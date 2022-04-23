When you’re doing an at-home dip powder manicure, DIY tips are a great way to add length and shape — but if you’re using the wrong type, they can be more of a hassle than they’re worth. The best nail tips for dip powder are the best nail tips for any kind of manicure: They’ll be durable and long-lasting, they’ll come in various sizes to fit each finger, and they’ll be the right length, shape, and color for your needs and style.

While “acrylic nails” is the common blanket phrase used to refer to fake nail tips, most top-selling brands on Amazon are now made from ABS plastic, which is both strong yet lightweight and can be trimmed and filed as needed. That said, the tips themselves are only half of the equation; a great nail glue is necessary to achieve a long-lasting manicure, and most tip kits don’t come with one. As a result, be sure to double-check what’s included and pick up a bottle of nail adhesive if needed (to make this easy, I’ve included a tried-and-true glue at the bottom of this list).

All of the nail tips below have at least 1,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who have found them sturdy and easy to apply, not to mention a huge money-saver at the salon. However, the shapes, colors, and lengths differ, so you can find a set that’ll give you your desired nail style at home.

(A note about length when using a dip-powder kit in particular: Longer tips may not allow you to fully dip your nail into the powder jar. If you like your nails especially long, you might consider putting some powder into the lid and pouring it over your nail while your finger is positioned above the jar.)

1. The Overall Best Nail Tips For Dip Powder

With more than 25,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars, these nail tips are easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. They’re made from a plastic that’s durable enough to last up to four weeks, yet can be trimmed and filed. They’re also designed to adhere well to polish, including powder, and they come in all different colors and shapes (coffin, square, and stiletto) so you can achieve your desired look. Whichever shape you choose, you get 10 different sizes for various fingers in a clear organizer case — all for less than $10.

Includes: 500 tips (in 10 different sizes), clear case

Available shapes/colors: long coffin/clear, long coffin/natural, short coffin/clear, short coffin/natural, stiletto/clear, stiletto/natural, square/clear

One reviewer wrote: “They are the best!!! Such an amazing purchase. I’m super happy I got them. They fit really nicely and they’re super durable. I use them with dip powder and they work great. I will be purchasing again!”

2. The Best Budget Nail Tips

For about the price of a coffee, you get 500 false coffin nail tips in a clear case. They can still be clipped and filed — plus, despite the budget-friendly price, reviewers report that they hold color well without streaking, separating, or chipping. (The biggest complaint is that they’re thinner than some other brands, which may be a benefit for some, but if you’re looking for thick tips, skip this one.)

Includes: 500 tips (in 10 different sizes), clear case

Available shapes/colors: coffin/clear, coffin/colorful, coffin/white, coffin/natural, coffin/clear and natural

One reviewer wrote: “These were really easy to apply! I did have a tip or two bend in an awkward shape, but for the price I can't complain! I like to cut tips down because I work with my hands a lot. [...] As a beginner doing my own dip powder nails, these served me well!”

3. The Best Short, Square Tips For French Manicures

Maybe you prefer your nails short, or maybe you’re going for that classic French manicure look. Either way, these shorter tips help you elongate your nails just a bit without having to waste during the trimming process. The durable material is designed to last up to three weeks, and even though they only cover half of your actual nail, they still hold color well and look natural when painted. Last but definitely not least, this set comes with an organizer case and nail glue.

Includes: 100 tips (in 10 different sizes), clear case, nail glue

Available shapes/colors: square/clear, square/clear and natural, square/clear and natural with white flowers, square/clear with glue, square/natural, square/white, round/clear with handle

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE these! I use them for all my manicures now! I never have to shape them or worry about the length of my nails. They are super durable, and when I use them with my dip powder, they haven't broken off like other full coverage tips I've used. Had them on over a week, no problem.”

4. The Best Rounded Tips (Oval & Almond)

Technically, you could file down the edges of any tip — but if you’re looking for pre-rounded nails, these oval tips make the whole process much easier. Since they’re made from high-quality plastic, they're strong and easy to apply, clip, and file. The brand also makes almond shapes, as well as stiletto, square, and coffin (though these don’t have quite as many reviews as some others).

Includes: 500 tips (in 10 different sizes), clear case

Available shapes/colors: oval/clear, oval/natural, almond/clear, almond/natural, stiletto/clear, stiletto/natural, square/clear, square/natural, coffin/clear, coffin/natural, long square/clear, long square/natural, rounded square/clear, half rounded square/clear

One reviewer wrote: “Strong and sturdy. I use them with my dipping powders and they hold up very well, sometimes lasting longer than 3 weeks! I will be buying again, but a supply this large will keep me going for a while.”

5. An Affordable All-In-One False Tips Kit

If you’re new to the DIY acrylic nails process, you probably need more than just the false tips. That’s where this all-in-one fake nails kit comes in. Yes, you get 500 tips in 10 different sizes and in an organizer case — but you also get a file and four bottles of nail glue. Since the tips themselves are made from plastic, they’re durable and customizable. And the quick-bonding glue it comes with is designed to last for up to 30 days.

Includes: 500 tips (in 10 different sizes), clear case, nail file, 4 bottles of nail glue

Available shapes/colors: coffin/clear with file and glue, coffin/natural with file and glue, long ballerina/clear with file and glue, long ballerina/natural with file and glue, square/clear with file and glue, square/natural with file and glue

One reviewer wrote: “It was my first time putting tips and doing dip powder by myself. It's been TWO WEEKS and my tips are still perfect! Amazing durability and sturdiness. I used the glue that came with it! I really recommend this for beginners!”

6. This Fan-Favorite Set With A UV Light

The tips themselves are made from sturdy, long-lasting plastic that can be trimmed and filed, but the real selling point of this Beetles nail tips kit is the gel glue that cures using the included UV light. The brand claims your nails will then last for 21 days or more — and according to multiple reviewers, that claim is accurate. In addition to the tips, glue, and UV lamp, you also get a file and a clipper. With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, it’s a clear winner with shoppers, too.

Includes: 240 tips (in 10 different sizes), gel glue, mini UV nail lamp, clipper, file

Available shapes/colors: coffin/clear with glue, lamp, clipper, and file

One reviewer wrote: “I am a professional Nail Tech and I use these on myself, and my clients. Mine always last 2-3 weeks sometimes 4 just depending on how much water exposure. Have to shape it a bit into my style because I personally prefer almond, but most of my clients like coffin. Highly RECOMMEND!”

Also Great: This Best-Selling False Nail Glue

If you don’t already have nail glue for your tips or could just use a fresh bottle, this NYK1 Nailbond adhesive has earned itself more than 35,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.3 stars. No wonder it’s a best-seller on Amazon. The formula is water-resistant, and the precision applicator automatically fills the nail to create what one reviewer called the “strongest adhesion” they’ve “ever used.” Multiple buyers report that their nails lasted for a few weeks. Plus, this glue can be used with all kinds of tips.

One reviewer wrote: “I [did] my nails as normal with dip powder. My nails have been on 16 days! Compared to other nail glues this is by far the best. Worth the money you won't regret buying this nail glue.”