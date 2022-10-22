False eyelashes have traditionally been a process best left to the pros, and with good reason. For starters, there's the glue, which has the tendency to get everywhere except along the lash band. Then there's peeling those lashes off, which can rip out some of your natural lashes, too (not to mention, you still have to deal with that glue). Thankfully, magnetic lashes have made the application process completely mess-free and seamless. The removal process, however? Well, that can still be a little complicated if you're new to the magnetic lash and liner game. The best makeup removers for magnetic eyeliner are the same types of products that you rely on to take off your waterproof eye makeup, such as micellar water, oil-based cleansers, and waterproof eye makeup removers. You'll want to gently take off your false lashes first, then pair your makeup remover of choice with a cotton round, and hold it along your lash line for several seconds before wiping away your eyeliner, which will reduce the need to rub aggressively at your eyes. (That’s the best method if you’re using micellar water or an eye makeup remover; for cleansing oils and balms, you may find it more effective to use a microfiber washcloth instead of a cotton round.)

While you have some flexibility with what you use to remove your magnetic eyeliner, you'll need to be more particular with what you use on your magnetic lashes. Because magnetic lashes can be cleaned and reused (as many as 40 times, depending on the brand and how you care for them), your makeup remover really matters. Anything oil-based can damage the magnetic lashes, but leaving remnants of magnetic liner behind can weaken the magnetic bonds that keep your lashes in place the next time you use them. Instead, it's recommended that you use a cotton swab saturated in micellar water to gently remove any excess liner from the band and lashes.

Shop The Best Makeup Removers For Magnetic Eyeliner

In a hurry? Here are the best makeup removers for magnetic eyeliner:

1. Best Micellar Water

If you want to use one makeup remover for both your magnetic eyeliner and your magnetic lashes (which does, admittedly, make things easier), Bioderma’s cult-classic Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is your best bet. Fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin, it doesn't even require rinsing thanks to its micellar technology that allows tiny clusters of molecules to latch onto makeup and pull it away from your skin (although you should still follow up with a proper face wash or several splashes of water to ensure your skin is thoroughly cleansed). The micellar water was formulated to cleanse skin without disrupting the pH balance, and the efficacy of the remover has helped to earn it over 30,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. It even works on stubborn, hard-to-remove waterproof makeup, even though it’s extremely gentle and leaves your skin feeling nourished and soft.

Formula: Micellar Water Fragrance-Free: Yes Size: 16.7 oz.

2. Best Oil-Based Eye Makeup Remover

Oil-based makeup removers are better able to dissolve waterproof mascara and other forms of stubborn makeup (like magnetic eyeliner) than their water-based counterparts. This Mario Badescu Carnation Eye Makeup Remover Oil was formulated with sesame seed oil, mineral oil, and vitamin E to melt away eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara while moisturizing the delicate skin around your eyes. However, it does contain fragrance, so anyone who finds that they tend to be sensitive to scented products may want to steer clear of this one.

Formula: Oil-Based Liquid Fragrance-Free: No Size: 2 oz.

3. Best Makeup Remover For Sensitive Eyes

Magnetic eyeliner and lashes probably aren't the best choice for those with skin sensitivities in the first place. But if you're determined to try them out, you can at least eliminate the risk of irritation by opting for a makeup remover that was designed for sensitive skin and eyes. La Roche-Posay's Respectissime Eye Makeup Remover is a fragrance-free option that has been allergy-tested in addition to being dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested. A water-based cleanser combines with gentle oils in this biphase formula to break down even the toughest waterproof formulas (including magnetic eyeliner).

Formula: Biphase Liquid Fragrance-Free: Yes Size: 4.2 oz.

4. Best Cleansing Balm

If you prefer your oil-based makeup remover to have a thicker consistency (and to double as an all-in-one face wash), a cleansing balm will be your best bet. You can apply this Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm onto dry skin, and you'll notice that the initial lotion-like texture transforms into a nourishing oil as you massage it into your skin. Jojoba seed oil and meadowfoam seed oil are what give this balm its silky-smooth consistency, and they're also responsible for removing every last trace of makeup while leaving soft, supple skin behind. And you don't have to worry about any greasy, oily residue — the balm rinses away completely, whether you're simply splashing warm water over your face or using a washcloth to help you out.

Formula: Balm Fragrance-Free: Yes Size: 3.5 oz.

5. Best Cleansing Oil

Cleansing oils are more fluid than a balm, but thicker than a micellar water — think of them as a more effective version of your standard face wash. Curél’s Makeup Cleansing Oil was designed to wash away all of your makeup, including stubborn eye makeup like magnetic eyeliner. The castor oil-rich formula is especially great for drier skin types as it works to help your skin retain moisture, and it leaves skin feeling super soft (but not at all greasy). Plus, it's free from fragrances, dyes, alcohols, and other common irritants, making it safe for use on sensitive skin.

Formula: Oil Fragrance-Free: Yes Size: 5 oz.

You May Also Like: This Reusable Makeup Cloth

If you're relying on single-use cotton rounds to help you take off your makeup, consider a more sustainable (and cost-effective) option. The MakeUp Eraser is a reusable cloth that was designed to remove even waterproof makeup with just water, but it also works wonderfully in conjunction with any of the other makeup removers on this list. Larger than a typical cotton round or reusable makeup remover pad, you can expect to get more uses out of this double-sided cloth before you need to throw it in the washing machine to freshen it up.

Available Colors: 13

About The Author:

Marissa DeSantis has worked as a beauty writer and editor for nearly 10 years. Her pieces can be found across print and digital publications like Bustle, Evening Standard, Teen Vogue, and InStyle.