Kicks and a pair of jeans are a classic combo that will never go out of style, and the best jeans for sneakers come in a variety of cuts, colors, and washes to complement your favorite shoes. Some pair better with a chunky sneaker, while others look best with an indie canvas shoe. To help you find the right cut to go with your sneakers, here are a few things to consider while shopping.

Balance is key when looking for jeans to go with your sneakers. For example, a low-top tennis shoe can shine with a pair of skinny jeans but may get overshadowed by wide-leg pants. Alternatively, a chunky old-school sneaker will look great when paired with a long, baggy pair, but it can also serve as a counterpoint to more fitted jean styles. To make creating your look a little easier, I’ve included some classic sneaker and denim pairings with each of my picks below.

In addition to choosing the right type of fit for your shoes, think about which denim cut you’ll be most comfortable in, including how fitted you’d like your jeans to be and whether you prefer a high rise or mid-waist.

Most importantly, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to style. Really the best jeans for sneakers are the ones that make you feel great — so while the pairs below might be suggested for a certain sneaker style, you can always wear them with whatever feels right for you and the look you’re going for.

01 A Pair Of High-Rise Skinny Jeans That Go With Basically Any Sneaker Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon These wildly popular Levi’s skinny jeans sit high on the waist and look great with crop tops and almost any pair of sneakers. They come in three inseam lengths, so you can choose the perfect one to show off your kicks. The comfy jeans are made from a stretchy cotton blend. In addition, the jeans are available in nearly 40 colors, so there’s a pair for every set of sneakers you own. Plus, their great fit and versatility have earned these jeans more than 12,000 five-star ratings. One glowing review: “Absolutely love these jeans. They fit perfect. I can throw on some tennis shoes and go casual or put the heels on and dress up.” Available colors: 39, including black, white, and dark stonewash

Available sizes: 24 — 46, with short, regular, and long inseams and plus-size options

02 A Pair Of Mom Jeans That Look Great With Converse-Style Sneakers Ruisin High Waist Jeans Amazon $44 See On Amazon These popular jeans are made from 100% cotton with a relaxed fit that’s incredibly comfortable, so it’s no surprise they’ve earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. The high waist and tapered leg are both on-trend and retro at the same time. They look super cute as is or rolled up, and whichever way you style them, they’re a great match for low-top sneaker styles. One glowing review: “[...]WOW these pants are literally amazing! They fit perfectly. I’ve been looking for this kind of style for a while and the pants I’ve gotten in the past are either too tight or too baggy and these are just actually the perfect fit. Definitely am going to buy another pair.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 24 x 28 — 34 x 32

03 Some Cult-Favorite Skinny Jeans For Rocking Low-Tops Or Dad Sneakers Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon More than 40,000 Amazon shoppers have given these skinny jeans a five-star rating. Made with a blend of cotton, elastane, and polyester, the jeans have a ton of stretch and will hold their shape through many wears. The zipperless, pull-on style helps you stay comfortable all day, and the jeans also have five convenient pockets. The mid-rise style will work with almost any top and the tapered straight leg pairs well with most sneakers, especially a pair of dad sneakers. One glowing review: “Love these! Perfect length to wear with sneakers or ankle boots. Love that they have no buttons so the pants lay flat! [...]” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28, with short, regular, and long inseams and plus-size options

04 A Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans For Everday Sneakers Ellos Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $41 See On Amazon Polished and casual, these cuffed jeans have a relaxed cut and the cotton-spandex blend provides a comfortable stretch. The jeans come in a great selection of classic denim washes, some with distressed details. Reviewers have noted that they do run a size bigger than other jeans, so you may want to order a size down. One glowing review: “These jeans are as comfortable as they look on the model. I am a size 16 and ordered my size. They are loose fitting, but in a good way. I received compliments right away. These jeans pair well with everything and you feel like you are wearing your jams.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 10 Plus — 34 Plus

05 These Baggy ‘90s Jeans For Chunky Sneakers MUMUBREAL High Waist Baggy Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon These baggy jeans are super comfortable and pair well with chunky, old-school sneakers for a casual, on-trend outfit. They’re made from a blend of cotton and polyester and feature a high waist, relaxed fit, and two side flap pockets that complete the ‘90s look. In addition to classic blue, they’re also available in black and gray. One glowing review: “This style is super IN right now and I was super excited to try this and I’m very happy after all. The quality is great and it’s super comfy! [...] It has the perfect length to use with sneakers - which I was looking for. And it has a little bit of room on my waist. Very happy with these pants!” Available colors and styles: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 These Ribcage Jeans That Go With A Ton Of Sneakers Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon The straight-leg silhouette and ankle cut of these super high-rise jeans will work with a wide range of sneakers. The cotton-elastane jeans have a slim fit through the hip and thigh and sit above the waist to create a comfy, versatile look. The jeans are available in a range of denim washes, including classic blue, black, and gray. One glowing review: “I like the high-waist style of these Levi’s and the funky cropped length, that I think will look great with a pair of Converse and a white tee or a foxy pair of ankle strap heels or booties and a dressy top. Very retro-modern [...].” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 24 — 44 (with standard and plus-size options)

07 A Pair Of Cropped, Distressed Jeans For High or Low-Tops Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon These cropped jeans will pair perfectly with most sneakers, including chunky, high-top, and platform styles, and have an impressive 1,900 five-star ratings on Amazon. The high-waist jeans are made from a cotton blend for softness with a bit of stretch. The distressed knees are a cool, casual touch, but this particular cut is also available in non-distressed styles. One glowing review: “These are absolutely perfect jeans!! The rise is nice and high, right over my belly button, and the length is a cute and trendy crop perfect for sandals, sneakers or booties! They’re stretchy and comfortable, not rigid at all […].” Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: 24 — 34

08 These Skinny Jeans That Look Great With Retro Sneakers Goodthreads High-Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $41 See On Amazon Pair retro sneakers with these high-rise skinny jeans to create a timelessly cool look. The jeans are made from a denim blend for softness and stretch, and they’ll retain their shape through everyday wear. Plus, these comfy jeans are available in a range of colors, including light stone wash (featured), blue, and black. One glowing review: “These are fabulous. Super comfortable, big enough pockets, fabric feels thick (but not too thick), stretch is great. Not baggy and stretched out at the end of a 9 hour workday, wash and dried flawlessly [...].” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 24 — 32, with short, regular, and long inseams