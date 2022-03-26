Among your collection of staple reds and everyday nudes, a peach lipstick falls somewhere in between on the statement-making scale. Not quite as bold as their orange-red and coral cousins, peach lipsticks let you add vibrant, summery warmth to your makeup in a more subtle way. The best peach lipsticks can be determined by two factors: the tone and finish you prefer. Cooler tones offer a brighter take on peach, while warmer tones are softer and can even verge on neutral. You can find sheer peach lipsticks, too, as well as peach lip balms if you prefer a more hydrating formula. Then, consider the finish: Classic cream lipsticks tend to wear comfortably throughout the day, while matte formulas, which typically don’t require as many touch-ups, look a lot bolder.

For those who prefer to line their lips first, you don't necessarily need to invest in a new liner to perfectly match your peach lipstick (though obviously, you can). Instead, a neutral pink or light brown shade should cover all your lip-liner needs. As for the rest of your makeup, try keeping it monochromatic with a peach blush and neutral eyeshadow for an on-trend, natural look. For something a bit more editorial, peach lipstick also pairs beautifully with green eye makeup — try a green eyeliner or sparkly green shadow — and don’t forget lots of black mascara.

Scroll on to shop seven of the best peach lipsticks on offer right now — perfect for the warmer months, but versatile enough for year-round wear.

1. Best Drugstore Peach Lipstick

For an all-around classic take on peach, CoverGirl’s ‘Decadent Peach’ lipstick blends hues of pink and orange, resulting in a true peach tone with a creamy texture and finish. It’s easy to build up for more intensity, and thanks to ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and coconut oil, it glides on smoothly and feels comfortable on dry lips. Pro tip: With any moisturizing lipstick like this one, you can apply a few dabs on your cheeks and blend it out for a makeshift blush that matches your lip color perfectly.

2. Best Peach Lipstick With Shimmer

L'Oréal’s Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in ‘Peach Fuzz’ adds a satin, shimmery finish to a pale, golden shade — think of it as a frosty version of a peach lipstick. An Amazon favorite with more than 15,000 five-star ratings, this affordable lipstick uses argan oil, sesame seed oil, and vitamin E to help moisturize dry lips and leave them feeling smooth.

3. Best Peach Lipstick For Dark Skin

Peach is a pretty universally flattering color, but Black-founded Mented Cosmetics wanted to ensure that anyone with a darker skin tone can find the perfect shade of nude-peach with their semi-matte lipstick in ‘Peach Please’. The lipstick blends shades of brown and pink, adding a peachy twist to an everyday neutral color. The semi-matte finish means you get the look of a shine-free lipstick without completely zapping your lips of moisture, thanks to the castor oil in the formula.

4. Best Matte Peach Lipstick

If it's the intensely pigmented finish of a shine-free matte lipstick that you're after, try this Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in ‘Peachy.’ This is a true peach color with a more muted orange tone, and the velvety formula — which contains smoothing dimethicone, nourishing jojoba seed oil, and mattifying kaolin — lasts a long time before you need to reapply it. The traditional lipstick bullet gets a slight upgrade with its heart shape that allows for more precise application, especially around the lip line.

5. Best Liquid Matte Peach Lipstick

You can also get a matte finish with a liquid lipstick if you prefer a mousse-like consistency — and an even longer wear time. Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick is a longtime favorite among the pros when it comes to liquid matte lippies, and ‘Salina’ is a warm-peach color that's flattering on all skin tones. The long-lasting and transfer-proof formula pairs mattifying kaolin with smoothing and moisturizing ingredients like dimethicone, avocado oil, and vitamin E, so that it wears just as comfortably on your lips at hour eight as it does when you first apply it.

6. Best Peach Lip Crayon

Just in case you don't have enough ways to wear a matte lip, this Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon adds one more option into the mix. The slim, crayon-like applicator makes this slightly easier to apply than your typical lipstick bullet, and it doubles as a lip liner, as well. The shade ‘Cocktail’ offers the brightest way to wear peach on this list, with its blend of bold pink and coral tones. Offering up deeply pigmented color with just one stroke, the crayon contains ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and give your lips a smoother appearance.

7. You May Also Like

This sheer lipstick gives you the shiny finish of a gloss with the smoothing properties of a lip balm. Wet N Wild's Mega Last High-Shine Lip Color in ‘Peach Please’ imparts your lips with a soft wash of peachy color and plenty of moisture thanks to more than 10 nourishing ingredients, including mango seed butter, hydrolyzed collagen, squalane, and watermelon seed oil. The balm-like formula is also a favorite among Amazon shoppers, having been awarded over 6,000 five-star ratings thus far.