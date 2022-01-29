If your current concealer just isn’t cutting it, you’ve come to the right place, because ahead, you’ll find five of the best full-coverage concealers, which all boast creamy formulas that dry down to a smooth, budge-proof finish — no caking or flaking, as long as you prep your under-eye area properly. The ideal shade for you will depend on where, and how, you’re applying it: When you're using concealer under your eyes, choose something that's a shade lighter than your foundation (or ever so slightly lighter than your natural skin tone, if you’re not using foundation, as this will provide a subtle brightening effect). For covering unwanted blemishes or hyperpigmentation, you can opt for a concealer that closely matches your skin tone or foundation shade.

How you apply your concealer is largely preferential — you can use the applicator wand, a blending brush, a Beautyblender, or even your fingertips. Much more important is how you prep your skin (specifically the under-eye area). Concealer — especially of the full-coverage variety — will always look (and feel) best on freshly moisturized skin, so be sure to use a hydrating serum and moisturizer before going in with your concealer. Then, to prevent your concealer from getting cakey throughout the day, you can gently blot the excess product off with a tissue before setting your concealer with a light dusting of loose translucent powder.

With those tips in mind, keep scrolling to find your perfect full-coverage concealer match.

1. A Fan-Favorite Concealer For Less Than $10

The most popular full-coverage concealer on Amazon also happens to be one of the least expensive. NYX’s Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer is a creamy, full-coverage concealer with a matte finish, and according to the brand, the waterproof formula lasts for up to 24 hours. Dubbed the "contour concealer" for a reason, the brand notes that you can use multiple shades of this product to conceal, contour, and highlight (generally, two shades lighter than your skin tone for highlighter and two shades darker than your skin tone for contour).

Available shades: 24

According to one Amazon reviewer: “The best drug store concealer out there. No creasing, full coverage, lots of product in the bottle. I love this stuff.”

2. A Waterproof Concealer That’s Long-Lasting & Nourishing

Evening out your under-eye area is probably the most common use for concealer, but you may have noticed that the delicate skin there tends to dry out faster (that's because the skin under your eyes is thinner, FYI). While it’s obviously important to prep your skin with hydrating products, you can also look for a concealer that’s made with moisturizing ingredients, like Dermablend's Full Coverage Concealer. It contains humectants and emollients like glycerin and sunflower seed oil to promote smoother, more moisturized skin wherever you apply it, which also contribute to its smooth feel and easy glide. Like the concealer above, this one is waterproof and boasts a purported wear time of up to 24 hours.

Available shades: 16

According to one Amazon reviewer: “This concealer is definitely full coverage and I LOVE that. It effortlessly covered all of my blemishes, and gave me a flawless matte finish. This product isn't drying at all. The finish was matte, but I felt hydrated all day. I love that my color is 73W but it doesn't have any red undertones! This is a fantastic concealer and I would recommend this to everyone.”

3. A Moisturizing Concealer That’s Rich In Good-For-Skin Nutrients

For something that's still moisturizing and long-lasting, but a little less intense than a waterproof formula, try this Dose Of Colors concealer. It’s loaded with good-for-skin ingredients like nourishing shea butter and sunflower seed oil, which are rich in fatty acids, and the antioxidant vitamin E to help protect your skin from environmental aggressors. Because of this, it has a luscious, creamy feel, and though it dries down matte, it won’t leave your skin looking (or feeling) dry.

Available shades: 28

According to one Amazon reviewer: “I've tried a lot of concealers but this is hands down the best. It blends seamlessly and doesn't crease at all. It also doesn't dry out the skin which is very important as other concealers will do that.”

4. A Concealer/Foundation Hybrid That This Writer Swears By

This might be labeled as a "foundation stick," but its small, triangular shape makes it perfect for swiping directly under your eyes or stamping over a blemish. The waterproof formula is creamy upon application and blends as smoothly into your skin as a liquid, whether you apply it with your fingers, a brush, or a Beautyblender. While it's the biggest splurge on the list, a little goes a long way, and even with daily use, it will last you all year (at least it does for me when used as a daily concealer). In case you need further convincing of how good this is, I've kept one of these in my handbag at all times since the product launched back in 2016.

Available shades: 29

According to one Amazon reviewer: “I never get good sleep. But I always look like it when I use this. Not to mention it feels like coloring on your face with a crayon. 14/10”

5. A Liquid Concealer/Foundation Hybrid — At A Steal Of A Price

Another two-in-one foundation/concealer, this best-selling hybrid rings up at just $10 on Amazon and boasts over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings. This is a creamy liquid that can be dabbed onto smaller areas (like concealer) or worn all over your face (like foundation), where it leaves behind what the brand calls a “satin matte finish.” It delivers medium to full coverage — so in other words, it’s nice and buildable — and it’s oil-free, so it won’t make your skin look or feel greasy.

Available shades: 45

According to one Amazon reviewer: “Absolutely LOVE this concealer. It went on so smoothly and flawlessly. It’s definitely on the more full coverage side without being greasy or making you look “caked”. [...] It didn’t oxidize on my skin either which is great! And it lasted all day long without spreading or getting patchy.”