To groom your brows at home, you’ll need one of the best eyebrow trimmers, which comprise slim electric razors; sharp, tiny scissors; and facial razors that also double as dermaplaners. As for the best eyebrow trimmer for you, that’s a matter of personal preference: it simply depends on what type of tool you feel most comfortable with.

For best results, brush your brows up using a spoolie brush and then trim the too-long hairs with a tiny razor or scissors. If you’re not just looking to trim your eyebrows, but shape them, too, you’ll need a solid pair of tweezers, but be careful not to go overboard, or you may wind up regretting it. Waxing is not for amateurs, especially when it comes to your eyebrows, so unless you feel very confident doing your own waxing, that hair removal method is best left to the pros.

Another tip: It’s always better to take off just a little bit of hair at a time and wait a few hours, or even a day, before going back to trim or tweeze more. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment when you’re doing your own brows, so try and take a step back to reevaluate before going back in with your trimmers.

With those words of caution in mind, scroll on to shop the best eyebrow trimmers to keep in your beauty arsenal. Then, check out the best eyebrow tint kits if you’re really looking to step up your brow game.

1. The Overall Best Eyebrow Trimmer

The battery-operated Panasonic facial hair trimmer comes with two snap-on eyebrow comb attachments to make grooming your brows a foolproof experience. Just remove the combs to access the sharp, round-tipped pivoting blade, which is ideal for following hard-to-reach spots on your face and getting a close trim on the very first try without having to go over the area multiple times. This trimmer can also be used anywhere else you wish to remove unwanted facial hair, and it’s designed with a hypoallergenic blade that’s safe to use on sensitive skin.

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded this best-selling tool a perfect five-star review or rating. One person wrote, “This is my favorite product in the world. My skin is sensitive to the wax used for my eyebrows so I started trimming with one of these instead of plucking and my life was changed. I have been using one for about 4 years now and haven't had to get my eyebrows waxed since! It's a good close shave and the blade is small enough to get close to the brown without shaving anything unnecessary off! I recommend to everyone I know.”

2. Best Eyebrow Scissors

This two-piece set from Tweezerman includes a pair of tiny scissors, perfect for trimming your brows, and a high-quality spoolie brush. You can easily comb your brows upwards with the brush, then trim away any unwanted overgrowth. The scissors themselves have a slightly rounded shape, so they’re more comfortable to hold and maneuver around your eyebrow area. Like all Tweezerman products, these are high-quality tools that will last you forever with proper care.

These are also best-sellers on Amazon, with a rare 4.8-star overall rating courtesy of over 5,000 reviews. “The best brow scissors ever...hands down. The little brush is also much better than the ones on the end of my eyebrow pencils/makeup. They come in a great little box that is super helpful. The rounded blades are necessary for sculpting eyebrows. The sharpness is amazing, of course!” one Amazon reviewer commented.

3. Best Dermaplaning Razor For Eyebrows

A staggering 70,000-plus shoppers have given the Tinkle Eyebrow Razors a perfect five-star review or rating on Amazon, and they’ve also achieved best-seller status. They do it all: shape your brows, remove unwanted facial hair, and can be used all over your face to remove peach fuzz and exfoliate — a technique known as dermaplaning — to give you the softest, smoothest-feeling skin. These do lose their sharpness pretty quickly, but you get six razors for less than $5, so this is still a very reasonably priced buy.

According to one Amazon reviewer, “These are hands down the best things I have ever used to trim my eyebrows. I can’t recommend them enough. [...] I can shape my eyebrows exactly how I want and they’re very gentle so they don’t irritate my skin. They last a long time so you don’t have to replace them very often, but when you do they’re cheap so they’re very cost effective. They won’t cut you by accident because of the safety tips. They would also be great for dermaplaning or getting rid of unwanted facial hair. I will definitely be buying these again and again.”

4. Best Electric Eyebrow Trimmer Kit

The Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish 8-in-1 Grooming Kit fulfills all your grooming needs in one convenient product. The kit comes with a handle and five attachments: a face trimmer, eyebrow trimmer, eyebrow comb, bikini trimmer, and bikini comb, and it also includes an additional dermaplaning razor, a cleaning brush to remove hairs, and a travel bag. For less than $15, what more could you want?

“I only write reviews for products that I feel strongly about. I was so pleased with this product after trying it out that I felt the need to share. This little grooming tool does it all (except trim nose hairs). The eyebrow attachment is ideal. It makes maintaining shapely eyebrows a breeze. I would absolutely buy this again,” reported one shopper on Amazon.

5. Best Eyebrow Trimmer & Tweezer Kit

Finally, there’s this well-rated, six-piece set to shape, groom, and define your brows. It includes a spoolie to brush your brows, scissors to trim them, and four different pairs of stainless steel tweezers for all your shaping (and other beauty-related) needs. It even comes with a sleek little case to store all the products in when you’re not using them (all for less than $10, no less).

And don’t be fooled by the low price — Amazon reviewers swear the tools are as high quality as it gets. One person commented, “Actually can grab the hair and work! It’s really hard to find good tweezers, so the fact for this price you get multiple kinds, amazing! These work perfectly and are sharp in a good way! Totally recommend!”