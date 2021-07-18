There are so many dazzling options among the best holographic nail polishes, so it’s really about focusing on what type of manicure you want. Something that shifts shades from black to red depending on the light? A glittery pink polish that looks lilac from certain angles? A magnetic polish that allows you to create galactic-like patterns with a wand? You’ll find all of these options (and more) just ahead — but first, a few nail-maintenance tips.

Normal rules apply to make sure your holographic manicure lasts its longest. Wear rubber gloves when washing dishes and using harsh cleaning supplies, reapply a clear top coat every few days to prevent your nails from chipping, and in between manicures, moisturize your nails and cuticles frequently. That’s especially important if you opt for a gel manicure, which has the potential to make your nails brittle, but it’s a good rule of thumb no matter what kind of polish you use. Also, since darker nail polishes — including holographic ones — can stain your nails, be sure to apply a base coat first.

Scroll on to shop five of the best holographic nail polishes, plus — for the advanced at-home manicurists among us — two holographic nail powders that will transform any basic gel manicure.

1. The Overall Best Holographic Nail Polish

Launch your galactic manicure with this polish from indie brand Cirque Colors. The formula is 10-free (more on that in a minute) and comes in a wide range of colors, some that shift shades depending on the light or angle, and some that are specked with holographic flakes. These polishes are all vegan, cruelty-free, and handmade in Brooklyn, NY.

As for 10-free, that means the brand’s polishes don’t contain any toluene, DBP (dibutyl phthalate), formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, phthalates, parabens, or fragrances. Other brands may be three-free (meaning no formaldehyde, toluene, or dibutyl phthalate), five-free, or seven-free, so being 10-free is quite impressive.

Available shades: 32

2. Best Gel Polish

This sparkly, holographic polish is a true gel polish (as opposed to a gel effect polish), so it will need to be cured under an LED lamp and removed properly once it’s ready to come off. Gel manicures may require more maintenance, but they also last a lot longer, look shinier, and almost never chip. You can buy the brand’s gel base coat and top coat for under $10, here.

As for the polish itself, this comes in over 15 holographic colors, with lots of pastels and jewel tones to choose from. It’s also sold in black, silver, and gold, if neutrals are more your thing.

Available shades: 17

3. Best Black Holographic Polish

If you’re not scared of a bit of drama, this ILNP polish will give you the coolest manicure of your life. Depending on the angle, it’ll look black or Burgundy, while the holographic flakes can appear either orange, teal, or gold. The brand is vegan and cruelty-free, and their seven-free polishes contain no toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, or xylene. They also make lots of other cool holographic polishes, several of which you’ll find listed below.

4. Another Cool Shade-Shifting Polish

Depending on the the light and angle, this holographic polish shows off its blues, reds, oranges, and purples. You’ll need to apply a few coats for the best effect, or you can layer this over a solid black polish for a for a deeper, but equally cool effect. The brand’s polishes are three-free and vegan, as an added bonus.

5. Best Magnetic Polish

Using Born Pretty’s magnetic nail polish is like giving yourself a manicure and indulging in a little arts and crafts project at the same time. Brush the polish on, then wave a magnetic “wand” near — but not on — your nails to create all sorts of cool patterns. (Note that the wand isn’t included, but you can buy a set of six for under $10, here.) One Amazon reviewer described the look as “Northern lights for your nails.” This set comes with six bottles of magnetic, holographic polishes in assorted colors, all of which leave behind a galactic effect.

You May Also Like: This Holographic Nail Powder For A Glittery Finish

If you love experimenting with nail art and aren’t afraid to put in a little bit of effort, consider trying this holographic nail powder. It’s a sparkly, rainbow-hued powder that can be applied on top of any gel polish to give it a holographic effect. Bear in mind that, since this is designed to be used with gel polish, it will need to be cured under a UV/LED lamp, and you’ll also need to use it with a special base and top coat. This comes with three double-sided sponges for applying the powder to your nails.

You May Also Like: This Holographic Nail Powder For A Chrome, Mirror-Like Finish

The chrome, smooth-as-glass finish of this powder is so beautiful it’s hard to stop staring at it — you’ll be like Narcissus gazing at his reflection in the pond, and who can blame you? Similarly to the powder above, this is intended for use with gel polish and works best with the brand’s no-wipe top coat. This leaves behind a true holographic effect, meaning it will shift shades depending on the light and angle.