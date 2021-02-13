If you’re still using a glorified (or literal) pencil case to store your cosmetics, it's time for an upgrade — and you can't go wrong with any of the best makeup bags featured here. They all boast clever, streamlined designs that maximize storage space for your makeup and toiletries, but they’re still easy to pack when you’re traveling. They’re also made of materials that are easy to wipe down, so you don’t need to live in complete and utter fear of your foundation exploding all over everything.

Depending on how particular you are, finding your ideal makeup bag can be a decision as personal as picking out the makeup you stuff it with. Size and portability are the most crucial factors to consider, though all of these makeup bags have something special about them, too, like a flat-lay design or a hook for hanging. As for aesthetics — you'll find everything here from classic black makeup cases to chic, printed bags, whether you prefer geometric patterns, timeless stripes, or trendy camouflage.

Scroll on to shop six of the best makeup bags you can get on Amazon — also ideal for storing your skin care products, jewelry, electronics, or any other odds and ends that could use a logically organized home.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best-Seller Relavel Travel Makeup Case $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 9,000 five-star ratings, this makeup case is by far the most beloved makeup bag on Amazon. That’s undoubtedly down to its genius design. It comes with adjustable dividers, so you can tailor your compartments precisely to the size of your makeup, plus about a million other, deftly placed compartments, including four big pouches for your brushes. It’s made of some of the world’s easiest-to-clean materials, too (it has a PU exterior and PVC interior). Pros might prefer the large or super-large sizes, which both come with a detachable shoulder strap for better portability.

2. The One That Lays Flat Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you travel a lot, this drawstring makeup bag will absolutely change your life. Just throw all your makeup in there, and when you get to your destination you can lay everything out, right where you can see it — no more blindly digging around for that tiny eyebrow spoolie (and don't worry, the raised lip around the edges will prevent everything from rolling away). The quilted polyester design is lightweight, water resistant, and machine washable for easy packing and upkeep. As another thoughtful touch, the interior features elastic bands to secure your brushes, plus a zippered inner pocket for storing smaller items, like your jewelry.

3. The One With Two Tiers MKPCW Makeup Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This double-layered makeup bag is another great option for people who like to keep their things right where they can see them. The top tier is made of transparent PVC, and it’s a good size to fit things like glass bottles, travel-sized hair products, and other items you need easy access to. The second tier is deeper and roomier, and comes with six elastic bands to hold your brushes. It’s not quite as large as the Relavel bag, but Amazon reviewers universally report that it’s just the right size for all their essentials.

4. The One That Hangs BAGSMART Toiletry Bag $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Hanging bags are ideal if you’re low on counter space, whether in your cluttered bathroom, a tiny hotel room, or at the gym. And with almost 7,000 five-star ratings, this one from BAGSMART is the best one you can get, as far as Amazon reviewers are concerned. It has two, full-sized compartments and two sleeves, as well as an “easy access” front pocket, so there’s plenty of storage room. It also features a sturdy hanger, and its comfortable, briefcase-inspired handle makes this eminently transportable. Choose from medium or large sizes in a range of colors, including a fully transparent version.

5. The Utilitarian One Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a no-frills option, get this toiletry bag from Herschel, the creators of your favorite normcore backpack. There’s truly nothing fancy about this: It has a large interior compartment, a mesh internal sleeve, and an external zippered pocket. It’s waterproof. It has a handle so you can carry it. It features the brand’s signature, pebbled leather pull — its one indulgence. Get it in the extra-large size if you have a lot of stuff, or the classic size if you don’t. One perk to this bag is that it comes in lots of stylish colors and prints, including tie dye, two-toned neon, and camouflage, among others.