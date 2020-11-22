I practically live in comfy dresses, and when I’m looking for stylish options for all-day wear, the T-shirt dress is my favorite. Not only are the best T-shirt dresses made from soft and stretchy fabrics like cotton, polyester, and spandex, but they also come in various lengths and styles, so you can have one for every occasion, whether you're working, relaxing, sightseeing, or heading to brunch.

And much like your favorite tee, it's a versatile wardrobe staple that can easily be dressed up or down. When it comes to comfort, you have a few fabric options to choose from. Some picks are made from 100% cotton, which is soft and breathable, while others are made with fabrics like polyester, spandex, and rayon for a stretchier fit. Style-wise, you can choose between mini, midi, or maxi dresses, and some options have unexpected features — like an irregular hem or ruffled sleeves — that make them extra special.

There’s no shortage of cute and comfy options on this list, from a timeless A-line number to a chic T-shirt dress with stripes and a ballerina back. Even better, all these options come in multiple colors. Ready to freshen up your wardrobe with some cool and comfortable looks? Read on for the best T-shirt dresses on Amazon in various styles, sizes, and lengths.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Classic Scoop-Neck Dress Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck A-Line Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic T-shirt dress, this one is a well-reviewed pick with more than 1,500 five-star ratings . The A-line number is made from rayon and elastane for a soft and stylish drape, and it has a casual scoop neckline for maximum comfort that you can wear day to night. Available colors and styles: 17, including burgundy, dark olive, and mini leopard print

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “Absolutely in love with this dress. The high quality, soft, stretchy fabric is cut just right so that the dress hangs in a way that is non-clingy.”

2. A Casual Swing Dress With Pockets BELAROI T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This comfy T-shirt dress is a dream — it’s cute, stylish, and it has pockets. The dress is made from lightweight and stretchy rayon and spandex with a round neckline and swing hem for a flowy look. What’s not to love? Available colors: 17, including black, navy, and dark orange

Available sizes: Small - 3X An enthusiastic reviewer: “Material is soft and dress is flowy. [....] Very versatile.”

3. A Striped White T-Shirt Dress That’s So Chic Floerns T-Shirt Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this striped mini dress is a classic that's effortlessly chic. The comfy and casual T-shirt dress features a round neck and an above-the-knee hem, and reviewers are happy with the softness and durability of the fabric. Plus, this striped piece is available in a ton of tones. Available colors: 11, including black, pink, and mint green

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “This is really quite nice. [...] the fabric is so soft, and even after washing was pretty plush and didn't wrinkle a lot -it's more a weighty fabric, not thin.”

4. A Jersey Dress That's As Comfortable As Your Favorite Tee Daily Ritual Jersey T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for the something that feels just as soft and comfortable as your favorite well-worn tee? Look no further than this jersey T-shirt dress. Reviewers report that it's "so soft," with one writing that it "feels wonderful against the body." The ultra-casual boxy silhouette is complemented by a single patch pocket at the chest, and it's longer in the back for a stylish twist. Available colors: 12, including slate gray, dust pink, and forest green

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “Perfect casual t shirt dress. Material is light and soft. Great length above the knee but not too short."

5. A Ruched T-Shirt Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Missufe Midi T-Shirt Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a knee-length T-shirt dress, this one is a popular pick with more than 10,000 reviews — and it's perfect for dressing up or down. It is made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and polyester and features a round neckline, midi hemline, and ruching at the waist and hips — pull down for a little more coverage or push up for a shorter look. Available colors: 14, including watermelon red, neon orange, and light blue

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “AMAZING! Best dress! Style it up for a date night or make it casual for a day to hang with friends! I’ll be buying more of these in different colors!"

6. A Loose-Fit Dress With Rolled Sleeves Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For an ultra-cool and casual look, opt for this V-neck T-shirt dress with rolled sleeves and a shirttail hem. Made from soft and breathable 100% cotton, the slub-knit dress is slightly textured, and it’s got a lived-in feel that’s super comfortable. Available colors: 12, including caramel, evergreen, and dusty rose

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “This is the most flattering, comfortable dress I have ever worn. I liked it so much, I ordered it in two other colors.”

7. A Simple & Versatile Maxi Dress Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This maxi T-shirt dress is perfect if you love a longer hem that you can rock anywhere, from work to the weekend to lounging around the house. The stylish dress is made from viscose and elastane for softness and stretch, and it has a classic scoop neckline. Available colors and styles: 8, including black, burgundy, and striped heather gray

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “Fabric is very soft and not sheer. Skims the body, doesn’t cling where I don’t want it to, and best of all doesn’t hang like a sack.”

8. A Polished T-Shirt Dress With A Ballerina Back Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet Back T-Shirt Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your best Audrey Hepburn in this ballerina T-shirt dress that feels just a little bit dressed up — without sacrificing comfort, of course. Made from luxe jersey, the knee-length dress has a boatneck that dips below the shoulder blades in back, and a straight but relaxed silhouette that'll pair perfectly with a pair of flats or sneakers. Available colors: 9, including navy, jade, and brick red

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: "I just wore the dress for the first time today and was amazed. [...] It skims my body, so it doesn't hang loose like a tent, but it also doesn't cling or look tight anywhere. It hit me just below the knee. I wore it casual with knockoff Toms and no jewelry, but could see it being dressed up with dressy sandals or pumps and nice jewelry."

9. A Long-Sleeve Dress With A Swing Hem Unbranded Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This long-sleeve T-shirt dress is perfect for cool days, and you can pair it with tights and a cardigan once frigid weather sets in. The swing dress is made from a lightweight, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, and it features a crew neck, pockets, and an above-the-knee hem. It comes in 27 solids and prints, and reviewers are obsessed: It's earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating. Available styles and colors: 27, including mauve, gray, and navy blue floral

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: "This is my favorite item of clothing I've ordered on Amazon! So comfy, appropriate length, great fit, and there are POCKETS!"

10. A Striped Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Floerns Ruffle Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Want a T-shirt dress that’s a little dressier? This striped version has fashion-forward ruffled sleeves that are oh-so-cute. The comfy dress is made from a stretchy blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex with a casual round neckline and above-the-knee hem. Available colors: 9, including navy, red, and navy blue

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “This dress is wonderful! It looks great on and does not hug too much! I love the flutter sleeves, they give the dress a little something extra.”

11. A Lightweight Sweatshirt Dress You'll Want To Wear Every Day Goodthreads Modal Fleece Sweatshirt Dress $33 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something that's a little thicker, you may want to consider this sweatshirt dress made from soft cotton terry and modal fleece. It's got a slightly boxier shape with classic sweatshirt detailing and rolled sleeves, and it's comfortable enough to wear every day of the week. Available colors and sizes: including charcoal, bordeaux, and striped heather gray

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: "The fabric is soft inside and out. It had a nice stretch and is like a like tshirt or thin sweatshirt material. [...] I love the wide hem and the rolled sleeves. These details make the dress have a higher quality look. This is a dress I could live in!"

12. An Easy-Breezy Ombré Dress With Beachy Vibes Romwe Ombré T-Shirt Dress $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For casual, beachy vibes, opt for this cute ombré T-shirt dress. The cotton-spandex blend is breathable, lightweight, and stretchy with a round neckline. Pair it with your favorite sandals and an oversize hat for a comfy summertime look. Available colors and styles: 5, including green, blue, and pink

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “Perfect for a stroll on the boardwalk with my ladies or a laid back Summer lunch date.”

13. This Midi Dress With A Striped Hem Romwe Midi T-Shirt Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon [[Link in the product slide is wrong]] This midi T-shirt dress with a striped hem is so cute and versatile — and it’s super easy to dress up or down depending on your accessories. The dress is made from a stretchy and lightweight blend of cotton and polyester with a round neck and contrasting white stripes at the hem. Available colors: 4, including black, burgundy, and army green

Available sizes: Small - X-Large An enthusiastic reviewer: “Love this dress for a casual day! Fits perfect and held up nice in the wash.”