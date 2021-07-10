Pants shopping can be a frustrating experience; sizes differ across brands, and when you can’t try them on, it’s hard to find the right fit for your body. Luckily, past shoppers have felt your pain and stepped in to minimize it. The best jeans for small waists and big thighs typically have a few key features — but the buyer feedback is what really highlights the winners.

Jeans come in all different styles, and there’s no one “right” cut for any body type. Instead, it’s the specific features and materials that dictate the best fit — and whatever style makes you feel great. Those with curvier shapes may want to opt for stretchy denim, especially when the skinny jean is your style of choice. Other styles (like boyfriend or straight-leg) naturally have a little extra room in the thighs. Finally, highly elastic or drawstring waists allow for a personalized fit that can be super comfy.

When in doubt, though, the reviews section is your best friend, and Amazon has the most comprehensive reviews section of any online retailer. Buyers are quick to note which jeans are ideal for big thighs and hips, but still fit smaller waists well. According to real reviewers, these are 10 of the best fitting pairs of jeans.

1. The Best Ankle Crop Jeans

Flared ankle jeans are back, and according to loads of buyers, Levi’s Ribcage jeans are a great pick for this body type. The ultra-high-rise waist is “tapered” and “smaller,” according to reviewers. The thighs and hips, on the other hand, have more than enough room thanks to the straight-leg silhouette. This pair come in seven colors.

Available sizes: 24 — 44

One reviewer wrote: “I have a small waist with a bigger butt and bigger thighs, and the ribcage jeans have so far been the absolute best fit. These are no exception- buy them!”

2. A Popular High-Waisted Skinny Pair In Distressed Finishes

If you’re looking for high-waisted skinny jeans with a smaller waist, these Annystore jeans are form-fitting and super stretchy. The pairs have over 5,000 reviews, and past buyers report that they’re the “best jeans out there” for “thick thighs” and a “small waist.” They also come in dozens of different washes, most of them ripped, but you can find a few with minimal distressing if you prefer.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I have a smaller waist and bigger hips, thighs, butt, and legs and they have enough stretch to fit perfectly without leaving a gap at the waist.”

3. The Best Curvy Bootcut Jeans

These bootcut jeans from WallFlower flare at the knee for a retro look that works with just about any type of shoe. Still, these are stretchier than most, have a curvy silhouette, and sit at the hip bones, so they’re a favorite among those with self-described thicker thighs and smaller waists. They also come in tons of colors and sizes (including short and long inseams), and they have a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 16,000 reviewers have weighed in.

Available sizes: 0 — 24

One reviewer wrote: “Finding jeans that fit my large thighs but do not gap at the waist is a rare gem. Finding them at a good price is such a bonus. These jeans are a great find and I plan to buy more.”

4. The Best Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans are typically loose in the thighs (actually, they’re pretty loose all over), so they’re a great pick for those with larger legs. These boyfriend jeans from SweatyRocks, however, have “quite a small waist” and are “very baggy on the legs,” according to reviewers — so even though they have no stretch, they still fit well. They also come in about 40 different colors and distressed designs, and you can easily cuff them to suit your height.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely LOVE these jeans. They are the perfect amount of loose without losing my shape. I have a small waist and bigger hips/thighs and they don’t look disproportionate when I’m wearing them.”

5. A Tapered Jean In 3 Inseams & Dozens Of Colors

Because they also come in short and long inseams, these Gloria Vanderbilt tapered jeans are a fan-favorite for reviewers of all heights. They also sit at the hips and have roomier legs. This pair is a top-seller with more than 37,000 reviews, and it comes in just about every color you could want — not just blues — including red, turquoise, and sage.

Available sizes: 4 — 24

One reviewer wrote: “These are the only jeans I buy now. Just enough stretch to be a tailor-fit that is graceful and modest. [...] My waist is small, relative to hip size, and these fit well at the waist — no gap at the back.”

6. A High-Rise Skinny Pair With 3 Buttons

For smaller waists, extra buttons can add a little more structure. These Wax jeans come in juniors’ sizing, but buyers with self-described bigger butts or thicker thighs appreciate the smaller top and ample stretch. They also love the thick waistband and three buttons, and they report that the pair washes well and holds its shape long-term. Get it in four colors.

Available sizes: 0 — 13 (juniors’ sizes)

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love them because they are very comfortable and fit really nicely. I have bigger thighs, so it can be hard to find a pair of pants that fits in both the leg and waist region. These do that.”

7. These Straight-Leg Jeans In 5 Colors

Lee’s Monroe jeans have a classic, relaxed fit with a straight leg that accommodates larger thighs. While reviewers report that the waistband is pretty snug, it still sits at the hip and has a little bit of stretch, so it works for various waist sizes. Without any holes or distressing, it’s one of the most elevated pairs — especially the black, which is sleek enough to double as work slacks. (This pair also comes in long and petite inseams.)

Available sizes: 16 — 30

One reviewer wrote: “These jeans fit me well, with no odd gapping at the back of the waist.”

8. The Best Pull-On Jeans

Pull-on jeans (also known as jeggings) are a comfortable option for just about any body type; since they’re made from soft denim and have way more stretch than the average pair, they adapt to your curves like leggings — all while looking like jeans. These No Nonsense jeggings have a thick, closure-free band that pulls over the hips and hugs waists. They also have a faux fly, faux front pockets, and functional back pockets, all of which mimic real jeans. Plus, they come in seven color options.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

One reviewer wrote: “These fit great [on my hourglass shape]! I have a small waist and larger thighs and these fit perfect! I usually feel tight in the leg If I want the waist to fit, but not in these.”

9. The Best Drawstring Jeans

When in doubt, opt for something adjustable. Plus, joggers are very on-trend right now — so these jogger-style jeans might just become the most stylish item in your wardrobe. (Their adjustable drawstring waist and loose thighs also happen to make them super comfortable.) While they look like denim and have functioning pockets, they also have plenty of stretchy spandex in the fabric.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “After trying them on I bought another pair. [...] They’re loose all through the legs and fit my waist great up high.”

10. The Best Designer Jeans

While they aren’t cheap, Good American is widely considered one of the best brands for larger thighs and butts. (After all, the brand’s tagline is “your curves are our cause.”) These Good Waist cropped jeans are designed with high-stretch fabric with 7.1% elastane that adjusts to your body, but won’t lose its shape. Choose from six styles including a classic dark wash and a trendy snake print.

Available sizes: 00 — 24

One reviewer wrote: “Loved everything about these jeans. Fit every curve perfect.”