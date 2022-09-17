Contrary to popular belief, you can't actually shrink your pores. But if you feel like your pores are more noticeable than usual, you may be right — and it's also totally preventable with the right skin care products. "Large pores are essentially due to clogged pores by sebum," dermatologist Sheila Farhang tells Elite Daily. When shopping for the best moisturizers for large pores, "it's imperative to look for a noncomedogenic and lighter moisturizing lotion or cream,” she says, explaining that these can help balance the skin’s moisturizing barrier without further clogging your pores. That means sticking with moisturizers that are free of oil and other pore-clogging ingredients, which most commonly come in the forms of lightweight, water-based lotions and gel creams. "I would avoid super-thick, occlusive products, such as those that are petroleum or oil-based," Dr. Farhang advises.

The Expert

Dr. Sheila Farhang, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist, reconstructive skin cancer surgeon, and cosmetic surgeon based in Tucson, Arizona. She is the founder of Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics, a dermatologic practice with offices in Arizona and California.

How To Treat Large Pores, According To A Derm

"I think the real magic to decreasing pore size is using ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and retinols to help increase skin cell turnover and unclog pores," Dr. Farhang shares. "They don't actually shrink pores, but they work by decreasing all of the gunk in the pores, so they appear smaller." Just be aware that for some, these ingredients might be too drying, especially if the moisturizer doesn't contain enough hydrating ingredients. "If the skin is too dry, it could backfire and overproduce oils," Dr. Farhang cautions, noting that ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin are always good options when it comes to lightweight moisturizers.

Like most skin concerns, enlarged pores can be caused by any number of things, which means there might be some trial and error ahead (and FYI, unless you're using an Instagram filter, there's no such thing as having pore-less skin). "First, you want to figure out if there is anything in your skin care or makeup routine that is causing you to have large pores, and switch them out for noncomedogenic products," Dr. Farhang says, pointing out heavy foundations and oils as common culprits. "Then, you want to focus on adding some type of chemical exfoliant to help clean out the pores," she says of those AHAs and BHAs that were mentioned earlier. "Lastly, finding a light lotion to help balance the skin after you've stripped the natural oils is key." As for your makeup, Dr. Farhang recommends introducing a primer into your routine, and even switching out your foundation for a lightweight BB cream.

Shop The Best Moisturizers For Large Pores

In a hurry? Here are the best moisturizers for large pores:

1. The Expert’s Pick

"This is a super lightweight moisturizer that melts into water on contact," Dr. Farhang says of her go-to recommendation for those with oily and acne-prone skin. Bliss' Drench & Quench Moisturizer uses four types of hyaluronic acid, combining low and high molecular weights that work to hydrate deeper in the skin and at the surface level. You'll also find antioxidant-rich ingredients like chamomile flower extract, algae extract, and milk thistle seed oil in here, which help calm skin and offer protection against UVA and UVB damage.

Relevant Review: “This Bliss Drench & Quench moisturizer is fantastic [and] perfect for my combination skin. It’s not [too] thick and moisturizing that it clogs up my pores, and it’s not [too] light that it can’t handle my dry patches [...]”

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Chamomile Flower Extract, Algae Extract, Milk Thistle Seed Oil, Passion Fruit Seed Oil Size: 1.7 oz. Cruelty-Free: Yes

2. The Fan Favorite

If your skin is overproducing oil because it's actually too dry, you'll want something that delivers more moisture without contributing to clogging and further enlarging your pores. Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Gel-Cream uses hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated and smooth for up to 48 hours, but it's still a gel formula that feels lightweight and non-greasy. Suitable for use morning and night, the oil-free and noncomedogenic moisturizer wears especially well under makeup because it absorbs into skin instantly. It's also a firm favorite among Amazon shoppers, with more than 30,000 five-star ratings and a cult-like following IRL.

Relevant Review: “Large pores run in my family and since I turned 30 they just kept getting bigger. I also started having extremely oily skin. My face would be slick and shiny within a hour of washing. This is the only thing I've tried that visibly makes my pores smaller [...] As an added bonus, my skin is no longer oily. It has a balanced healthy glow all day long. The gel is very light and absorbs quickly. My skins feels soft and clean, not greasy. My skin hasn't looked this good since I was twenty. I love this so much that after trying it for two weeks I sent some to my mom, too.”

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid Size: 1.7 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

3. Best BHA Moisturizer For Large Pores

For a moisturizer that actually targets the debris clogging your pores that may be making them appear larger in the first place, you'll need an active exfoliating ingredient (or two). La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer uses salicylic acid and lipo-hydroxy acid (a derivative of salicylic acid) to exfoliate skin and help clear out congested pores. While the BHAs put in serious work, ingredients like silica and perlite create a matte effect by absorbing excess oil, and glycerin and thermal spring water keep skin soothed and hydrated.

Relevant Review: “Absolutely wonderful moisturizer! I have large pores in my T zone and around the nose, always struggling with sebum (oil) in that zone and have super dry skin on my cheeks, so, I was looking for the cream which can regulate the sebum and moisturize the cheeks skin. And I found one! Finally, after trying dozens of different creams - this is the PERFECT one for me!!! My pores reduced in size after just a few days of usage. Finally! [...]”

Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Lipo-Hydroxy Acid, Perlite, Silica, Glycerin, La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Size: 1.3 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

4. Best AHA Moisturizer For Large Pores

You can double down on unclogging your pores with this Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Exfoliating Moisturizer. Multiple AHAs like lactic acid, glycolic acid, and malic acid help to gently exfoliate the surface of the skin, while the BHA salicylic acid is able to work on a deeper level to get rid of trapped dirt, oil, and bacteria in the pores. Not only is this combination of chemical exfoliants effective at treating enlarged pores, but it's also helpful for evening out your skin's overall texture and tone. Despite its powerful exfoliating abilities, the moisturizer contains multiple ingredients to hydrate skin and protect its moisture barrier, including squalane, ceramides, and bisabolol.

Relevant Review: “Very happy with this pore-perfecting moisturizer from Dr. Dennis Gross. The moisturizer is packed with active ingredients, 7 alpha beta acids, that exfoliate the skin. This is wonderful for taking off dead skin cells and keeping your pores small and clean [...] Oily skin types will be happy that this product also has no oil and won't break them out, but the acids will help greatly with preventing breakouts and minimizing scarring and darks spots from previous acne. The texture of the cream is whipped and light with a lot of water that hydrates and makes it easy to apply [...]”

Key Ingredients: Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Malic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Squalane, Glycerin, Ceramides, Willow Bark Extract, Bisabolol, Ginger Root Extract, Jojoba Esters, Aloe Leaf Juice, Vitamin E, Cucumber Fruit Extract, Apple Fruit Extract, Melon Fruit Extract, Raspberry Fruit Extract Size: 1.7 oz. Cruelty-Free: Yes

5. Best Retinol Moisturizer For Large Pores

Like AHAs, retinol can leave your skin more sensitive to the sun, which is why it's always important to pair these ingredients with SPF. CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Day Cream comes complete with broad-spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, while encapsulated retinol gradually increases skin cell turnover to keep your pores from getting clogged. Because this is a moisturizer first and foremost, CeraVe uses squalane, hyaluronic acid, and three ceramides in here to keep skin hydrated and strong.

Relevant Review: “Keeps my skin feeling soft and protects me from the sun without clogging my pores. I have almost finished my first bottle and I'll be coming back for a second!”

Key Ingredients: Retinol, Glycerin, Squalane, Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid Size: 1.7 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

6. Best SPF Moisturizer For Large Pores

If you want broad-spectrum sun protection in your moisturizer, but without any powerful actives that can make your skin more sensitive and prone to dryness, there's this Paula's Choice Clear formula. Developed with oily and acne-prone skin types in mind, the lightweight moisturizer leaves a matte finish on skin. In addition to moisturizing glycerin and grape seed extract, the fragrance-free formula also includes plenty of soothing and antioxidant-rich ingredients, like chamomile flower and green tea leaf, to further protect your skin.

Relevant Review: "Love this moisturizer! It's really lightweight, plus SPF 30 and it doesn't clog my pores like other products I have tried for acne prone skin.”

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Silica, Chamomile Flower Extract, Grape Seed Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract, Oat Bran Extract, Goji Berry Extract, Pomegranate Extract, Black Elderberry Extract Size: 2 oz. Cruelty-Free: Yes

7. You May Also Like: This Best-Selling Gel Cream From A Luxe K-Beauty Brand

Because oil-free gel creams are key when it comes to keeping oily and acne-prone skin types balanced, here's one last tried-and-true option to consider. Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb gives skin a hit of cooling hydration that feels lightweight even though it's loaded with moisturizing heavy hitters like glycerin, squalane, shea butter, and panthenol. You also get plenty of antioxidant protection and soothing benefits thanks to plant extracts from calendula, oat kernel, lady's mantle, and nettle leaf.

Relevant Review: “[...] I like that in the morning, Aqua Bomb helps my makeup glide on like a primer. In the evening, it hydrates my skin while I sleep for smoother skin tone. With time, I've noticed my skin is less oily and my pore size is minimal. I think this product is as good as my go-to natural gel moisturizer, if not actually better. I tend to prefer Belif since I've started using it. The citrus scent with the refreshing gel is my favorite part about this product [...] The moisturizer also helps my skincare from drying out my face. As we all know, dry skin leads to blemishes.”

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Lady's Mantle Leaf Extract, Horsetail Extract, Chickweed Extract, Nettle Leaf Extract, Oat Kernel Extract, Calendula Flower Extract, Raspberry Leaf Extract, Squalane, Ceramide, Panthenol, Shea Butter Size: 1.6 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

