By now, it should be common knowledge that the term “natural” (in relation to makeup and personal care products) is both arbitrary and complex — the meaning not only varies from person to person, but even the various governmental and third-party agencies who regulate — or attempt to regulate — the term have a different definition. To me, it conveys products that are made by eco-conscious brands using organic, plant-derived ingredients, as is the case with the best natural blushes featured in this article. Not only do these blushes meet those criteria, but since they all contain nourishing oils and/or soothing minerals, they tend to feel more comfortable on dry, sensitive skin.

While there’s nothing wrong with having a preference for “clean” and “natural” makeup, it’s important to acknowledge that there’s no evidence that traditional makeup is “bad” for us by any means. Still, I fully support brands that are able to make elegantly formulated products using vegan and plant-derived ingredients, especially when they prioritize more sustainable sourcing and manufacturing practices. That’s what makes these gorgeous blushes worth spending a bit more money on — they’re not only a delight to use, but they come from brands whose values encompass both social and environmental responsibilities. And with that in mind, may I turn your attention to the best organic lipsticks and the best natural mascaras, too?

1. A Classic Powder Blush That Won’t Break The Bank

Pros:

Affordable

Classic powder formula

Cons:

Requires a brush

Though this blush doesn’t contain any organic ingredients, it is cruelty-free, vegan, made without common irritants (such as fragrance and talc), and comes from a brand that tries to use recycled materials in their packaging whenever possible. (Similarly, the compact that houses this blush is recyclable — all you have to do is rinse out the empty pan before chucking it into your recycling bin.) A quick scan of the INCI list will tell you that not all of the ingredients in here are naturally derived, in case that’s important to you, but if you’re on a budget, P/Y/T is a brand that you can feel pretty good about supporting.

Vegan? yes

Cruelty-free? yes

Available shades: 6

2. A Pot Of Carrot-Based Color For Your Cheeks, Lips, & Lids

Pros:

Rich in nutrients

Suitable for lips, cheeks, and lids

Cons:

Pricey

Ere Perez is an independent Australian brand that uses plant-derived ingredients to create elegant, high-quality cosmetics that fuse makeup with skin care. The brand’s “Natural Carrot Color Pot” is a perfect example of that, as the creamy balm — which is rich in antioxidants (derived from ingredients like carrots) and nourishing oils — pampers your skin as it gives your cheeks a dewy, natural-looking flush.

This blush is made entirely of naturally derived ingredients (including jojoba oil, cocoa butter, avocado oil, and the aforementioned carrot oil), and can also be used on your lips, or even dabbed along your eye crease. As a bonus, it comes in 100% plastic-free packaging.

Vegan? yes

Cruelty-free? yes

Available shades: 6

3. A Loose Mineral Blush That Comes In 14 Pretty Shades

Pros:

Classic powder formula

Suitable for oily skin

Cons:

Requires a brush

If you prefer a loose powder blush, may I suggest this one? It’s made by Alima Pure, an Oregon-based, woman-founded company who are not only a certified B-corporation, but are also members of 1% For The Planet and participants of the Green Source Renewable Power Program. (Additionally, they’ve been carbon-neutral for over a decade and have committed to planting a million trees by 2025. Impressive.)

This talc-free, mineral-based blush is offered in two finishes: Luminous Shimmer or Satin Matte. Take your pick among 14 pretty shades, from shimmering rose to matte peach.

Vegan? yes

Cruelty-free? yes

Available shades: 14

4. A Creamy Makeup Stick That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon

Pros:

Travel friendly

Contains organic ingredients

Suitable for lips, cheeks, and lids

Cons:

This popular makeup stick can be used as blush, lip color, or even eyeshadow. Sold in eight bright and neutral shades, it’s a creamy formula that’s rich in nourishing ingredients like organic argan oil, coconut oil, and shea butter. (A blend of minerals and plant-derived pigments give this blush its vivid color.) Aside from the minerals, everything in here comes from plants.

HAN is a cruelty-free brand, and they use (mostly) recycled materials to create the packaging for their products. The majority of their products — this blush stick included — are vegan, too.

Vegan? yes

Cruelty-free? yes

Available shades: 8

5. A Lip & Cheek Color With A Fluid, Creamy Feel

Pros:

Suitable for lips, cheeks, and lids

Creamy; easy to blend

Cons:

Pricey

This fluid cream blush can also be used as a matte lip color; a little goes a long way, and it can be built up (or diffused down) to reach your your desired intensity. Housed in a mess-free tube with an airtight metal applicator, the vegan formula is packed with moisturizing oils (like jojoba and coconut) that work to nourish and hydrate your skin.

ILIA is an eco-conscious luxury brand that’s a part of One Tree Planted and 1% For The Planet. Moreover, they work with Pact Collective to recycle customers’ mailed-in empties (you can send them up to 10 bottles, even from other brands, per month). Last but not least, they’re Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, as any “natural” beauty brand should be.

Vegan? yes

Cruelty-free? yes

Available shades: 6

6. A Splurge-Worthy Cream Blush Made With Farm-Fresh Ingredients

Pros:

Rich in nutrients

Suitable for lips, cheeks, and lids

Hydrating

Cons:

Pricey

If there’s one “clean” beauty brand worth splurging on, it’s Tata Harper. Many of the brand’s ingredients are grown on their own Vermont farm (where all of their products are made), but if the brand can’t grow it themselves, they find the highest quality vendors from around the world and source it from there. Tata Harper doesn’t outsource any of their processes; everything is done right at their Vermont HQ in the most sustainable fashion possible.

The brand’s Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush is housed in the brand’s signature green and gold glass packaging — they almost never use plastic, unless it absolutely can’t be avoided. As for the formula itself, it’s a sheer, buildable cream that’s rich in good-for-skin nutrients, all derived from botanicals like rosehip, plum, and cacay oils (rich in vitamins C, E, and F, respectively). Choose from six pretty shades, listed below.

Vegan? yes

Cruelty-free? yes

About the author:

Adeline Duff is an editor at Bustle Digital group and has been writing about beauty and wellness since 2014. She’s written dozens of articles — and interviewed dozens of experts, including Tata Harper herself — on green beauty over the course of her career, and is always happy to help her readers debunk the latest “clean” beauty-related myths.