When you're on the hunt for the best orange-red lipsticks, much of the decision process will come down to how bold you want to go. Brighter shades of orange red in a matte finish will be ideal for anyone who really wants to make a statement, but if you want to play it more subdued (or, as subdued as orange red goes), try a shinier, less opaque finish. Alternatively, a deeper shade of orange red, like brick, can feel more classic.

No matter which color you choose, make sure to prep your lips accordingly by gently buffing away flaky skin with a lip scrub as your first step. If you're using a creamy or shiny formula, you can skip the lip balm, but matte finishes definitely require a light layer of moisture to prevent your lips from drying out. For added staying power, line and fill in your lips with a liner in a similar shade to your lipstick, which will give it something to cling onto.

If you're not sure what makeup to pair your bold color with, you can keep it as simple as clean skin and curled lashes to let your lips take center stage. Or, to complement the drama of an orange-red lip, amp up your eyes with several coats of black mascara and winged liner. Either way, skip the pink blush and opt for a shade that’s similar to your lipstick, such as coral.

The next time you want to add a pop of color to your look, try one of the best orange-red lipsticks featured below.

1. Best Shiny Orange-Red Lipstick

Revlon's classic Super Lustrous Moisturizing Lipstick is a buttery smooth formula that's infused with vitamin E and avocado oil to keep lips moisturized. The shade ‘Siren’ leans more orange in tone, but the line includes several orange-red options, including ‘Kiss Me Coral’ (a softer orange-red) and ‘Ravish Me Red’ (a brighter red with just a hint of orange). You can even get a slightly metallic finish with the pearlized shades ‘Abstract Orange’ (a dark orange bronze) or ‘Peach Me’ (a more pastel take on the color combo).

2. Best Creamy Orange-Red Lipstick

For a more pigmented orange red, Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in ‘Coral Rise’ is a fiery shade with a creamier finish that still leaves lips with a bit of shine. Shea butter helps the color glide across your lips as it simultaneously conditions dry skin, and while the formula promises not to feather or bleed, you can pair it with the brand's Color Sensation Shaping Lip Liner in ‘Very Cherry’ to really lock your lipstick in place.

3. Best Orange-Red Lipstick With A Satin Finish

If you want something that’s still creamy, yet neither too shiny nor too matte, L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in ‘Volcanic’ is the perfect compromise. Ingredients like argan oil, sesame seed oil, and rosehip oil work to keep lips feeling hydrated and soft even hours after initially applying the lipstick. Though it applies opaque with a single swipe, as the bold orange-red color wears, it fades to a softer stain.

4. Best Matte Orange-Red Lipstick

Matte lipsticks tend to pack a more pigmented punch, but they can also leave lips feeling dried out and looking cracked as the day goes on. This Palladio Dreamy Matte Lipstick in ‘Coral’ combines more moisturizing ingredients than your average formula so your lips stay smooth. Despite containing a mix of hydrators like coconut, aloe leaf extract, and castor seed oil, Palladio's matte orange red feels lightweight and comfortable. To help lock the color in place for longer, line and fill your lips with the brand's Lip Liner Pencil in ‘Rockin' Red’ before you apply your lipstick.

5. Best Bright Orange-Red Matte Liquid Lipstick

For a bold color that won't budge from your morning iced coffee to your post-work cocktail, a liquid matte lipstick is a must-have. Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in ‘Coral Crush’ is a sunshine-bright shade that applies creamy and dries down in minutes to a true matte finish. The doe-foot applicator wand allows you to more precisely paint on your color thanks to its tapered tip, though you can always line your lips first for more definition.

6. Best Dark Orange-Red Matte Liquid Lipstick

Orange red doesn't always have to mean a blindingly bright hue. Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick in ‘Pumpkin’ still mixes orange and red tones, but it’s a more muted, brick-red shade that’ll be especially perfect in the fall and winter. The vegan and cruelty-free formula promises to be touch-proof and kiss-proof, so you know it won't smudge or fade over time. Fair warning, you will need a waterproof makeup remover (a cleansing oil or micellar water should also do the job) to wash off every last trace of color.

7. Best Matte Orange-Red Lip Crayon

A matte lipstick that feels creamy even hours after applying it is hard to come by, but Lady Gaga's Haus of Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon achieves the seemingly impossible (probably because of the hyaluronic acid in the formula). ‘Fire Me’ is a warm orange-red that's especially flattering on olive and darker skin tones, and it can be worn on its own or on top of the brand's RIP Lip Liner in any of the red or orange-brown shades. The retractable crayon has a pointed tip for precise application, whether at home or on the go.

8. Most Versatile Orange-Red Lipstick

Customize your finish with this dual-sided liquid lipstick from Kiko Milano. One side features the true orange-red base color, which dries to a long-lasting matte finish that remains comfortable on lips thanks to film-like polymers in the formula. If you want to add shine, the opposite side of the liquid lipstick houses a clear gloss that softens the intensity of the base color. As for the shade, it’s quite literally called ‘Orange Red,’ so you’re getting exactly what you’ve been looking for.