Whether you want something velvety and matte, slick and shiny, or you’re still undecided, the drugstore beauty world is your oyster when it comes to liquid lipsticks. Though the best drugstore liquid lipsticks vary in terms of consistency and finish, they all come in a wide range of shades, are long-lasting lasting without being overly drying, and ring up at less than $15 on Amazon.

When it comes to choosing the best lipstick — liquid or otherwise — for you, always consider your “lip type.” If your lips generally feel pretty smooth and hydrated, you’ll be able to wear any type of lipstick comfortably. But if your lips tend to run dry, look for formulas that are infused with moisturizing oils, occlusive waxes, or water-attracting sodium hyaluronate.

Speaking of dry lips: If yours are prone to chapping and flaking, a good tip is to exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub before applying liquid lipstick. Not only will this help your lipstick glide on smoothly, but it will also prevent it from looking clumpy or cracked once it dries down.

It’s always a good time to expand your liquid lipstick collection, and if you’re on a budget, drugstore lipsticks are the way to go. Here are the best drugstore liquid lipsticks to try next.

1. The Cult-Favorite

A cult-favorite among beauty editors, makeup artists, and drugstore beauty enthusiasts alike, Maybelline’s SuperStay liquid lipstick has been awarded over 40,000 five-star ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers alone. It lasts forever — up to 16 hours, according to the brand — and isn’t prone to smudging or fading, even through meals. The formula dries down into a matte finish, and it’s sold in 45 shades, including deep, chocolate brown and a fun, lilac purple. Hot tip: The brand makes a SuperStay lipstick eraser to make removing this easier when the time comes.

Available shades: 40

2. The Creamy One

Another popular drugstore liquid lipstick, NYX’s Soft Matte Lip Cream has over 15,000 five-star ratings and 3,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon. This has a substantial, creamy texture, and settles into a matte finish without making your lips feel dry. The 33-shade range is impressive, too — choose from city-inspired shades like Amsterdam, a bright red; Tokyo, a cherry-blossom pink; and Rome, a surprisingly versatile brown.

Available shades: 33

3. The Pro Pick

Makeup artist Whitney Leigh recommends this vegan and cruelty-free liquid lipstick from Black-owned brand The Lip Bar. "[The] Lip Bar’s quality is amazing and I trust them to last on my clients for long events. The formulas are non-drying and they come in vibrant colors that complement a range of skin tones,” Leigh tells Elite Daily, adding that the shade ‘Prom Queen’ is her personal favorite. The richly pigmented formula is infused with shea butter, avocado oil, and jojoba oil, so even people with dry lips should be able to wear this comfortably.

Available shades: 10

4. The Moisturizing One

If you have dry lips, pick up this hydrating liquid lipstick from Honest Beauty. It starts out shiny and dries into a matte (but not powdery) finish, while ingredients like avocado oil, castor seed oil, and sodium hyaluronate — which are sealed into your lips with synthetic beeswax — make the formula feel nice and moisturizing. This award-winning pick is vegan and cruelty-free, and sold in eight neutral shades that look amazing on anyone.

Available shades: 8

5. The Affordable One

This mousse-like liquid lipstick is another great pick for dry lips because it contains argan oil, avocado oil, vitamin E, and sodium hyaluronate to moisturize and plump up your lips. It also incorporates marshmallow powder, an ingredient derived from marshmallow root, which offers even more smoothing and moisturizing benefits. The best part, though? This liquid lipstick rings up at just $4 on Amazon.

Available shades: 13

6. The Shiny One

Not everyone is after a matte finish, which is why this shiny liquid lipstick from Revlon deserves a shoutout. Like the two options above, this would be a good choice for people with dry lips thanks to conditioning ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E in the formula. This leaves behind a glossy, high-shine finish and has a sweet, mango and vanilla scent — kind of like a grownup version of Lipsmackers. The shade range encompasses colors from mauve to berry, but the cherry red shade featured in the picture will make your teeth look extra white.

Available shades: 12

7. The 2-Step One

While Covergirl ambiguously labels this a “lip color,” the intensity of the pigment plants it firmly in the liquid lipstick category — but with a two-step twist. This cruelty-free lipstick comes with a moisturizing topcoat that locks in the color for up to 24 hours of wear time, according to the brand. Simply apply the lipstick, wait approximately 60 seconds, then swipe on the top coat — which is infused with aloe, shea butter, beeswax, and cocoa butter — to nourish your lips and prevent cracking, fading, and feathering throughout the day.

Available shades: 7

Experts:

Whitney Leigh, makeup artist