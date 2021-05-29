The 12 Best NYX Products The Cult-Favorite Brand Has To Offer — All Under $15

If you’re reading this, you’re probably seeking admission to the cult of NYX. Lucky for you, that’s not hard to do! Start with any of the best NYX products in the edit below, which includes a combination of brand classics, Amazon bestsellers, and personal holy-grail products. Every product rings in at under $20, but they truly perform as well as, or better than, their premium counterparts — and that combination of approachable price points and professional quality is precisely why NYX has become so cult-y since it launched in 1999. And another major draw: The brand is certified cruelty-free, and many of their products are vegan.

The products below essentially comprise a full makeup routine, with the exception of mascara and blush and/or bronzer — not because the brand doesn’t make excellent mascaras, blushes, and/or bronzers, but they’re (arguably) not quite as popular as their other products (popular, indeed: some of the entries on this list have garnered tens of thousands of Amazon ratings). In particular, the brand excels at base, brow, and lip products, thanks to their expensive-feeling textures, great staying power, and generous shade ranges. Shoppers often turn to NYX for less expensive alternatives to luxury beauty products, as well.

Scroll on to shop 12 of the best NYX products you can get on Amazon, from a luscious lip gloss that smells like sugar cookies, to the setting spray that’s earned over 40,000 perfect reviews on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 The Primer NYX Professional Makeup Pore Filler Blurring Primer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If minimizing the appearance of enlarged or congested pores is a priority for you — in addition to convincing your makeup to stick around all day, even through inclement conditions (rain, sweat, tears) — turn to the Pore Filler Blurring Primer. This is a holy-grail product for several Amazon reviewers, who alternately dub this a “miracle cream,” a “life-changing makeup product,” and the thing that “gave me my confidence back,” as one person wrote. This is effective enough to smooth over and blur any inconsistencies in your complexion, all without feeling thick or tacky on your skin. Rather, it feels silky-smooth to the touch, and helps your base makeup glide on like a dream. This oil-free, talc-free formula is gentle enough for reactive skin, too.

02 The Tinted Moisturizer NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most drugstore tinted moisturizer shade ranges are paltry, but with 12 shades and a good balance of light, medium, and dark shades, Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil is refreshing to see. Beyond that, this is beloved for its lightweight, blendable consistency and dewy finish, though it provides a surprisingly good amount of coverage — in fact, it can stand in as a lightweight foundation when paired with a concealer. Cucumber extract and aloe offer some refreshing hydration, though the formula also contains dimethicone to wick away excess oil — so it’s a beautiful choice for pretty much every skin type. Available shades: 12

03 The Concealer NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer is one of the best drugstore concealers you can get, period, in part because of its 24-shade range designed to suit virtually every skin tone and undertone. This is a matte, long-lasting concealer with medium-to-full coverage, but it sets to a smooth finish, with minimal caking or feathering. If you prefer lighter coverage with a radiant finish and a more hydrating feel, however, consider the brand's HD Photogenic Concealer. It’s not quite as classic as Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, but it’s actually earned more ratings on Amazon, and it’s available in three color-correcting colors — lavender, green, and yellow — in addition to standard shades. Available shades: 23

04 The Brow Pencil NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Sometimes cited as a more affordable alternative to Anastasia Brow Wiz, this Micro Brow Pencil boasts an ultra-precise point and a creamy-yet-waxy consistency, which makes it easy to draw on individual, realistic-looking brow hairs that stay in place. Meanwhile, the stiff spoolie at the other end is ideal for brushing out your work. “The pencil is so fine that it literally draws on like a pencil to where I can outline exactly how I would like my brows to be shaped and simply fill them in with powder after,” one reviewer raved. “I highly, highly recommend this product to anyone trying to get a crisp, clean brow shape.” Available shades: 7

05 The Tinted Brow Gel NYX Professional Makeup Tinted Brow Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon Another brilliant brow product, the Tinted Brow Mascara can be used on its own to quickly tint, set, fluff, and fill in your brows; or you can brush it over a brow pencil to lock the pigment in place and intensify the tint. The result is fairly natural-looking, though — never drawn or caked on — and it leaves your brows feeling soft, not hard and waxy. But if you’re in the market for a clear brow gel to set your brows, without adding any color, NYX also makes a great one. Available shades: 5

06 The Eyeshadow Palette NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette Amazon $11 See On Amazon “10/10 my favorite palette I own,” one Amazon shopper wrote of the Ultimate Shadow Palette, a one-and-done palette filled with 16 shades in a mix of matte, shimmery, and glittery finishes. They essentially check all the boxes of a good powder eyeshadow: They’re creamy, blendable, have great staying power, and they’re prone to little to no fallout. The version pictured above contains warm neutrals — a gorgeous mix of warm browns, taupes, camels, and berry tones — but it’s available in six other colorways as well, including the fan-favorite Brights palette. Available shades: 7

07 The Liquid Eyeliner NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner Amazon $7 See On Amazon With over 27,000 five-star ratings, Epic Ink Liner is one of the most popular liquid liners on Amazon (and maybe anywhere, ever). It’s an ideal liquid eyeliner for beginners and pros alike: The marker pen is easy to handle, and the pointy, stiff-ish nib allows for lots of control, especially when drawing on wings with crisp, sharp tips. The ultra-black pigment flows easily from the pen, too, so you don’t have to deal with skips. This one dries down to a matte finish; but if you prefer a glossy, wet-looking effect, consider NYX's Vinyl Liquid Liner — being aware that the long, skinny brush is a little more fiddly to work with than a marker. Available shades: 2

08 The Eyeliner Pencil NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil Amazon $4 See On Amazon This Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil is an eyeliner pencil first and foremost, but thanks to its chubby point and creamy, blendable formulation, it can multitask as a brow highlighter or eyeshadow. As an eyeliner, it works especially well for doing smudgy smokey eyes, since you have some playtime to blend out the pigment before it sets. There are plenty of shades to choose from here, including neutrals that can work as highlighters; bold hues like electric blue and metallic baby pink; and standard offerings like matte black and rich brown. Available shades: 14

09 The Lip Pencil NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil Amazon $4 See On Amazon A holy grail among beauty Redditors, the Slim Lip Pencil is made with a blend of shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to give it a creamier texture and smoother application than you'd find with most other drugstore lip pencils. This one doesn’t budge, either: According to one Amazon shopper, it “lasts all day, even after eating and drinking several cups of coffee.” Heads up: Reviewers note that the Peekaboo Neutral shade pictured here, a pinky neutral hue, is an affordable alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Pillow Talk liner/lipstick. Available shades: 16

10 The Liquid Lipstick NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Amazon $5 See On Amazon The Soft Matte Lip Cream is a personal holy-grail product, and one of the only matte liquid lipsticks I’ve ever worn that doesn’t make my lips feel (or look) tight and dry. That’s likely because of its unique formulation: The product applies as a cream with a plush, whipped consistency, but dries down to a totally matte finish that seals onto your lips. The texture is also lightweight enough to layer comfortably if you want to build up the color (the shades I’ve tried apply semi-sheer, but quickly intensify with a second layer). It wears beautifully, too — no cracks, feathers, or clumping in sight, and it stays that way for several hours. Available shades: 33

11 The Lip Gloss NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Amazon $4 See On Amazon With over 40,000 five-star Amazon ratings thus far, Butter Gloss is another of the brand’s most beloved products — and, for what it’s worth, another all-time favorite of mine. These glosses boast almost as much color payoff as a lipstick, but they deliver a lacquered, glitter-free shine that makes your lips look so juicy — and, as the name says, the consistency feels buttery-smooth, not tacky. They last much longer than most other glosses, too, thanks to that concentrated color and thicker, richer texture. Plus it tastes and smells like dessert, which my fellow sweet tooths will appreciate. Available shades: 28