Beta-hydroxy acids, aka BHAs, are beloved for their ability to exfoliate skin and clear out clogged pores, making them an especially popular choice among people with oily, acne-prone skin. BHAs can be found in lots of skin care products — most notably cleansers — but some, of course, are better than others. Board-certified dermatologist (and Vichy brand expert) Dr. Erin Gilbert tells Elite Daily that the best BHA cleansers feature elegant formulas that provide multiple benefits for a range of skin types. She says to look for cleansers that allow the BHA in question (most commonly salicylic acid) to shine, so steer clear of formulas that contain other ingredients that can be hard on your skin, like other strong acids or stripping soaps.

Depending on the cleanser that you're using, Dr. Gilbert says combining AHA products with BHAs is not only "a bit redundant," but it may even cause irritation. "You have to know the concentrations of the acids and what their intended use is before doubling up on them," she explains. As far as other topical medications, if you're dealing with acne and your skin responds well to benzoyl peroxide spot treatments, you can carefully pair yours with your BHA cleanser, but go easy at first. "The irritation [from benzoyl peroxide] can take you by surprise if you are too liberal with it," she says.

For an easy way to incorporate BHAs into your skin care routine, pick up any of the best salicylic acid cleansers featured ahead.

1. Expert’s Pick Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Treatment Face Wash $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Dr. Gilbert says, “There are specific BHA products that are made for all skin types. One of my favorites is Vichy’s Normaderm PhytoAction Daily Deep Cleansing Gel. It has been tested by dermatologists to be suitable for all skin types. After using it your skin feels clean and fresh, but never tight or overly dry. It contains 0.5% salicylic acid, which gently fights acne, and also contains Vichy volcanic water, which is rich in 15 different minerals [that] fight against 'exposome aggressors' — external factors like pollution and UV [rays] — and it also strengthens your skin barrier. I also like the light, clean fragrance, and the fact that you get results without irritation or dryness.”

3. Another Excellent Unscented Cleanser With BHAs Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's another great, fragrance-free, salicylic acid cleanser to consider. Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser contains 0.5% salicylic acid, so it's a more mild choice than the Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser, and it's infused with soothing arginine, a type of amino acid, and moisturizing glycerin as well. This is a particularly popular cleanser among people dealing with blackheads and redness, and it has over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

4. Best BHA Scrub First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Though Dr. Gilbert is cautious about combining AHAs and BHAs, this body scrub takes a super-mild BHA (willow bark extract, which is a natural source of salicylic acid) and combines it with the AHAs lactic and glycolic acids. Together, these ingredients are ideal for clearing up body acne, keratosis pilaris, and generally rough, bumpy skin. In addition to the acids, there are tiny pumice buffing beads in here, so your skin gets a dose of both physical and chemical exfoliation. To prevent irritation, though, this scrub is balanced out by lots of moisturizing and skin-soothing ingredients, like oatmeal, licorice root, glycerin, and vitamin E. It's also free of gluten, fragrance, parabens, and sulfates, and its vegan and cruelty-free as well.