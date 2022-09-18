Although a waterproof mascara can come in handy during an active or humid day, it can be difficult to remove with a standard cleanser once it's time for your nighttime routine. The best makeup removers for waterproof mascara are typically oil-based cleansers (like cleansing oils and cleansing balms) or micellar waters, which are better able to loosen the bonds in waterproof formulas and help them melt off your lashes and skin more seamlessly.

Why A Water-Based Cleanser Won’t Cut It

Here’s the thing: Not all makeup removers are designed for waterproof mascara. When it comes to removing waterproof makeup, water-based cleansers can’t dissolve waterproof pigments, leaving you with traces of makeup along your lashes and eyelids after you cleanse. On a more serious note, using a water-based cleanser instead of a waterproof makeup remover can result in excessive rubbing at the delicate eye area, which can lead to redness, irritation, and even a loss of elasticity over time.

Additionally, since waterproof mascaras aren’t water-soluble, any waterproof mascara flakes that make their way into the eye will remain in their flake form and can build up over time, causing irritation to the eyes. The most surefire way to avoid redness and irritation, and to ensure a mascara-free eye area at the end of the day, is to use a cleanser that’s intended for waterproof makeup.

How To Remove Waterproof Mascara

How you remove waterproof mascara depends on the type of cleanser you’re using. With micellar water, apply a generous amount of product to a cotton round, press (don’t rub) the soaked round against your eye, and let it sit there for about 30 seconds to allow it to break down the mascara, before gently swiping it away. (For best results, follow up with a second cleanser to ensure any residue is fully washed off.) If you’re using a cleansing oil or balm, apply the product onto dry (not wet) skin and massage it in until you start to see your waterproof mascara (and other makeup) dissolve. Rinse off fully with water and a washcloth, and once again, follow up with a second — in this case, water-based — cleanser to remove any last traces of makeup. (A method known as double cleansing.)

Shop The Best Makeup Removers For Waterproof Mascara

Need to remove your waterproof mascara stat? Here are the best makeup removers for waterproof mascara:

1. The Best Affordable Makeup Remover For Waterproof Mascara

Pros:

Oil-free, so it won’t clog up your eyes.

Uses a bi-phase formula to remove stubborn makeup.

Cons:

Cetaphil is not cruelty-free.

If you have sensitive skin, then you know the trials and tribulations that come with finding a makeup remover that takes off stubborn makeup without causing irritation. This makeup remover is oil-free, meaning it won’t clog your pores or grease up your eyes, and it contains gentle ingredients like aloe, cucumber, and green tea to help soothe and pamper your skin.

2. The Best French Pharmacy Makeup Remover For Waterproof Mascara

Pros:

Like the product above, this uses a bi-phase formula to melt off stubborn makeup.

Free of alcohol, fragrance, and essential oils.

Cons:

Contains a colorant.

A French pharmacy staple, La Roche Posay’s Respectissime Makeup Remover has a bi-phase formula consisting of a water layer and an oil layer that, when shaken, dissolves makeup without the need for excessive rubbing. Though it does contain a colorant, it’s fragrance-free, ophthalmologist tested, and safe for sensitive skin and eyes.

3. The Best Japanese Makeup Remover For Waterproof Mascara

Pros:

Removes waterproof mascara with a heavy-duty formula and clever wand.

Cons:

Its applicator is only suitable for waterproof mascara — cannot be used on other waterproof makeup types.

Contains mineral oil.

If you want something to wow yourself or anyone who takes a gander at your makeup collection, consider this cleverly designed mascara remover from J-beauty brand Isehan. Designed to take off the brand’s notoriously hard-to-remove line of Heroine Make mascaras (though it can be used with any mascara, waterproof or not), it has a wand just like a mascara wand. The difference? It dissolves waterproof mascara instead of applying it. To keep your lashes healthy and strong, it contains nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, squalane, and antioxidant-rich ginseng root extract. This is the perfect remover if you need a little extra support in removing your most stubborn mascaras, but still want to be kind to your lashes.

4. The Best Cleansing Oil For Waterproof Mascara

Pros:

Can remove all types of makeup and skin care products, from waterproof foundation to sunscreen.

Cons:

People with oily skin might find this too oily for them.

When it comes to removing stubborn makeup, like waterproof mascara, and oil-based skin care products, like sunscreen, cleansing oils are king. DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil is one of the most popular, and also happens to be one of the OGs. It contains olive and rosemary oils to break down makeup and grime while helping to support the skin’s natural protective barrier with its occlusive properties. If you find that it leaves your skin a bit greasy, simply follow up with a water-based cleanser (which you should be doing anyway on heavy-makeup days).

5. The Best Micellar Water For Waterproof Mascara

Pros:

Removes all types of makeup with a water-light formula.

Rinsing optional; no harsh scrubbing required.

Cons:

This is a quite large bottle, meaning it’s not travel-friendly.

Although micellar water sounds like it wouldn’t conquer a waterproof mascara, the important part to focus on with this type of product is the “micellar” part. Micellar water contains micelle molecules, which bind to makeup (and dirt, and oil) to remove said substances with little effort. This Garnier micellar water is gentle on skin yet tough on makeup, grease, or any environmental pollutants that might be clinging to your skin at the end of the day. And while most micellar waters should be up to the task of removing waterproof makeup, this version was specifically designed with the purpose in mind.

6. The Best Cleansing Balm For Waterproof Mascara

Pros:

Formulated with soothing and moisturizing botanicals.

Has a decadent balm texture that melts off stubborn makeup with ease.

Cons:

Is the most costly option on this list.

Isn’t cruelty-free.

Cleansing balms are similar to cleansing oils in that they use oil to melt makeup off skin while nourishing it with moisturizing ingredients. The difference, however, is that balms remain solid until you melt them between your fingers, making them spill-proof in their packaging. This Elemis cleansing balm in particular is both a cult classic and a beauty editor favorite — the formula contains decadent ingredients like almond oil, starflower oil, and a Mediterranean brown algae to soothe, moisturize, and support the skin. A little dollop will go a long way, so this jar, while pricey, should last you a while.