For those with oily skin, taking the time to expertly apply concealer, only to have it turn shiny or disappear completely a few hours later, is an all-too-common struggle. But as long as you’re armed with the right concealer (mainly, one that’s oil-free and long-lasting) and a few expert tips, it can easily be avoided. The best oil-free concealers are easy enough to spot, as they'll often denote that they're free of oil right on the label. Your ideal concealer will depend on how sheer or heavy you want your coverage to be, and whether or not you're looking for other, skin care-related benefits (such as a concealer that’s hydrating or made with antioxidant-rich ingredients). You’ll also want to look for a concealer that’s noncomedogenic, which generally denotes that a product is made without ingredients that can contribute to clogged pores and breakouts.

Switching to oil-free products can only do so much, so in order to ensure your makeup really holds up, you'll want to revisit your application technique (which includes how you prep your skin). Before you apply your makeup, you can help reduce oil and shine right out of the gate by using a mattifying primer. Tap your concealer into place with your finger or a brush, then — in the case of the under-eye area — use a loose setting powder to lock everything in (you can also try “baking” your makeup for even more flawless results). As long as you follow these steps, your oil-free concealer should stay in place all day long.

And now, to find your perfect concealer match, just keep scrolling.

1. Best Full Coverage Oil-Free Concealer

Whether you're trying to brighten your under-eye area or camouflage a blemish, NYX’s Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer gives you full-coverage results wherever you put it. The cruelty-free and vegan concealer dries down to a matte finish and stays in place for up to 24 hours, thanks to its waterproof and transfer-proof formula. It can also be used for contouring your skin — just be sure to work quickly, since once it dries, it’s not going anywhere.

If you're looking for more shine-minimizing products, the concealer is part of NYX's Can't Stop Won't Stop collection, which also includes a matte-finish foundation and oil-absorbing setting powder.

Available shades: 24

2. Best Natural Coverage Oil-Free Concealer

A fan favorite with over 25,000 five-star Amazon ratings, Maybelline’s Fit Me! Concealer offers slightly more natural — i.e., lighter — coverage than NYX’s concealer. The creamy, noncomedogenic formula is made without pore-clogging ingredients like waxes and oils, though it is made with skin-soothing chamomile. In other words: Your skin will still look like skin, and it won’t feel at all suffocated underneath this lightweight concealer.

Available shades: 12

3. Best Oil-Free Concealer With Skin Care Benefits

While this medium-coverage concealer can certainly be used to conceal redness and blemishes, the de-puffing ingredient caffeine makes it ideal for giving your under-eye area an energizing boost. Revlon's PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer is also made with antioxidant-rich ingredients like green tea extract and niacinamide to provide added protection against pollutants and blue light. Free of both fragrance and oil, it’s a great, affordable pick for all skin types.

Available shades: 18

4. Best Drugstore Oil-Free Concealer & Foundation Hybrid

If you're all about multitasking products, you'll be happy to know that you can condense your foundation and concealer into one step. Milani’s Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation And Concealer is a long-wearing formula that's oil-free, waterproof, and sweat-proof. Because it provides the full coverage of a concealer, a thin layer is all you need to even out your complexion (though you can certainly layer on more product in the areas that might need it). Despite its full coverage and matte finish, this cruelty-free concealer still feels lightweight and comfortable on skin.

Available shades: 40

5. Best Prestige Oil-Free Concealer & Foundation Hybrid

Stila’s Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer is a two-in-one product with a liquid foundation in the main bottle and a creamy concealer in the cap. Both formulas are designed with oily skin types in mind and offer lightweight, buildable coverage that's oil-free, water-resistant, and sets to a matte finish. The foundation also includes the brand's own Youth Revival Bio-Mineral Complex, which comprises 15 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant-rich ingredients to improve your skin's texture and tone.