social media and shows no sign of slowing down. The Drop’s version hits all the high notes, starting with the high-shine polyester-spandex fabric that looks liquid and skims the body to perfection. The luminous satin has plenty of stretch — and adjustable spaghetti straps make it easy to gauge your ideal fit. “This dress is really pretty. It reminds me of the 90s and I freaking love it!” one reviewer gushed. “It fits beautifully. Not form fitting but also not super loose. Just right! Dainty, sexy, and classy! Makes you feel like the leading star of a romance movie [...]” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

05 The Ruched Tank Dress You’ll Wear On Repeat IN'VOLAND Plus-Size Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This ruched dress features a tulip hem accenting an otherwise classic sleeveless style. The cotton blend fabric has a lightly heathered finish that skews somewhat casual and that ruching through the body creates even more ease, but its overall look is incredibly pretty for something so comfortable. Get it as a tank dress or opt for short sleeves — you have options within the same listing. “You can dress this up with heels and jewelry or keep it relaxed with flats,” as one shopper pointed out, calling it “a cute go to.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

06 A Breezy Floral Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress SOLY HUX Plus-Size Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This floral maxi dress channels nonchalant French girl glamour from color to cut. In muted florals with a sweet off-the-shoulder neckline paired against a high slit skirt, it taps into the energy of Reformation for a fraction of the price. It’s grounded enough to wear with sneakers for a high-low look, but dresses up like a dream if you’re doing something special. Hidden elastic with wide bands of smocking provide extra ease and shape, and in 100% rayon, you’re going to feel absurdly comfortable. “Don’t sleep on this one,” a reviewer advised. “Beautiful summer dress, runs true to size. Ordered 1X fits perfect. Will order another.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

07 An Embellished Dress You’ll Wear To Every Wedding SheIn Plus-Size Applique Mesh Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon You won’t need much more than a pair of heels to make this cocktail midi dress a total look. Mesh sleeves are topped with a froth of delicate floral appliques that makes it look far more expensive than it is, and you can get away with it in virtually every season since the sleeves are essentially sheer. A sash-tie belt creates subtle waist emphasis, although you could easily ditch that if it’s not for you. “I felt so hot wearing this number to a gala. The fabric is stretchy so you can sit or stand without discomfort. The sleeves are not itchy, which I imagined them to be, and they kept me warm in the outside cool air as well as cool inside a stuffy room,” a shopper reported. “You’ll get a million compliments, I promise.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

08 A Versatile T-Shirt Dress With Beachy Tassel Trim Floerns Plus-Size Striped Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Light enough for a swimsuit cover-up yet stylish enough to rock on its own, this striped T-shirt dress is made for a vacation state of mind. It’s built like a classic crewneck tee in nautical stripes, with a U-shaped hem trimmed in swingy tassels for a breezy look. In a soft rayon blend, it’ll feel super comfortable wherever you’re headed, and it even wears well with leggings according to multiple reviews. “Flowy and fun and perfect for a hot day at the beach or for casual dining,” as one shopper remarked. Anoter satisfied shopper raved, “I really love it - I ordered it as a cover up for the beach - it’s a silky material- I wasn’t expecting that but I used it as a cover up and I also added tights and a sleeveless vest - it is very versatile!!” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

09 This Classic Sheath With A Waterfall Peplum Hanna Nikole Plus-Size Ruffled Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a business-worthy dress that can go from desk light to date night, try this sheath on for size. Made from a non-wrinkling blend of polyester and spandex, it’s crisp and classic with short sleeves and a tailored cut that softens up thanks to a cascading ruffle falling from the gathered waist. Despite its fitted cut, a hidden zipper tucked into the back makes it easy to get out of at the end of a long day (or night). “Such a wonderful dress,” a shopper praised. “Very high quality feel and make.” With some fierce stiletto heels and glittering statement jewelry, it would even be nice as cocktail attire. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

10 A Playful Ruffled Sundress ROSIANNA Plus-Size Off The Shoulder Ruffled Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This cute ruffled sundress can be dialed up or down depending on your accessories, from flat sandals and a tennis bracelet for brunch or block-heeled sandals and some statement hoops for a night out. It has a secure fit at the bust and hidden elastic in the sleeve area, so you won’t be constantly pulling it up, with a fitted waist and flared skirt that hits a couple of inches above the knee. “I'm going to Punta Cana in two weeks and wanted a cute, lightweight dress for the evening that gave tropical vibes -- and this is it!” a shopper wrote. “These dresses are SO comfortable! I typically don't like to have the same clothing item in multiple colors but made an exception with this dress, and would likely buy more if there were more color options. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

11 This Simple T-Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Travel Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Shoppers report that this Amazon Essentials T-shirt dress resists wrinkling admirably, making it ideal for travel when you don’t have the time or resources to press your clothes. The viscose blend makes its swing shape easy to belt to maximize your outfit choices, and the knee-length hem is as year-round versatile as they come. “What an easy comfortable dress that will always look nice on!!” one reviewer noted. “IT just slips over your head and falls beautifully down and feels SO Amazingly Soft and Comfortable!!! [...]Excellent for travel because you can ball it up and it never seems to wrinkle, easy to hand wash and hang dry overnight too!!!” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

12 A Sleeveless Sheath With Accent Piping Donna Morgan Plus-Size Sleeveless Contrast Piping Sheath Dress Amazon $80 See On Amazon You can wear this classic sheath dress for so many occasions. Its sleeveless design and crepe fabric is ideal for sweltering summer commutes and it layers easily under a blazer when the weather turns cool. The contrast piping is a sophisticated accent, and unlike a lot of “business class” styles at this price point, the whole thing can go in the wash. (No more trips to the dry cleaner.) Although there aren’t many reviews on Amazon, you can find this brand at established stores like Nordstrom and Dillard’s — the quality is solid, so you aren’t taking a risk. “I ABSOLUTELY love this dress. Fits perfectly,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

13 A Gorgeous Evening Gown For Your Most Special Occasions Ever-Pretty Plus-Size Chiffon And Lace Long Formal Dress Amazon $67 See On Amazon This fairy tale of a formal dress combines gathered chiffon with intricate lace for a black-tie showstopper. The way the fabric is ruched creates a defined waist with plenty of texture interplay, and there’s good attention to symmetry on both the front and back. The lace yoke is embellished with subtle crystal accents that catch the light and features a nude lining underneath that lets you wear your comfiest strapless bra — but there’s also padding in the bust so you could skip it entirely. “The lace detail makes this look so dressy but it it so comfortable to wear! Usually you pick style or comfort, but you get both in this!” a fan was thrilled to note. “Very happy with the quality of the fabric and detail!” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 14 — 26

14 A Hooded Sweatshirt Dress For Peak Coziness WenVen Plus-Size Long Hoodie Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Comfort dressing at its finest, this ankle-length sweatshirt maxi dress will help you block out the world. It’s made from thick cotton with a fleece lining for maximum snuggliness. There’s classic sweatshirt detailing from the drawstring hood to kangaroo pockets that’ll stash your phone between scroll sessions. “OMG I cannot adequately describe how happy I am with this purchase. The material is so substantial, and the inside is SO soft, like the softest thing my skin has ever felt,” a shopper gushed. “I'm not positive this passes as public wear, but I am positive I will wear it out in public anyway because it is JUST SO AWESOME.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

15 A Timeless Wrap Dress (That Won’t Come Undone) Pink Queen Plus-Size Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon A wrap dress channels classic Diane Von Furstenberg designs and has become an iconic fashion staple for its ability to go just about anywhere. If you’ve avoided them for fear of wardrobe malfunctions, however, rejoice: This faux wrap dress is tacked in place for all-day security with a solid skirt so there are no slits to contend with. There’s a sash waist for a convincing wrapover effect, and the buttery polyester blend is light and flowy when you walk. “As with all online clothing orders, I didn't hold my breath, but this dress is perfect,” a shopper was pleased to report. “Not only does it fit PERFECTLY, it is so [...] comfortable. I've received so many compliments on it and people can't believe it when I tell them where I bought it. You will not be disappointed!” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

16 A Soft Cotton Flannel Shirt Dress Agnes Orinda Plus Size Plaid Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cozy and casual as a flannel button-down, this plaid shirt dress is ripe for pick-your-own apple farms and flea markets. The flannel is made from 80% cotton with some polyester, so it’s soft and warm but super easy to care for (just toss it in the washing machine). Menswear detailing includes a chest pocket, shirttail hem, and a full button-down front, and it comes with a matching fabric belt to finish it off. It’s not too long, so you can even wear it unbuttoned as a grunge-inspired shacket with your favorite leggings and a vintage band tee. “I loved this item! I was afraid the fabric would be rough considering how affordable it was but it was not. I've worn it so many times and have received compliments from strangers,” a shopper praised. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

17 This Sequined Dress That Feels Like A Celebration IN'VOLAND Plus-Size V-Neck Sequin Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon Whether it’s counting down to the new year or turning up for a bachelorette party in Vegas, sometimes you’ve gotta go all out. This sequin party dress will be as sparkling as your champagne and it even has a touch of stretch so it slips right on and moves all night. “This dress was an absolute hit!! It looked so good at night under the lights. It shined [and] sparkled. I got compliments all night,” one fan raved. Some reviewers did note that the dress was on the shorter side, but that didn’t stop more than 500 fans from giving it a perfect five-star review. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

18 This Preppy Sundress In 100% Cotton Anne Klein Plus-Size Cotton Fit And Flare Dress Amazon $57 See On Amazon Blair Waldorf would absolutely wear this Anne Klein dress to stir up some fun at a garden party. The crisp 100% cotton was made for outdoor weddings, graduations, and dinners al fresco — basically, any event that calls for something undeniably polished and poised. A boat neck, A-line cut, and sash tie waist are pure Jackie O, with practical measures including a hidden zipper and slippery lining so the skirt glides right over. “This dress turns heads! It’s feminine without being revealing. It looks young without looking childish. I have paired it with an unbuttoned sport coat for a professional event and a light cardigan for a chilly informal event. It’s perfect for a Sunday afternoon or a professional occasion,” a fan commented. “This dress fits beautifully and exudes style.” Although it’s labeled “dry clean only,” one reviewer reported impeccable results in the washing machine after a champagne mishap: if anything can withstand daily life, it’s cotton. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

19 A Statement Sheath Dress With Vintage Bell Sleeves Hanna Nikole Plus-Size Bell Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ‘70s-inspired dress is a fun option that’s not too wild for the office but definitely doesn’t feel boring thanks to those flared bell sleeves. Princess seams shape the bodice and there are darts on the back for a tailored fit with a hidden zipper so it’s easy to get out of. The polyester blend is thick and opaque with a dose of stretch. “I was really impressed with how well it wore considering the price,” a shopper remarked. I got a ton of compliments on it and it was SO comfortable. It was long enough to be modest and appropriate to wear in a church, but was fitted enough to still be super cute.” If you’re into the vibe but prefer something a bit more restrained, the brand also offers this dress with shorter kimono-style sleeves. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

20 A Fitted Midi Dress That’s Ultra-Wearable HDE Plus-Size Bodycon Midi Tank Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Classic, comfortable, and a little bit bombshell, this bodycon tank midi dress is an on-trend version of a basic tank dress. It’s fitted but not skintight with a scoop neck and calf-grazing midi skirt, so you could easily wear it into the office under a blazer and shrug it off at EOD for a date. The soft rayon-based modal feels wickedly nice, too, so you’ll get just as much wear from it on the weekends with a cardigan and Converse. “I put on a good bra and jean jacket and wore this with flip flops for a nice casual look,” one shopper noted, adding, “i bought it in black, i did not think it was too shear. it was just right. i would buy another.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

21 A Snuggly Cable Knit Sweater Dress Woman Within Plus Size Cable Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Snuggle into this sweater dress and feel the cold melt away. It’s cozy and soft in acrylic with an intricate cable knit running down the front and a clean finish to the back and sleeves for contrast. The classic crewneck is fabulous for framing up a bib necklace or decorative collar if you want to dress up, with a midi hem that can cover the top of your boots so you’ll never feel a draft. “Great sweater dress!” a shopper remarked. “Very soft fabric, and it fits just right.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

22 This Fabulous Beaded Cocktail Dress With A *Cape* J Kara Plus-Size Beaded Capelet Dress Amazon $168 See On Amazon With its megawatt sparkle and dramatic capelet, J Kara’s cocktail dress will light up the room. The hand-beaded skirt is thoroughly encrusted and the flowy chiffon trails your every movement, so plan your dance moves accordingly. The beading stops short of the waist so you don’t have to worry about snagging, with a touch of beading at the neckline to bring it all together. Make sure to dry clean this one so it continues to shine — it’ll be worth a little extra investment. “This is a beautiful and well made dress, l am so happy l have ordered this dress, highly recommend,” one fan wrote. If that price point stretches the party budget, this plus-size party dress has a similar shape and tons of reviews. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 14 — 24