Truly organic skin care products are hard to find, and truly organic makeup is even harder. If you’re searching for the best organic lipsticks — as in, a lipstick that’s been certified organic by a governmental agency or trusted third-party organization — you’re not going to have much luck. But if you’re open to lipsticks that are made with mostly naturally derived and/or certified organic ingredients, then you’ve got options. (Remember: There’s a big difference between a product that’s certified organic in its entirety and a product that contains some organic ingredients. The latter is a lot more common.)

With that in mind, every lipstick featured in this article is made (mostly) with ingredients that come from natural sources, like plant-derived oils, butters, and waxes — many of which have been certified organic. All of them are cruelty-free, too, assuming that that’s an equally important concern of yours.

While there’s nothing wrong with “regular” lipsticks, if you prefer to buy beauty or personal care products that are organic, the seven lipsticks ahead (and the one odd lip gloss) come as close as possible.

Editor’s note: Interested in overhauling your beauty cabinet? Then be sure to check out this guide to the best organic skin care products.

1. Editor’s Pick

Ritual de Fille is one of my favorite “natural” makeup brands around. (Notice how I put the word natural in quotes? As most of us know by now, the term is extremely ambiguous.) Putting the particulars aside, this is an amazing, intensely pigmented lipstick that coats your lips in a wash of bold color with a semi-matte finish. The plant-based formula is absolutely loaded with moisturizing ingredients, including jojoba and castor seed oils, soy derived tocopherol (vitamin E), and beeswax (so note that while this lipstick is cruelty-free, it’s not vegan). I’m particularly partial to Ritual de Fille’s intense, dramatic color offerings and mystical-inspired ethos, which is reflected in their cosmic-themed packaging. Hot tip: The brand’s Enchanted lipsticks, which are a bit sheerer, are also worth checking out.

Available shades: 7

2. Best Certified Organic Lipstick

This is the only lipstick on this list that’s certified organic — and it’s also one of the only certified organic lipsticks in general. Handmade in Australia, where they received certified organic status by COSMOS, these lipsticks are packed with nutrients that are good for your lips, like vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids, courtesy of plant-derived extracts, butters, and oils. And when Nūdus says handmade, they mean it: Unlike most cosmetics that are made in factories using machinery, these lipsticks are made in small batches using old-school techniques, which includes mixing them by hand. Thanks to Amazon, you can now get your hands on this niche Australian brand Stateside — it’s almost impossible to find it anywhere else.

Available shades: 15

3. Best Lipstick Under $20

W3LL People makes their lipsticks using a blend of minerals, plant-derived butters and oils, and waxes, including beeswax, carnauba, and candelilla wax. The result is a lightweight, moisturizing lipstick with a satin finish that feels comfortable on dry lips. At just $17, it’s the most affordable (traditional) lipstick on this list, not counting the liquid lipstick just below.

Available shades: 8

4. Best Liquid Lipstick

If you prefer a liquid formula, Honest Beauty’s liquid lipstick is as close to an organic liquid lipstick as you’ll find. The has a “shine-to-matte” finish, as the brand puts it, so while it’s not glossy, it also doesn’t look flat and dry. Unlike most liquid lipsticks that tend to dry your lips out, this one is formulated with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil to keep your lips feeling moisturized. The beeswax in the formula is synthetic, so it’s both cruelty-free and vegan.

Available shades: 7

5. Best Set Of Mini Lipsticks

For $35, you can get five mini tubes of RMS Beauty’s Wild With Desire lipsticks, each in a different, neutral color (most of the shades fall into the pink, nude, or brown-pink categories). Formulated with hydrating, plant-based ingredients — several of which are certified organic — these lipsticks are rich in antioxidants and leave behind a satin finish. Store one of these tiny tubes everywhere so you’ll never be without lipstick again, like in your purse, your desk, and your go-to coat pocket.

Bonus: Best Lip Gloss

If you love to layer a gloss on top of your lipstick, pick up one (or two) of these INIKA Lip Glazes, which are both vegan and cruelty-free. They’re made with just a handful of ingredients, including certified-organic shea butter, orange essential oil (which gives the formula a subtle, citrusy scent) and rosehip, jojoba, and castor seed oils. These silky, shimmery glosses look beautiful both worn on their own or with other products, like the brand’s certified-organic lip liners.

Available shades: 10

Here Are Some Other, Great Lipsticks You May Love:

Ere Perez Olive Oil Lipstick

As the name suggests, these Ere Perez lipsticks are made with moisturizing olive oil — as well as castor seed oil and cacao seed butter — to keep your lips comfortable and flake-free. Like all of the Australian brand’s products, these lipsticks are vegan, cruelty-free, and almost entirely derived from natural sources.

Available shades: 12

VAPOUR High Voltage Lipstick

If you can’t find the perfect color among any of the aforementioned lipsticks, take a look at VAPOUR’s 12-shade range. Sold in both matte and satin finishes, these lipsticks are made with minerals, plant-derived oils (including organic jojoba oil), and waxes to contribute to their smooth, moisturizing feel. These also work beautifully on your cheeks in lieu of brush, according to the brand.