When considering attributes like volume, length, and curl, finding a mascara that meets your needs can take a lot of trial and error before arriving at your perfect formula. Add in the requirement of a mascara that will complement your red hair, and things get even more difficult. To make things easier, Elite Daily consulted professional makeup artist Ashley Rebecca, who says that the best mascaras for redheads have brown, plum, or navy pigments mascara instead of black.

The Expert

Ashley Rebecca is a New York City-based makeup artist whose celebrity clients have included Jamie Alexander and Jared Leto. Rebecca frequently does the makeup for editorial shoots, advertising campaigns, and television shows, and is also a regular contributor to Byrdie.

What To Consider When Shopping For Redhead-Friendly Mascara

According to Rebecca, when choosing a mascara that works well for redheads, “it’s not really a matter of staying away from any color; it’s more about what color would complement them best since every redhead is different. Since black is the boldest color choice, it’s ok to avoid that if it looks too severe when applied.” You can, of course, opt for a black formula if you’re a redhead with dark lashes and brows, or if you simply like the way it looks. (It’s also handy to keep a black mascara on hand for when you do your next smoky eye.)

However, as Rebecca notes, “[many] redheads tend to be fair and sometimes have blonde eyelashes,” so if you do find that black mascara looks too strong against your complexion, Rebecca recommends trying a blue or plum mascara instead. And those with auburn hair can’t go wrong with a brown mascara.

Rather than your hair color, you can also take your eye color into consideration. For example, makeup artist Mia Jones told Elite Daily that blackened-brown, purple, and Burgundy mascaras complement brown eyes beautifully.

Shop The Best Mascaras For Redheads

If you can’t wait to grab a mascara that’s good for you, shop the best mascaras for blackheads:

1. The Best Affordable Mascara For Redheads

If you’re on the hunt for a great volumizing and lengthening mascara for under $10, consider adding Maybelline’s Total Temptation Mascara to your cart. It comes in a brown color that’s soft enough for redheads with light lashes, though if you prefer a traditional black mascara, it comes in multiple black (and brownish-black) shades, too. Application and removal are a breeze with the washable formula — it has a whipped texture that combs through lash hairs while separating them and adding density, but can be easily washed off with just warm water.

Available Shades: Washable Blackest Black, Washable Deep Cocoa, Waterproof Brownish Black, Waterproof Very Black

2. The Best Colorful Mascara For Redheads

L’Oreal’s cult-classic Voluminous Original Mascara comes in several colorful shades that would look amazing on redheads, like Burgundy and green. Many other, colorful mascaras on the market have gel-like textures that create a spidery look, but even the brighter versions of this iconic mascara retain its same, non-clumpy consistency and lengthening abilities. This pro-favorite mascara adds tons of volume, and can be layered on to be built up to your desired intensity. Like the Maybelline mascara above, this is another budget-friendly option that’ll set you back less than $10.

Available Shades: Washable Black, Washable Black Brown, Washable Blackest Black, Washable Carbon Black, Washable Cobalt Blue, Washable Deep Burgundy, Washable Deep Green, Washable Deep Violet, Waterproof Black, Waterproof Black Brown

3. The Best Tubing Mascara For Redheads

Blinc’s tubing mascara is different from a traditional mascara in that it uses film-forming polymers that bind to one another, creating “tubes” around each individual lash that are water-resistant, flake-proof, and smudge-proof. Additionally, since the tubes wrap around each lash hair instead of depositing pigment onto them, this mascara is less prone to flaking. Instead, the Amplify Tubing Mascara creates a wispy look thanks to its oversized, cone-shaped wand. If you want to intensify your lashes for your busy days but don’t need a full-on waterproof formula, you can rely on the fact that this mascara won’t bleed or budge until you slide the tubes off with some water and light pressure at the end of the day. If you have a fairer complexion, go with the dark brown shade for a less-intense alternative to black, though note that this mascara does come in a classic, suits-everyone shade of black, too.

Available Shades: Dark Brown, Black

4. The Best Curling Mascara For Redheads

If your lashes struggle to hold a curl, try the Etude House Curl Fix Mascara (along with a few pumps of your lash curler, of course). This formula’s thin brush ensures an even coat that can reach the inner corners of your lashes, making it great for your lower lashes, too. It comes in both brown and black shades to suit redheads with all sorts of complexions, and purportedly lasts for up to 24 hours. Keep in mind that it is waterproof, and will take a little extra effort to wash off at the end of the day.

Available Shades: Black, Brown

5. The Best Waterproof Mascara For Redheads

There are already a few other waterproof mascaras on this list, but the J-beauty favorite mascara, Kiss Me Heroine Make, is known for being the most waterproof on the market. It used advanced technologies in the form of fibers and memory-shape polymers to ensure your lashes stay long and curled all day long, but at the same time, it contains camellia oil, argan oil, and almond oil to nourish your lashes and prevent them from feeling brittle. You will need a special makeup remover to take off this mascara, as it really is budge proof. Any cleansing oil or balm should do the trick, but the brand also makes their very own Heroine Make mascara remover.

Available Shades: Black, Brown