No matter how near or far the destination, packing is always the most stressful part of any trip. And while the amount of clothes and accessories you take depends on where you're going and how long you're staying, the number of beauty products you need doesn't really change all that much. To avoid having to fill up multiple pouches, you’ll want a makeup case that's large enough to hold all your essentials. Thanks to their bigger size and thoughtful organization systems, makeup train cases tend to be the go-to among makeup artists and other industry professionals. The best makeup train cases should feature a waterproof lining that can be easily cleaned (in case of spills), as well as multiple compartments to hold all of your products and brushes. Look for one that has a top handle, too, so you can carry it on its own and avoid having to waste precious space in your suitcase, if you’re traveling.

And to all the makeup artists — whether professional or in training — reading this: you’ll find plenty of pro-quality cases listed ahead, too. So, whether you’re simply obsessed with beauty products and struggle to pack light for vacations, or you’re a pro looking for a new kit, keep scrolling to find the best makeup train case for you.

1. The Overall Best

If you’re looking for a classic and compact makeup train case, this one is both easy to carry, thanks to its top handle strap, and totally chic, thanks to its leather and gold zippered design. To ensure that it's spill-proof no matter what beauty products you're taking on the go, the outside of the bag is made from synthetic leather, while the interior is lined with easy-to-clean nylon. There's a removable divider in the main compartment of the case to better customize your storage, and the top of the case is fitted with four makeup brush holders.

Colors: 2 Dimensions: 9 x 5.5 x 4.5 Inches Waterproof: Yes

Relevant Review: “Very sturdy make up box with high quality double zippers. Inside, there are dividers, mini side pockets for small items, and brush covers. Perfect for storing make up long term.”

2. Best Multi-Layer Makeup Train Case

This makeup case may look compact, but it features some major storage inside. In addition to a removable Velcro divider that can be adjusted to give you five separate compartments in the main storage space, the case also includes a large elastic pocket (perfect for storing palettes), a mesh pouch, and four slots designed to hold makeup brushes(with a dustproof cover to keep them protected). The outside of the case is made with synthetic vegan leather and the inside is lined with nylon, so it’s a waterproof and durable way to store your makeup.

Colors: 4 Dimensions: 9.8 x 8.4 x 4.7 Inches Waterproof: Yes

Relevant Review: “This is such a cute and sturdy bag for traveling. The compartments are movable so you can customize it to fit all your necessary makeup products.”

3. Best Makeup Train Case With A Mirror

If you travel frequently, you know all too well how unreliable hotel lighting can be. This makeup train case ensures that you have everything you need for applying makeup on the go, thanks to a chargeable LED mirror with three brightness levels. The rest of the waterproof makeup case is just as thoughtfully designed, with separate pouches for your makeup brushes and adjustable dividers that give you as many as seven different compartments to fill.

Colors: 2 Dimensions: 14.55 x 11 x 6.5 Inches Waterproof: Yes

Relevant Review:“This is honestly life changing for traveling! I just got back from Punta Cana and the lighting in the bathroom was terrible. This thing is like a portable vanity. AMAZINGGGGG.”

4. Best Makeup Train Case With A Shoulder Strap

For a more versatile way to carry your makeup, this case comes with a handle and an adjustable shoulder strap that you can even attach to your suitcase. The case is made from waterproof materials, features makeup brush slots and adjustable compartments, and is available in three different sizes to suit a variety of needs. Even though it was designed for makeup, several Amazon shoppers reported that it's large and sturdy enough to store things like camera equipment and art supplies, too.

Colors: 5 Sizes: Small, Medium, Large Dimensions (Smallest Size): 10.2 x 3.5 x 9.4 Inches Waterproof: Yes

Relevant Review: “I bought this product for traveling because we were going to a vacation home with limited bathroom storage. It was perfect. Not only did it hold all of my toiletries, but I was able to set it up for use while I was on vacation, so I did not need to unpack the toiletries. This is my favorite purchase of the year.”

5. Best Professional Makeup Train Case

This train case isn't for a quick weekend trip, but it’s a great option if you have a large collection of makeup at home that you’re trying to organize, or are a professional who always needs to maximize the number of products you have on hand. The aluminum frame is more durable than your typical fabric materials, and it was designed with a main storage compartment and six cantilever trays — each with removable dividers to customize your storage space. This one, too, comes with a long carrying strap, but it also has a durable top handle and two latch-style locks.

Colors: 3 Dimensions: 14 x 11 x 8.43 Inches Waterproof: Yes

Relevant Review: “Love this case! Didn't realize how much makeup I really had until I condensed it to this case from all over the bathroom. Doesn't tip over when you extend the trays on just one side, trays are plastic not cardboard so they can be cleaned. Handy movable dividers and sturdy construction. Plenty of room in the bottom for pallets and extras. Couldn't ask for more in a case.”

Bonus: Best Color Options

This makeup train case comes in several pastel shades for those who prefer more colorful accessories. No matter which color you choose, the entire case is made from waterproof materials, with synthetic leather on the outside and a PVC lining on the inside that's easy to wipe clean. You can store makeup brushes in the individual pouches that are built into the top of the case, and the larger inner compartment features adjustable partitions to organize your makeup however you like.

Colors: 6 Dimensions: 9.8 x 8.6 x 3.9 Inches Waterproof: Yes

Relevant Review: “This bag has everything that’s important to me. Good sized, but not huge, waterproof, sturdy, pretty [...], and I love the different compartments that can be removed, or moved around to accommodate whatever makeup is your jam. I couldn’t find anything like it in stores, so I was delighted to run across this one. I take in on every trip, no matter if it’s for a night or a month.”

About The Author:

Marissa DeSantis has worked as a beauty writer and editor for nearly 10 years. Her pieces can be found across print and digital publications like Bustle, Evening Standard, Teen Vogue, and InStyle.